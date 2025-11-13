This is Splitsville Edition Number 50.

Yes, for fifty weeks we’ve been tiresomely kvetching tirelessly holding forth, with eloquence and wit, about the various ways in which the US is Splitsville—by which we mean, a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations.” Why have we gone to all this trouble, although of course it’s no trouble at all, really? Well, one reason is because we feel it’s our responsibility to contribute what little we can to the national “conversation” about the hellish nightmare in which a bunch of idiot MAGA fuckheads and a cowardly, morally-bankrupt Republican Party have condemned the rest of us to live, if you can even call this “living.” Secondly, we personally find the process intellectually stimulating.

But mainly, and in a very real sense, we do this in order to get you fools brilliant readers to buy, read, and cherish forever The Split, a (prescient! exciting! fun! satirical! dystopian!) novel set 15 years after the separation of the red and blue states. It’s mainly set in the red-state nation, the Confederation of Conservative States of America, and take it from us—we nailed it: the crap economy, the burgeoning theocracy, the billionaire-led “network state” enclaves, the anxiety over people not having enough babies, the lingering worship of Donald Trump, the universal (legally-mandated) gun ownership, the deterioration of the environment, the Orwellian propaganda...all that good stuff. AVAILABLE HERE FOR YOUR STUPID CONVENIENCE.

At first, when discussing how to commemorate this stirring 50-week anniversary, we thought, Maybe review the whole fifty-week period. But we quickly realized that was wrong. The period to review is the one that began on January 20, 2025 and has continued up until today—and by “today” we mean, whenever you’re reading this. Because the over-arching, most salient point of the second presidency of Donald Trump is this:

Every day has felt like a crisis. Every day for ten months.

Now, granted, that’s not been true all day, every day. It has been possible, when not exposing yourself to the news, to conduct the rest of your life and temporarily, momentarily, forget about this national nightmare. But it’s like coming indoors out of a rainstorm: you can only stay dry by avoiding the weather completely. Poke your head out the window or dash out to get the mail and you’re soaked. Gaze at your phone, open up the laptop, or otherwise dip a toe into the issues of the day, and fresh horrors are waiting.

The always-astute Brian Beutler agrees. Writing about how Trump’s plunging ratings in polls are about more than just concern over “affordability,” he writes, “For now, though, the backlash against Trump in 2025 is just like the backlash of 2017: It’s about everything. About his myriad abuses and the pervasive sense of crisis he foists upon the country.”

The list of those “myriad abuses” is well-known to readers of Splitsville and, indeed, to anyone who is not completely off the grid, or who lives in a MAGA hidey-hole . The litany of “it’s not just’s” generated by Trump’s actions goes on and on, like a medieval British ballad. It’s not just the open corruption, the naked greed, the shakedown of institutions; it’s not just the endless, easily-disproved lies, the pathetic bragging, the obvious pig-ignorance; it’s not just the atrociously destructive, inept cabinet, the vulgar defacement of the White House, the rampage through useful Federal agencies, the dismissal of experts and hatred of expertise, the abandonment of science; it’s not just the Gestapo-like ICE abductions and brutality; it’s not just the open embrace of dictators and the stupid alienation of allies; it’s not just the endless grifting, the tacky merchandise, the open solicitation of bribes; it’s not just the abuse of the Justice Department and the attack on political “enemies” for “revenge;” it’s not just the abandonment of good climate policies and the pursuit of bad ones. It’s not just that he’s sending goon squads into perfectly good Democratic cities to kidnap people and stoke resistance. It’s not just the lawlessness and depravity.

It’s all those things—tell us in the Comments what we’ve left out—and something more. The word “crisis” implies not only that something bad has happened but that something bad, and possibly worse, could very well happen next. And it’s in that realm—the realm of implications and possible consequences—that realistic fears get amped and souped-up by unconscious fears. It’s one thing to react to what has actually happened. It’s another to imagine and, in response, dread what could come next. He did X, and that’s bad enough—but what if, therefore, he does Y? Because if he’s capable of X—and if the proper authorities are (or choose to be) powerless to stop him—then he is more than capable of doing Y. And if he does, what might be the result of that?

We’ve been living with this since January. The Trump administration has been a non-stop cavalcade of destruction, greed, stupidity, mendacity, and bad taste. It’s been intellectually insulting, emotionally devastating, and spiritually corrosive.

But it’s not just that. Those are just the inciting incidents. We’ve also had to witness, react to, and worry about the consequences of (among other things)—

INSTITUTIONAL SURRENDER—The kowtowing of universities, law firms, TV networks, and corporations is, um, disheartening, to say the least. If these large, rich, powerful institutions keel over—the sight of Tim Apple Cook groveling (or pretending not to) as he presents Trump with literally a piece of gold is particularly memorable—what are the prospects for everybody else?

DEMOCRATIC FECKLESSNESS—The Dems made a great showing on Election Day, and were weathering the shutdown well…until they weren’t, and caved. The verdict is mixed: could Chuck Schumer be playing 8-dimensional chess? Or is he just a wimp with the temperament of a high school vice-principal and an inability to meet the moment? In any case, recall how they seemed utterly useless for the previous 10 months. Even now they are unwilling to identify the Republican Party as being the enemy of democracy that it is. It has become normal to say “this is not normal,” and to point out the affinities between Trump, the GOP, and quite literally the Nazi Party. And yet the Dems refuse to act accordingly. The result is a continual build-up of frustration—not to say rage—that doesn’t go away.

MEDIA MALPRACTICE—Sure, Trump’s lunatic monologues about magnets and how people seeking political asylum are the same as escapees from an insane asylum are grimly amusing. But the man babbles nonsense in public whenever he speaks off the cuff. He claims a plan to cut the cost of drugs by “six hundred, seven hundred, eight hundred percent” and no mainstream newspaper or network bothers to say (to paraphrase Jeff Tiedrich’s pertinent challenge): WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH HIM? He claims that prices of everything are down, wages are up, inflation is at zero, and his tariffs have taken in trillions of dollars from foreigners. None of this remotely true. And yet the Prestige Press—who had a festival challenging Joe Biden’s mental and physical state—ignore it. Every day. Just as the New York Times couldn’t bring itself to identify the lies of George W. Bush as such, so it can’t manage to call Trump’s daily lies and crimes what they are (i.e., lies and crimes). It’s galling. And believe us, ten months of being galled is no fun.

THE TRIUMPH OF EVIL—It is belaboring the obvious to point out that Trump, and the people in his administration, are the worst people in the world. That Stephen Miller (who Meredith Shiner, a political consultant in Chicago, described—correctly—to Greg Sargent of The New Republic, as being “the least likable guy in the history of the world”) should be victorious and gloating about anything is an affront to the very idea of decency. Any day that Pete Hegseth isn’t embarrassed and miserable is a win for Satan. But it’s happening. They’re getting away with it—at least so far. To se all this play out every day is to feel a wound in the soul, even among people who don’t believe that there is such a thing as the soul.

Of course, as we go to press, Epstein files bombshells are going off about every twenty minutes. So we’ll see what results from that. Even if the full release of all the files never happens—the bill requiring it doesn’t pass the Senate, Trump’s veto is upheld, etc.—what’s come out so far is plenty damning, and offers more than enough millstones for Dems to hang around the necks of any Republicans who support Trump from now until Election Day next year. Not to mention that the more resistance Trump puts up, the more obvious it is that he wasn’t just a kind, avuncular advisor to the Epstein teens. But, at least at the moment, he’s still alive, still a monster, and still in office. (And, waiting literally in the wings, is the increasingly insufferable, if mercifully anti-charismatic, JD Vance.)

So there ya go. Happy 50th, Splitsville readers. And yes, all the above is completely consonant with our basic thesis, because get this: In spite of the enormity of Trump’s evil, there are still swathes of people out there who either approve of it, don’t care about it, or have paid no attention to it. Bless their hearts. But that’s fine. We’re okay over here, suffering and worrying about the United States of America, thanks. If you happen to meet one of those others, tell them to go fuck themselves, and everything will be just dandy.

Face it: It's time to buy THE SPLIT.

Leave a comment

Share