Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
5d

Soft secession, hard secession, potato, potahto. Let's build a blue wall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dina's avatar
Dina
2d

I like the idea of relocating the whole CDC shebang to California and, rather than having it under the auspices of the federal government, have blue states contribute part of what they'd pay the Feds to this endeavor. Run it like it used to be run, with science-based facts and research and people who know what they're doing. Call it the CCDC (California Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) or the PCCDC (Pacific Coast). All those scientists, virologists, epidemiologists, etc. who were shitcanned by RFK the Lesser and DOGE can be hired back. They can release their recommendations and studies, and even red/purple states can opt to follow them if they want. I don't know how states can get around NOT sending funds to the federal government to be stuck in trump's pocket or used to give his billionaire buddies their tax cuts (because I'm not an economist nor do I have any knowledge whatsoever in laws that force states to contribute to the national coffers). It's just a little dream I have to be able to keep 𝑠𝑜𝑚𝑒 semblance of sanity in the New Society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture