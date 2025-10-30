Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Dina
2d

I, too, am wondering how they're going to feel after going even ONE month without their SNAP benefits (especially with Thanksgiving looming). Will that cult mentality 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 be broken? Will they 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 wake up and realize that the fat orange emperor actually has no clothes (I know, yuck)? Will they 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 see that he's only in this to enrich himself and his Billionaire Boys' Club while people are out of work and starving? I know—I shouldn't hold my breath.

I honestly have just one wish right now. I wish for mid-terms that actually happen and mid-terms that are fair. I wish for a sweep for Democrats who actually have the balls to go after him and all his minions. I do NOT want him dead—I want him to face prosecution he finally can't wiggle out of. Whatever happens to him after he goes to prison, I honestly DGAF. I want that for all of them. Okay, that was more than one wish.

Manqueman
16h

Trump’s “The Bad Seed” gone nuclear.

And MAGAts are by definition insane people, committed to embracing denialism so fuck them. They’re committed to do nothing as their lives and culture implode. Again; insanity by definition.

And back to out Fuhrer: as ever, all appropriate thoughts and prayers.

