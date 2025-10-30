Recently, we—well, not “we” we; just one of us (EW, which is “we” spelled backwards)—was watching…Wait. “We was watching”? We’ll start again.

Recently, one of us was watching the quite good Netflix series The Diplomat and, while gazing at a transitional scene of VIP’s getting into limousines and being escorted by security details in Escalades and on motorcycles, he was struck by an epiphany:

That entire security apparatus, with the flashing lights, and the multiple escorts in front of and behind the dignitaries, and the attentive guys speaking in Secret Service code and saying “Icon is on the move” on walkie-talkies and everything—none of it was for the sake of the President and her aides (yes, it’s a her) and the ambassador. At least not personally. It was for the sake of whoever was occupying the positions of President, and presidential aide, and ambassador. If the dumbest and most evil person in the US somehow became President (and chose as his aides a team of depraved sadists, soulless liars, and incompetent lapdogs), those beefy cars, and vigilant guys in suits, and helmeted cops on hogs would perform the same service for them. The ceremonies of state and the trappings of security would be provided even for assholes.

What? Funny we should mention it? Let’s say.

But here’s the thing: It is a truth universally acknowledged that Donald Trump does think it’s all for him personally. He really does think that just by occupying the office of POTUS, everything appertaining thereto—the security detail; the White House; the US Treasury; etc.—is literally his. Why? Because he is incapable of un

Well, wait. We were going to say, “Because he is incapable of understanding that the presidency, or any social or professional role (or for that matter, any personal role, like marriage or parenthood), is not an object he can own and do with what he pleases, like his haircut or a bank account. It comes equipped with certain legal, ethical, and moral obligations and responsibilities.” You cannot, e.g., when playing golf, kick your ball out of the rough onto a better lie, or throw your opponent’s ball into the water hazard and say, “Ha ha, you lose.”

But it’s worse than that—because, with Donald Trump, whatever you say concerning his words, deeds, and values, can and must be followed by “but it’s worse than that.” It’s not that he “can’t understand” that the Marines he sort-of salutes as he schleps himself aboard the helicopter aren’t there for him, but rather in service to the office he occupies. It’s just that, somewhere in the cymbal-clashing wind-up monkey lobe of his brain, he does understand it. He just doesn’t care.

But it’s worse than that. He has been taught—possibly by his nightmare of a father; probably by the narcissism hell-demon that colonized his soul in childhood; and certainly by his Satanic mentor, Roy Cohn—that he shouldn’t care. Adhering to society’s moral and ethical strictures (let alone obeying the law) is not only unnecessary, it’s bad. It’s for losers, suckers, and chumps. The canny, savvy thing to do is whatever the fuck you want, and see what you can get away with. He’s done that his entire adult life, both in business and his personal relationships, and now in his tenure as President: unswerving obedience to greed, lust, and a desire for revenge to placate the kind of unappeasable vanity you only get as a reaction-formation response to bottomless insecurity.

But it’s worse than that. His rampaging avarice, with its heedless indifference to its effects on others, is now habit unconstrained by self-awareness, an unmonitored program in an increasingly-malfunctioning android. He’s a greed-and-revenge machine on auto-pilot. What else would post an AI video of itself shitting on the American people? What else would summarily order the destruction of the East Wing of the White House? What else would slaver over a self-parodying, Mad-Magazine-worthy illustration of a tacky golden ballroom while 40 million people are about to lose SNAP food benefits while 20 million lose their health care?

But it’s worse than that. First, physically, he’s a mess—fat, waddling, thick in the ankles, orange in the face as though Spackled™ with bronzer, unable to walk a straight line. Meanwhile, mentally he’s an even bigger mess: wandering off during a walk with the Japanese Prime Minister; required to undergo MRI testing every six months; nattering on about how magnets “don’t work” when they get wet; bragging about acing a psychological test (one defined by its simplicity) used to detect dementia; unable to say a single coherent (or true) thing when speaking off-the-cuff.

But it’s worse than that—because his condition, bad as it is, will only deteriorate more. During his first term, people compared Trump to the bonkers Central American dictator played by Richard Libertini in The In-Laws—the one who makes people wear their underwear outside their pants, and turns his thumb and finger into a little talking “face” and then converses with it. But that (broadly comic, fictional) character lacks Trump’s malevolence. It may (soon?) be amusing to see Trump talking to his own hand, but less so if he engages it in a colloquy about sending nuclear missiles into Los Angeles.

In light of all this, one could be forgiven for asking, “What the fuck does MAGA see in this dangerous, evil, idiotic clown?” One answer is, “Ask them in two months, when they’ve gone without SNAP benefits and health care over Thanksgiving and Christmas.” But ask them now, and we think we have an answer.

The essence of MAGA, the beating heart of its cult-like devotion to Trump, is its relentless sense of its own victimhood. And, as far as that goes, they’re not wrong. They are victims—of neo-liberalism, of Republican policies, of late-stage capitalism and globalization, of the confusing and expensive world of “the digital” (a coinage we think we just invented but that sounds like something Trump would say). But they’ve been manipulated, lied to, and gaslighted into blaming everyone except their real enemies. They’re told that they need a champion—a savior, if you will—and Trump has (or, at least, had) the charisma, fame, and shamelessness to claim the title.

So they see his braggadocio as confidence, his lies as promises and expressions of optimism, his open corruption as smart-guy exploitation of “the system.” To them, Trump’s narcissism is not a mental illness but a type of strength—the strength to grab the world by the balls and shake money out of its pockets and not bend the knee to anyone. Which is to say, all the things they wish they could do.

But it’s worse than that. They think—and they’re told—that Trump does it all “for them.” He is their “retribution.”

Of course, whether they feel vindicated and avenged by watching Latina grandmothers swept off the streets, or by seeing a big chunk of the White House destroyed to make way for a garish, gaudy, elephantine facility intended only for rich people, or by viewing drone footage of South American fishermen being obliterated, we don’t know.

What we do know is that one version of America-as-Splitsville (that term of art describing the existence of two or more “nations” in a single geo-political entity) is: there is most of the population of the Not-That-United States…and there is the die-hard core of MAGA, who will swear fealty to (of all the benighted people in this benighted multiverse) Donald Trump, no matter how racist, destructive, vindictive, avaricious, and bugfuck insane he gets.

