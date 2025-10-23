We were going to talk about Trump and No Kings—and THIS IS SPLITSVILLE NUMBER 47.

Coincidence? Come, come, Mister Bond. There are no coincidences—only remarkable concurrences of events or circumstances without apparent causal connections.

Anyhoo, yes: Kings? Or No Kings? When the rally was first announced, one of us (EW) wasn’t crazy about the “No Kings” theme. The problem with and the danger of Trump wasn’t that he wanted to be a king. He wanted (and wants) to be a dictator. There have been good kings and bad kings, but there has never been a good dictator. The difference, perhaps, is that a king can at least ostensibly be thought to have in mind the wellbeing of his subjects. He embodies the nation and is an inheritor and steward of its traditions. At least theoretically, he might be expected to serve it. Whereas a dictator is under no such obligation. It’s quite the opposite: the nation exists to serve him. And that’s Trump to a, um, T.

But our skeptic made his peace with “No Kings” because it encapsulated all of American history. REJECTING KINGS SINCE 1776 was a common sign at rallies all over the country. In fact, this was an argument we found ourselves making months ago, when asked whether we thought a dictatorship could actually take hold in the U S of A as it had, at one time or another, in many other places, including Chile, Brazil, Hungary, Germany, Italy, North Korea, and Russia. We said no, because all those places, at one time or another, had been ruled by autocrats—kings, emperors, the military, czars, Kaisers, whatever. Autocratic rule was, so to speak, in their national DNA, however vestigially. Those citizens could, through a combination of nostalgia and lies, be made to long for the return of some prior (and fictional) Golden Age. To them, the Return of the King was not only not unthinkable; it was pretty darn thinkable.

American history, in contrast and by defi-fucking-nition, has been exempt from all that. Every American citizen would reject, as foreign and unthinkable, one-man rule, whether you called that one man a dictator or a king. Right?

Well…

Apparently no, not right. There are still those, who number in the millions, who love Trump, and want him to gain and exercise all the power he desires. Now, reasonable people can disagree over whether to judge these MAGA loyalists as being either deeply stupid or batshit insane. It’s not an easy call, especially when you consider this list of things Trump has done over the past five days:

1. He authorized the shooting of live artillery shells from a Marine base in California over the I-5, one of the busiest north-south freeways in the country, during the No Kings demonstration. It was ostensibly to celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps, which doesn’t actually arrive until November. Several of them detonated prematurely, raining shrapnel down onto the cars of JD Vance’s police escort. (Good thing California Gavin Newsome closed off that section of “the 5.” Imagine what would have happened if civilian traffic had been driving, at speed, during Trump’s premature detonations.)

2. He released an AI video of himself in a jet, incorrectly wearing an “oxygen mask” that makes him resemble Bane from The Dark Night Rises, with a crown on his head, while he dumps a payload of shit on American citizens below.

3. He ordered a demolition crew to destroy the East Wing of the White House, after publicly promising it would not be touched in the creation of his hideous, unnecessary “ballroom.”

4. He announced a lawsuit against the Department of Justice demanding $230 million as compensation for its prosecution of his collusion with Russia in 2016, and its search of Mar-a-Lago for the classified documents he stole. (And then he added the punch-line that he will “give it to charity.” Oh how we laughed.)

5. He ordered the destruction of a boat carrying two people in the Pacific, off the coast of Colombia, on the pretext that they were trafficking in narcotics. (Thirty-four people have been killed in the Caribbean in fifty days. All of this is illegal.)

YOU CANNOT CALL YOURSELF A RESPONSIBLE

HUMAN BEING UNTIL YOU READ THE SPLIT.

YOU JUST CAN’T.

Barnes & Noble

Bookshop.org

Amazon

Childish spite, wanton destruction, bottomless greed, open corruption, and outright murder: this is the man the entire Republican Party protects, defends, and pampers; this is the man the most self-righteous Christians in the country praise; and this is the man the MAGA masses worship. It makes you wonder: Is there anything Trump can do or say to fatally disillusion the loyal nitwits who adore him? To make/force/help them to wake up, snap out of it, and see the light?

Probably not. They want and—for psychological reasons about which we can’t speculate without personally examining each of them—need a dictatorial daddy. The theme of every Trump rally is “Yes Kings!” (We’re still recovering from the wave of contempt we felt during the first Trump term, when we saw some jerk on Twitter—as it then was—mention “Lady Melania.” “Hey, asshole. This isn’t Westeros or Middle Earth,” we didn’t say, because Don’t Engage.) We can cite America’s historical hostility to autocrats all we like, but Trump was elected President. Twice. And even though he’s been plunging in the polls for months, when we hear that his approval is down to 39%, all we can think is: That many? Still?

(NB: This doesn’t apply to the enablers and propagandists around Trump, the Republican Party, the millionaires and billionaires—Trump’s Oligarchs—and the other cynics or opportunists who, when the time comes, will quietly back out of the room, then look at each other and say, “Trump who?” and then publish op-eds in the Washington Post called “I Never Really Liked Him.”)

It’s possible that the recent spasm of destruction and grasping was Trump’s response to the No Kings outpouring, which according to most estimates was the largest public demonstration in the US since Earth Day in 1970. The timing is certainly striking. Still, we can’t know how much he saw of it, how much his staff and Fox News insulated him from it, how many versions of the ubiquitous message “HEY TRUMP. NOBODY IS PAYING US. WE HATE YOU FOR FREE” he was aware of. Trying to guess what Donald Trump really knows or believes is a mug’s game—and, after a lifetime of constant lying, cheating, and betrayal, he probably doesn’t know what he really knows or believes, either.

That said, it may be that the No Kings rally marks a turning point, one that its organizers (and those of us who took part, including SR in NY and EW in LA) hadn’t foreseen. It was, even though the Failing New York Times buried it, a robust rejection of Trump and his “policies” (such as they are). If it indeed goaded him to respond, what he has released into the world are an astoundingly vulgar, juvenile animation and a series of photographs of him literally destroying the White House. All this, in the context of the continuing government shutdown being maintained by Mike “Lying For Jesus” Johnson solely for the purpose of delaying a vote on the Epstein Files, and of Trump’s decreasing ability to say something coherent in public. (He told a gathering of Republicans on the tacky patio that used to be the Rose Garden, “We put out eight wars.” Which, no. He didn’t put out any wars. Plus, “put out.”)

None of this might sway hard-core MAGA, which is an irrational (which is to say, religious) quasi-organization/cult. But it, and the stupid-vulgar-destructive forms of acting-out to come, could very well be already alienating hangers-on, centrists, and even “conservatives,” if there still are any.

It also might be pissing off MAGA-fellow-travelers. Behold MAGA influencer Breck Warsham who, according to Leslie Abravanel at AlterNet, has been moaning to her nearly 100,000 followers about “Trump’s 180.”

Worsham clearly blames Trump for his actions during the government shutdown, as well, saying “The government is in a complete shutdown, the elderly are not receiving their food stamps, the job market is the worst its (sic) been in decades, the housing market is in crisis, inflation is through the roof and what does Trump do? -Give $40 billion to Argentina -Buy Kristi Noem 2 private jets -Install a $250M Whitehouse ballroom - Demand $230M taxpayer dollars in restitution.

The quote ends with “That seems legit,” which we assume is said sarcastically. The piece doesn’t explain what Trump’s “180” means. But when Worsham polled her followers about whom they liked better—Trump or Thomas Massie, a right-wing Republican House member pushing for the release of the Epstein Files—Massie clobbered Trump 80.7 % to 19.3%.

It’s stuff like this that will generate ever-worsening poll numbers for Trump, triggering more acting out—not to freaking mention the fact that, sooner or later, Congress will have to come back into session, at which point every Republican in the House will have to vote on whether or not to release the Epstein Files. So that’ll be fun.

What won’t be fun is if one of Trump’s ways of lashing out includes sending the National Guard or the fat fucks of ICE into a blue city to provoke violence. (The former can probably be trusted to behave well; the latter, no.) It also won’t be fun if the economy continues to be “K-shaped” (Krugman: “People who were already affluent are becoming more so, but the less well-off are under severe pressure.”) Will either of those events give the yes-kings MAGA mob pause?

We doubt it. The rise of Trump has shown that one way in which the US is Splitsville (i.e., a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”) is that there is an apparently irreducible minority that wants—craves; wishes to marry—autocracy. Or thinks it does.

TO BUY AND READ THE SPLIT. IF NOT YOU, WHO?

IF NOT NOW, WHEN? IF NOT THIS, WHAT?

IF NOT HERE, WHERE?

Our website. At your service.

Leave a comment

Share