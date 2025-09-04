When we were writing The Split (NOW AVAILABLE IN A VARIETY OF HANDSOME BOOK FORMS HERE, YA DOPES), one of us (SR) had to keep reminding the idiot other one of us (EW) that neither the red states nor the blue states (in our imaginary world) had seceded from the union. After all, secession, as everyone knows, is (per Mr. Google) “the action of withdrawing formally from membership of a federation or body, especially a political state.”

In our version of the possible future, the red and blue “nations” had agreed to separate. It was an amicable divorce, rather than a case of one spouse running away.

We bring this up because, lately, the hot topic among the cool kids has been something called “soft secession.” Yes, it sounds like a bit of erotic acrobatics, but…well, wait. If, like us (and like any decent person), you hate the current Federal government Executive branch with the intensity of a thousand suns, it sort of is rather sexy.

Take it away, Christopher Armitage.

This is what American federalism looks like in 2025: Democratic governors holding emergency sessions on encrypted apps, attorneys general filing lawsuits within hours of executive orders, and state legislatures quietly passing laws that amount to nullification of federal mandates. Oregon is stockpiling abortion medication in secret warehouses. Illinois is exploring digital sovereignty. California has $76 billion in reserves and is deciding how to deploy it.

In this soft secession, various blue states are taking it upon themselves, both separately and in concert with each other, to resist the policies and actions of Trump’s fascist regime. It doesn’t only concern money, although you can bet whatever bippy you may still possess that it does indeed take that into account:

Currently, Massachusetts sends $4,846 more per capita to the federal government than it gets back. New Jersey and Washington are in the same position, bleeding thousands per person annually. Over five years, New York alone contributed $142.6 billion more than it received. Meanwhile, red states pocket $1.24 for every dollar they send to Washington. Blue states are essentially paying red states to undermine democracy.

Gavin “AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!” Newsome of California has openly talked and tweeted about the state withholding the money it collects for Federal taxes. In tax year 2021-2022, California sent $83 billion more to the Feds than it received. It sent $692 billion and got back $609 billion. We’re not sure which would be withheld—the 692, or the 83—but either scenario is mouth-watering.

Of course, this scheme raises a number of salient questions with regard to the handling of the monies withheld, foremost among them being, Can we have some? Absent that—i.e., bonus checks distributed back to the taxpayers—we can think of two uses to which this fund can be put.

One strategy, which we find to be sad-making, would be to just dump it into an escrow account in case, for one reason or another, it eventually has to be surrendered to D.C. (But the state gets to keep the interest that accrues.) A way-more-fun option would be: Spend it! Use it to defray the cost of the actions and policies necessary for California to take care of its citizens, now that the Federal government has been taken over by a death cult headed by a greedy, rapey, racist malevolent narcissist.

And, of course, as in CA, so in Oregon, Washington, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, et-freaking-cetera. Now is a good moment to remember that the combined populations of those states vastly outnumber the Wyomings and the Dakotas of the world (even with Texas and Florida).

But will the citizens go for it? Historian Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny and the Thinking About… substack, thinks so:

It is one thing, as a blue state voter, to know that your taxes are being spent elsewhere in the country. But it is quite another to worry that they will simply disappear into a sinkhole of corruption, such as that which is now being created in the White House. It is one thing to believe that federal taxes are worthwhile because they are being spent to redress inequalities in health care or education. It is another to watch the federal government spread disease and ignorance. It is one thing to pay taxes every year, in the knowledge that eventually the power in the White House will change every four or eight. It is another to be confronted with a president who talks about third terms.

Oh, and speaking of “spread disease,” one example of what such funds could be used for appeared in the Washington Post on September 3. Since we spent last week, and, really, the previous 38 weeks, railing about how stupid Republicans and red states are, here’s this without further comment:

Florida’s surgeon general on Wednesday announced plans to end all state vaccine mandates, including for children to attend schools, which would make it the first state to completely withdraw from a practice credited with boosting vaccination rates and controlling the spread of infectious diseases.

Speaking at a news conference outside Tampa with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo said that every vaccine mandate “is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery” and called the rollback “the right thing to do.” Ladapo’s stances on vaccines and other measures intended to protect Floridians have drawn criticism from public health experts and advocates.

Yeah, that’s bad. The diseases to be exempted from mandatory vaccination include a sick-o variation on the Seven Dwarves: polio, diphtheria, rubeola, rubella, pertussis, mumps, and tetanus. Which is not to mention chicken pox, hepatitis B, Hemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) and the pneumococcal vaccine PCV 15/20. It is all too easy to imagine little Timmy “Patient Zero” Smith arriving in school one day, infected with mumps (which he got God knows where—maybe from a cousin), and, the hygiene protocols of seven-year-olds being what they are, infecting everybody in the room, including the class’s pet iguana. (It’s Florida.)

Still, rather than call anybody stupid, let’s just say that “drips with disdain and slavery” is an idiotic characterization of a decades-long and successful policy for making sure children don’t get sick. Florida’s Surgeon General, per Wikipedia’s Overview, “is a Nigerian-American doctor serving as the surgeon general of Florida since 2021. Ladapo is best known for his opposition to COVID-19 mitigation measures, and promotion of COVID-19 misinformation, for which he has been rebuked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” He got his MD at Harvard and his PhD in Public Health Policy from the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. (Surprised that Harvard could produce such a jerk? Then you haven’t read Monsters of the Ivy League, by Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner. Admit it. You haven’t.)

What if other benighted states follow suit? You know they want to. It’s not just Trump who is a force for personal and institutional destruction. The entire Republican Party has, through a sort of anti-Darwinian process of unnatural de-selection, devolved into a Party of Death. (It’s why MAGA stands for “Kill Everybody Except the Billionaires.”)

So it’s nice to see that the Post piece isn’t all bad news. Behold:

California, Oregon and Washington — states led by Democrats — on Wednesday announced they were forming an alliance to coordinate their own immunization guidelines and preserve access to vaccines.

Thus another facet of soft secession: the creation of multi-state alliances to un-do or fend off the results of Trump’s (and the GOP’s) policies based on ignorance, cruelty, and corruption. Armitage:

Pritzker has his staff exploring how to force Apple and Google to disable location tracking for anyone crossing into Illinois for medical procedures, preventing any digital trail that could be subpoenaed. Multiple governors are studying whether they can legally deny federal agents access to state databases, airports, and even highways for immigration enforcement. The discussions, according to sources, have gone as far as evaluating state authority to close airspace to federal deportation flights. States are creating pharmaceutical stockpiles, climate agreements, immigration policies.

Take just one step back from the drama of this, and the irony slaps you in the face. As Armitage notes, “The legal foundation for soft secession was written by conservative justices who never imagined blue states would use it.” Right? States’ rights, baby!

Read Armitage’s whole piece. (He has a nice, propulsive writing style.) Meanwhile, it should be plain to every eye that this whole soft secession deal is Splitsville (a situation in which two or more “nations” occupy single geo-political entity) writ large.

How large? Check out this graf from Armitage, which could be reproduced, word for word, on the back cover of The Split:

We’re not heading toward another Fort Sumter. We’re watching something else: states quietly walking away from each other. Blue ` states will protect abortion rights, support organized labor, and protect individual rights. Red states will allow Christian theocracy, suppress wages, and criminalize free speech, and destroy healthcare. The federal government becomes a hollow structure that states have a moral imperative to ignore.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Or, no—we could. And we did. But it took us a whole book to do it. Hey, someone ought to send him a copy of The Split!

