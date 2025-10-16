If you’re like us—which, let’s face it, you’re not. Nobody is like us. Even we’re not like us sometimes—you’ve occasionally felt some frustration when having to include a third “nation” in our arguably-reductive-but-actually-pretty-interesting depictions of the US as “Splitsville.” (As everyone and their household pets know by now, by that we mean a state in which two or more distinct “nations” co-exist within a single geo-political entity.) We’ve always taken (dutiful, tedious) care, when contrasting one cohort with its ideological or psychological opposite, to include a None of the Above third option.

For example: Say we posit a Splitsville-ist analysis of the US as consisting of part of the country that knows that Donald Trump’s mental condition is visibly, audibly deteriorating, and thinks that’s a bad thing, vs. the part of the country that either doesn’t see it that way or does, and likes it. We’d love to leave it at that. But we can’t. Honesty requires us to concede that there’s a third section of the country consisting of people who have no opinion about Trump’s lunacy at all. They “don’t follow politics.” Or they “don’t read the news.” Whatever. In any case, we know they’re out there, since 65.3 percent of registered voters actually voted last year, which means over a third of them did not. So we have to acknowledge their existence.

In The Split we didn’t bother with such niceties, since the whole premise of the (really wonderful) novel (available HERE) was that the red states and the blue states had, at last, acknowledged their incompatibility, and agreed to separate more or less peacefully from each other, with blue continuing as the US, and the red as its own terrible, all-too-believably fucked-up country called the CCSA (Confederation of Conservative States of America, natch). But here at Splitsville we’ve been yearning to come up with a fundamental, all-embracing binary, like the Morlocks and the Eloi, or the Hatfields and the McCoys, with no wishy-washy yes-but third alternative.

Well, we now think we’re on the way to one. The good news is, it could not be more fundamental. The bad news is, it could not be more fundamental.

And here it is: Today, in the US, you are either an anti-fascist, or a fascist.

We’re not the only ones who think so. For starters, here’s Robert Reich, who entitled his Substack about the increasing obviousness of the Trump regime’s fascism “The Big Reveal.”

All across America, millions of people who have avoided politics, or identified as independents or moderate Republicans or even Trump voters, are shaken by what they’re seeing and hearing.

It’s no longer Democrat versus Republican or left versus right.

It’s now democracy versus dictatorship. Right versus wrong.

It’s no longer a war on undocumented immigrants. It’s now a war on Americans.

It’s no longer a foreign enemy. It’s now the “enemy within.”

Across the land, average Americans are realizing that they too could be dragged out of their homes in the middle of the night by Trump’s ICE agents, or tear-gassed and arrested by Trump’s National Guard, or targeted by Trump’s prosecutors, or shot by Trump’s military.

The Big Reveal is that all of us are now endangered.

One interesting (and disquieting) aspect of this is, if it’s true, it’s going to become more undeniably true. Meaning, the more the Trump regime and its Republican Party enablers perceive that the public is increasingly aware of and appalled by their authoritarian policies, the more they can be expected to panic, circle the wagons, and double down on lies, repression, and Trumpian “retribution.” This is, and will be, exacerbated by—what else?—social media. Writing about the recent Politico H-bomb of an article revealing an online chat among Young Republicans in which the participants proclaim love of Hitler, trade openly racist comments, bandy about the n-word, and sigh over “the gas chamber,” Brian Beutler notes:

The whole regime has come to operate in a closed loop, where internet-poisoned men and women in power abuse their authorities to thrill their creepy online followers, and those followers perform online in ways designed to get those same bad actors to push the envelope farther.

It’s governing for the gram, but instead of racking up likes and reposts on pictures of food or feats of strength, they’re generating content for a community of hateful sadists.

(Mildly Fun Fact: Being old and not as hep as he used to be, one of us (EW) didn’t know what governing “for the gram” meant. So he asked Brian. It means doing something specifically so it can be posted on Instagram.

Oh, that. SR knew that.)

If you haven’t read the Politico piece, put on your asbestos reading glasses and then take a look. To anyone the least bit aware of the moral and intellectual rot of the current Republican Party, the larky chit-chat’s racism, xenophobia, homophobia, misogyny, and anti-Semitism will come as no surprise and, actually, as something of a confirmation: Yes, these people really are as loathsome as you thought, with the “young” Republicans (age 18-40 required for membership) flaunting just the sort of go-getter initiative that will please and impress their elders and betters. Beutler:

Members of this chat span the virtual divide between shit-poster and professional GOP political operator. It includes young Republicans, but also Trump administration officials. And they are palpably aware that building clout in modern Republican politics requires striking a balance between airing Dear Leader-style praise of Trump and egging GOP officialdom deeper and deeper into fascism.

What we’re saying is, the fascism is becoming—has already become—more overt, and will continue to do so the more the public recoils from it. The open depredations of ICE, the canonization of the despicable Charlie Kirk, Trump’s boasts about ending or subverting “Democrat” programs, the sadistically-produced drone footage of fishing boats being obliterated: all this is “for the gram,” too, as Nazi hysteric Stephen Miller seeks to orchestrate p.r. coups he thinks he’s learned from the Third Reich, and the regime seeks to buttress its cred with its MAGA base. And fast. The administration has to know the base will do nothing but erode as its members (not all, but some) realize how they’ve been screwed by Trump and his tariffs, his Big Bogus Bill, and his blatant, undisguised corruption.

THE SPLIT. It isnt' going to buy itself.

Of course, some MAGA cultists, when informed in words of one syllable how Trump has betrayed his every promise to them, won’t believe it. And if they do believe it, they won’t care. To them, owning the libs isn’t everything, it’s the only thing. When you get out of bed every morning nurturing your resentment, you look for ways you’ve been victimized that you can blame on someone else. Fox News, NewsMax, the White House spokeszombies, hate radio, and X-like right-wing social networks will either suppress news about inflation, health insurance costs, measles breakouts, etc., or will, when mention is inescapable, blame Democrats. Or “socialists.” Or something.

One good test case—a chance for fascists to go big or go home—may come this Saturday, October 18, when approximately 11.3 bajillion Americans will march, in an estimated 2,000 locations, in the latest “No Kings” rally. Trump and his lapdogs, like poky little puppy Mike Johnson, are already whipping out the usual list of invectives, calling it “anti-American” and “left-wing terrorist” and, most hilariously, “pro-Hamas.”

Oh, and it’s also “antifa,” which is the name Trump and Republicans constantly invoke for an organization that, like the supposed basement in the Pizzagate pizza shop where child trafficking purportedly took place, doesn’t exist. No one, or at least no one that we’re aware of, among the useless Prestige Press, has said to Johnson or Trump or whoever, “’Antifa’ means ‘anti-fascist.’ If you’re anti-antifa, doesn’t that mean you’re pro-fa? That you’re in favor of fascism?”

Maybe they forgot to ask. Or maybe they didn’t say anything because the answer is obviously “yes!” Apparently, last week, Attorney General Pam “How Dare You Question My Integrity” Bondi said, at a Trump staff meeting, that the DOJ will execute Americans they suspect of being antifa—which is to say, of being members of an organization that does not exist. “Just like we did with cartels, we’re going to take this same approach with antifa.” Interestingly, this is not only illegal, it is insane. What, exactly, did they “do” with “cartels”? How will they identify “antifa”? It may all be bullshit to placate the rubes, but it’s also an act of stochastic terrorism, a call to well-armed right-wing nutbars everywhere to engage in a little DIY law enforcement.

Meanwhile, one reads that the organizations arranging the No Kings demonstration have spent weeks training their members in de-escalation. And that’s good to know. Trump and Stephen Miller want nothing so much as to be able to provoke violence, and then send in troops to “restore order.” It’s just what fascists would do, and the whole country—read: the whole world—will see it unfold.

Finally, we should note that all this increasingly-manifest fascism is taking place within an x-y-z three-axis matrix.

The x line is the government shutdown. It will piss off more and more constituencies and put pressure on Republicans (who, after all, control Congress, not to mention the White House). This, assuming Democrats don’t, as they often do, cave.

The y axis is labeled “THE JEFFREY EPSTEIN FILES.” That issue is not going away, and the more Holy Mike Johnson lies, evades, and temporizes, the worse it looks. Sooner or later he has got to seat Adelita Grijalva. At that point the discharge petition will have enough signatures to force the House to vote on whether or not to demand the FBI release all the files—which is that rare thing: something both the political left and the political right want. That will mean every Republican in the House will have to decide whether to sell out their constituents by shielding Trump, or to curry favor with their voters by letting the files emerge. (And if they do vote No, and keep the files bottled up, they surely will know that that might provide all the more incentive and motivation for sources in the FBI to leak them, and they will have screwed their voters for nothing.)

And the z-axis? It’s that old standby: Donald Trump’s deteriorating mental and physical condition. You will have noticed that, for a while now, when speaking off-the-cuff and without prepared remarks, Trump is unable to say anything rational, focused, and true. (Okay, he’s never been able to say anything that’s true.) Every public address, from the U.N. to the Pentagon to Charlie Kirk’s memorial, becomes a rambling combo of bragging, attacking, and whining, enlivened by Dada-like diversions, side-trips, and word-salad nonsense.

All these influences—and especially the possibility that Trump, one day soon, will either lapse into undeniable dementia or just drop fucking dead—serve to put pressure on the fascists and make their sense of being in control more and more tenuous. And, since control is the sine qua non of fascism, they will act out more and more fascistically. Everyone will see. Then the question will be: who will go along with it and who will oppose it?

And that’s Splitsville, baby.

THE SPLIT. Buy it, cherish it always.

Leave a comment

Share