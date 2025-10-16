Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Mike Janowski
1d

Re: "Governing for the gram"...

First, to get all "Grammer Nazi" on your asses, it REALLY ought to be "Governing for the 'gram"; the apostrophe would have clued me in that you were using a common truncation of "Instagram". I've heard my very hep, with-it sons speak of "the 'gram" quite often.

As it's used in your essay, I read "Governing for the gram" as a drug reference - you know, doing something, performing some favor, in exchange for that small, sweet taste. Of coke, smack, whatever is generally sold in grams these days, it's been a while since i bought a gram of anything except maybe truffles. These bozos need their hits of approval. Like a stimulant, their fanboys 'n' fangirls stroke their cortexes (cortexi?), showering them with praise and encouragement, inflaming their oversized egos, making them think they are not just invincible, but right. So they take it one step further, looking to repeat that first high. A high that will never come; but don't tell the addict that!

I continue to read your pieces with great interest. Your work parallels that of Thomas Zimmer, who recently decamped from a tenured position at Georgetown to return to his native Germany, because he feared for his family. I believe he's left Substack as well, but he's published at least two parts of a long essay examining the roots of "The Spilt". Which as he explains, go all the way back to the founding of the Republic.

Maybe the South should have won the Civil War. At least we'd have somewhere to deport all these fucking ignorant yahoos...

Mike Janowski
1d

Zimmer's 'stack https://substack.com/@thomaszimmer?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=sfvq9

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
