Fans of Firesign Theatre well remember the moment, in Don’t Crush That Dwarf, Hand Me the Pliers, when, in the background, some idiot high schooler (Peter Bergman) at a pep rally yells what he thinks is a clever challenge: “What is reality?” And speaking of, there’s another Firesign moment (we forget in which album) when a suave announcer (David Ossman) introduces something—a piece of music, an extravaganza—entitled “A Salute…to Reality.”

Yes, the four Firesign lads knew what so many of us knew back then, in the 1960’s and ‘70’s: that reality was important. And it still is! In fact, it’s more important than ever, because more than ever it seems to be up for grabs. Just ask Christopher Armitage:

Democracy only works if we can agree on what happened. Not what it means, just what actually happened. We can debate whether a war was justified. We can't debate whether it occurred.

That basic requirement is now broken.

Consider this: 30% of Americans believe Joe Biden stole the presidency despite no evidence of widespread fraud after countless Republican-led investigations. One-third of adults believe COVID vaccines have caused thousands of sudden deaths in otherwise healthy people. 63% of Republicans think the January 6th defendants deserved pardons.

These are people believing things that didn't happen.

He goes on, because how could he not?

Climate change is a hoax but weather control machines exist. The moon landing was staged but JFK Jr. is coming back. And at the center of it all, a man who cheated on all three wives and called American war heroes "losers" is actually a noble patriot who loves his country and is just misunderstood by everyone who's mean to him.

Armitage is, of course, talking about MAGA, a.k.a. the Trump death cult, the Republican base, the die-hard True Believers for whom “common sense” means “what, to me, is obviously true because it’s what I believe.”

This reminds us of several things. First, of the really good book written by our old Spy editor, Kurt Andersen, called Fantasy Land: How America Went Haywire. America, you see, is the land where you can be whatever you want to be and believe whatever you want to believe, because freedom. It also reminds us of Isaac Asimov’s quote:

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”

We all know this (and if you’ve been reading Splitsville on a regular basis, you really know it), but Armitage follows its logic to an inevitable conclusion:

The comfortable liberal assumption is that this is an information problem. If we just fact-check harder, teach media literacy, or find the right messenger, people will come around to reality.

This is delusional.

These Americans aren't confused. They've chosen a story that feels true over facts that don't. Everyone has access to the same internet. The FBI crime statistics, deficit numbers, vote counts, death rates, Trump's actual business history, his documented lies, it's all right there. But millions have decided that all of this is fake while anonymous posts about microchips in your flu shot and Trump's secret genius reveal hidden truths.

And then the punch line: “You can’t educate people out of beliefs they didn’t reason themselves into.”

One of us (EW) finds this particularly telling. As recently as two hours ago (as of this writing), while walking the dog, he (the walker, not the dog) spent the entire time, in the windmills of his mind, carefully challenging an imaginary MAGA believer, skillfully posing gotcha questions and patiently explaining, when this poor soul/idiot claimed “not to believe in experts,” that he really did believe in experts. “Have you ever been to a doctor? Have you ever taken your car to a mechanic?” It was exactly an example, however thought-experimental-ish, of trying to reason someone out of an irrational belief. You might as well, as we’ve said in the past, try to persuade a Catholic to become a Muslim.

So then what? We give ourselves permission to not even try to help them to see the light? To disengage, leave them to their preposterous delusions, and watch as they continue to be victimized by the liars, grifters, bigots, and assholes they insist on defending?

You bet! But not just that.

If we can't share reality, we need to stop pretending we can share governance.

Blue states can't effectively collaborate with red states who refuse to acknowledge basic science. Instead, we need to be building renewable energy infrastructure, funding public health, and investing in education. Meanwhile, red states are banning books about Rosa Parks, rejecting federal healthcare funds, and teaching creationism as science. They're passing laws based on conspiracy theories about litter boxes in school bathrooms.

The world he’s describing is the one we vividly bring to life and excitingly dramatize and compellingly illustrate to, really, incredible effect in The Split. It also echoes the “soft secession” we wrote about last week. What’s striking about Armitage’s take on all this is, it’s not political so much as ontological. It’s not about the relative merits of vying opinions. It’s about what exists and what doesn’t. There can be no shared effort at governance, with its necessary and sometimes painful efforts at compromise made possible by a mutual respect of at least the process, when the contending parties can’t even agree on what is fucking real.

When Armitage says, “…democracy cannot function when voters are responding to events that didn't happen, solving problems that don't exist, and fighting threats that aren't real,” we want to add, “…while they simultaneously fail to respond to events that did happen, fail to solve problems that do exist, and fail to fight threats that are, in fact, real.”

It’s worth noting here what we’ve noted before: to the extent that media are to blame for tens of millions of people proudly believing nonsense, the fault is not merely that of the liars and propagandists and—what’s the word?... dickheads of Fox News, Newsmax, Sinclair broadcasting, and hate radio. This widespread mental dysfunction is also sustained and nurtured by mainstream media—the Washington Posts and New York Timeses and such. Every time an editorial or op-ed says Americans are “polarized,” every time a talking head on a carefully-centrist network (CNN, NBC, etc.) both-sideses an issue for which the right’s behavior is overwhelmingly more egregious (political violence, anti-science quackery, “cancel culture”) the sheer ridiculousness of the right-wing “belief system” gets an approving pat on the head.

Not that the deluded MAGA masses read the New York Times or watch CNN. They don’t. But the pseudo-wise, faux-balanced implication that both sides are equally extreme—when the truth is otherwise—serves to bathe the right’s batshit insanity in a pleasant pink glow of legitimacy. Where the Post should be running the headline “Thirty Million People Believe Utter Nonsense and Contemptible Lies,” instead it runs things like, “Are All Cities Murderous Hellholes? Opinions Differ.”

This is not polarization. It’s the sane-washing of lunacy. Polarization requires oppositely-charged but equally-valid poles. If we say the earth is round and Laura Ingraham says it’s flat, those are not two equally-legitimate, but differing, positions. We’re right and she’s wrong. We’re telling the truth. She’s lying. Polarization exists in the realm of opinion, but not in the realm of facts.

What Armitage calls “the 35% answer” is “an acknowledgement that we can't govern in two different realities.” We’d quibble with that last word. The MAGA world is not another reality. In fact, it’s a negation of reality, a replacement of reality with an anti-reality—a state of delusion. For these descriptive purposes we quite like the phrase coined by one of our favorite commenters on one of our favorite sites. Cheez Whiz (if that really is his or her name) cites “the Republican Cinematic Universe.” This is exactly right, because it evokes a fictional cast of super-heroes and super-villains in a realm whose occupants believe that the basic laws of physics and biology (let alone those of simple human decency) don’t apply.

It's tempting to say, and to hope, that the RCU (like the Marvel Cinematic Universe from which it derives its name) has no points of contact with our real world. (God knows we would love to have no points of contact with them.) But, alas, it ain’t so: They pass laws in their demented Federal government that affects our (and theirs, whether they know it or not) reality. They end research into renewable energy and redouble efforts to mine and process fossil fuels that will pollute our (and, of course, their) air and exacerbate change in our (and their) climate. They destroy important Federal agencies and departments in ways that will make our (and their) lives worse.

Armitage concludes thus:

…a third of America has chosen fantasy over reality, and the rest of us need to figure out how to build a functional society without them.

The alternative is simple: We keep pretending both realities are equally valid, keep seeking compromise between what happened and what didn't.

That's not democracy. It's a suicide pact.

It’s also an example of Splitsville, in which two or more “nations” share a common geo-political entity. This iteration of it is as fundamental as it gets. Two-thirds of the country may harbor internal disagreements on what to do, who should benefit how, and where power should be exercised. But these two-thirds share a basic agreement on what happened and what didn’t. The remaining third blither around in a MAGA/QAnon/RCU delirium—lied to by its heroes, gaslighted by its “experts,” exploited by its leaders, and deceived by its media.

Can they be saved? Not if they don’t want saving. So let’s save ourselves.

