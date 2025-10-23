Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mommadillo's avatar
Mommadillo
5d

Good luck with that “I never really liked him” stuff, because I don’t see it working very well.

You know how we still track down 98-year-old Nazis and drag them to justice? That’s your future, ICE thug. You’ll never know when that knock on the door will be for you. Same with you Trump-enabling sycophants.

Unless you manage to kill all of us, there will be a reckoning for this. Count on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture