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Splitsville TRUTH AND/OR CONSEQUENCES
The Indescribably Delicious Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Aug 6
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
15
10
5
July 2026
Splitsville CHECK, PLEASE
The Utterly Exhausted Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jul 30
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
20
9
5
Splitsville HEY, WE HAVE FEELINGS, TOO!
The Not-Uninteresting Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jul 23
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
14
8
4
Splitsville Après Trump, Le Deluge
The Curiously Strong Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jul 16
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
15
14
2
Splitsville WE'VE LEARNED OUR LESSON(S)!
The Anything-But-Blase Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jul 9
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
19
5
5
Splittsville SPECIAL EXTRA-LONG, EXTRA-LATE-POSTED JULY 4 SPECIAL!
The Disillusioned But Still Proudly Patriotic Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jul 2
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
16
13
4
June 2026
Splitsville MAY EVERYONE GET WHAT THEY DESERVE
The Strict But Compassionate Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jun 25
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
13
10
4
Splitsville HERE COME THE ASTEROIDS!
The Touchingly Naive Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jun 18
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
11
10
4
Still Crazy After All This Year
The comparatively—heck, totally—sane Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jun 11
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
7
5
5
Splitsville SICK-O'S
The Indomitably Courageous Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
Jun 4
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
13
5
4
May 2026
Splitsville IT'S TWO (click) TWO (click) TWO DISASTERS IN ONE
The Supremely Confident Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
May 28
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
13
4
4
Splitsville THE MORE THINGS CHANGE...
The Grimly Determined Newsletter for Fans of THE SPLIT
May 21
•
Ellis Weiner
and
Steve Radlauer
11
2
2
© 2026 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
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