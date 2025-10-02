Whether it’s Jimmy Kimmel getting back on the air (demonstrating that when people get mad enough, corporations listen), or the election of a new Democratic House member in Arizona (Adelita Grijalva replaced her late father—a result which may, if its current Republican signers hold firm, enact the discharge petition forcing disclosure of the Epstein files), or the widespread Dem overperformance around the country, or the apparent coming-to-consciousness of some MAGA diehards that they have bee n well and truly screwed by Trump…whether it’s these things separately or altogether, certain pundits are starting to murmur that the tide is turning and Trump—growing crazier by the day—and his authoritarian/dictatorial project may be doomed.

Is that sentence long enough? We think so. Let us know when you’ve finished reading it.

Okay? Good. Now: Let’s, for once, and in defiance of everything we’ve read, seen, heard, and felt since January 20, 2025, entertain the idea that the Dems will take the House next year, and even the Senate. Trump, the waddling pig, will be a lame duck. Maybe he’ll drop dead before his term runs out; maybe he won’t. There will be no Republican capable of replacing him in 2028—or at least none able to retain the MAGA cult-base. Who? Vance? LOL. Stop, yer killin’ us.

Here’s the question: Once they are back in power, how much should, and will, Democrats pursue legal accountability for the dozens, if not hundreds, of criminals in the current Trump administration, from the thugs of ICE to the marauders of his Cabinet to Trump himself?

We ask because, while this issue may seem of merely academic, theoretical importance today, when the time comes to address it in earnest it’s going to generate white-hot controversy. We anticipate a version of Splitsville—that state-of-being in which two or more “nations” co-exist within a single geo-political entity—to reveal itself thus: One part of the country will, with great vengeance and furious anger (e.g. Samuel L. Jackson; Pulp Fiction), demand they all be held accountable, clapped in irons, indicted, tried, convicted, and sentenced to hard time. There will be others—call them Squishy Libs—who will counsel against that, calling it “divisive” and “unhelpful” and suggesting that “we need to look forward as opposed to looking backwards.”

If that last statement sounds familiar, it’s because that’s what Barack Obama told us as he declined to prosecute any rich person or institution involved with the economic meltdown of 2008-2009. As though the enactment of justice is anything but looking “backward” in order to safeguard things looking forward.

There will also be those—Republicans and their propagandists and apologists—who will deplore “the politics of revenge,” and accuse Dems of the “weaponization of the government.” This argument will be both disingenuous and in bad faith, so we expect to hear it from Ted Cruz—as opposed to what we expect to hear from Tommy Tuberville, which will be, “Just because you break the law doesn’t mean you’re a criminal.”

And there will, as always, be those who don’t care.

But, in a very real sense, fuck them. Let’s hear from some people who do care, starting with the excellent Jason Linkins of The New Republic:

Trump isn’t a president. He’s the head of a criminal syndicate, and he should be treated accordingly—now and, even more importantly, when he and his accomplices are finally out of power.

We’ll get to Trump’s literal crimes in a moment. First, though, here’s Linkins on the body count (via Nicholas Kristof) following “the gutting of PEPFAR—the Bush-era HIV/AIDS intervention that has saved countless lives in Africa and one of the most highly regarded U.S. policies the world over.”

Back in March, The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof attempted to quantify the harms done by the Trump administration’s decimation of foreign aid agencies in terms of lives lost. Here are his calculations: 1.65 million deaths from AIDS, 500,000 from lack of vaccines, 550,000 from lack of food aid, and approximately 300,000 each from lack of malaria and tuberculosis prevention, respectively.

This all raises an interesting question: How many people have to die before the word holocaust is in play? I’m not gunning for shock value here, at least not solely. I want to suggest that there is a certain necessary logic to what has to follow corrupt misrule of this kind: tribunals, trials, punishment, prison, and the running to ground and defunding of the entire Trump syndicate.

Is it a crime to stop giving food and medical aid to foreign countries? Probably not. And let’s say Kristof’s estimate of 3.3 million dead is overly-pessimistic. Let’s apply a 50% discount to it. So only 1.65 million people will have been killed due to Trump’s (racist) gutting of the program. Is that okay?

And even if it is, please welcome the equally excellent Jeb Lund, of The Nation, with a precis of the Trump crime syndicate’s misdeeds, suitably entitled “Lock Them All Up.” It’s long and enraging, but we think you can take it:

Today, the Trump administration is committing crimes fast enough to rival the sheer spectacle of numbers rolling on the National Debt Clock in Times Square. If you tried to tally them on a conventional home calculator, you’d get one of those results with a “^” and an “E” in it, like at some point the damn thing just gave up. The question is not whether Trump and his people committed a crime while you read that last sentence but how many.

If you were to ring them up just on violations of data protections for people’s Social Security information, the indictment would start at over 330,000,000 counts. The number of federal workers fired illegally surely reaches into the tens of thousands. They are illegally impounding billions of dollars and illegally reaching into bank accounts to steal lawful deposits. They are using the Social Security Administration to pronounce thousands of people dead because they feel like they ought to be. They would have to write new state secrets acts to meet the scale of the offenses committed by Pete Hegseth or Elon Musk and DOGE. They are using the Department of Justice to criminally harass critics of a Sieg Heil–ing automaker whose wares they’re advertising in the White House driveway. They are extorting private law firms, publishers, and broadcasters. They are gaming the markets and tipping off their pals, and they are selling a fraudulent financial instrument whose biggest buyers are rewarded with face time with a corrupt president. They are illegally arresting judges who inconvenience them with applications of the law. They are spending public moneys through the nose to kidnap legal residents and traffic them to a torture gulag in El Salvador, where they’re paying a criminal to detain them. They are trading a corrupt quid pro quo with a corrupt mayor to be able to kidnap more people. They are nakedly violating court orders, playing keep-away with innocent people and—after years of performative disgust at Bill Clinton—answering questions like, “Is it your intention to comply with habeas corpus?” with their semiliterate version of “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”

And this was published on May 2. There have been four more months of crimes since then.

Worse, these are only the crimes we know about. It is an absolute certainty that, once Trump is gone, what emerges from behind his closed doors, what is leaked to the press, and what is testified to under oath, will reveal an unimaginable cesspool of greed, corruption, stupidity, and incompetence. And we haven’t even factored into this discussion whatever revelations the Epstein files have in store, the inevitable injury and deaths that will result from RFK, Jr.’s lunatic rampage through HHS, the kidnappings and brutality committed by ICE that have yet to be revealed, and the preventable deaths FEMA will allow as it mishandles the next natural disasters.

We’re not particularly optimistic about the Democrats’ willingness to show some guts, keep faith with their voters, and throw these bastards in jail. Neither is Lund (“You could count on your fingers and maybe, at a stretch, your toes the number of elected Democrats who have made it clear that basic accountability matters.”) or Linkins (“It’s an undertaking that will require no small amount of courage, and it will break with a long-standing status quo that has favored the absolution of numerous mortal sins, from the Bush administration’s unlawful torture network to Wall Street’s ruination of the economy to the many costly foreign misadventures that have feathered the nests of the military industrial complex over the years.”)

Still, the lawlessness, sadism, and corruption of this administration have been so egregious, the damage to people’s lives and public institutions so blatant, and the open appeals to racism and bigotry so stark, Democrats are going to have to step up and hold these people—the worst of the worst, to coin a phrase—accountable whether they want to or not.

Linkins mentions “tribunals.” He’s right—that’s how widespread the rot is. We’ll need Nuremberg-type trials because, as Wikipedia notes about the first such trial, between November 20, 1945 and October 1, 1946, “The purpose of the trial was not just to convict the defendants but also to assemble irrefutable evidence of Nazi crimes, offer a history lesson to the defeated Germans, and delegitimize the traditional German elite.” (For “Germans” and “German” read “MAGAs” and “Republican.”)

This is no mere smarty-pants analogy—or, rather, it is a smarty-pants analogy, but it’s also warranted. Trump and his administration have attacked our government (which, if you want to get technical and patriotic and poetic about it, is tantamount to attacking us). The Republican Party has been, and is, to one extent or another, complicit in that. It cannot go unpunished.

But will it? Thus far the Democratic leadership has been the opposite of inspiring in its willingness to stand up and fight back. Maybe winning majorities in one or both houses will change that. Or maybe encountering mobs of screaming voters brandishing torches, pitchforks, and heads on pikes at town halls will prod them to action.

(Stop us if we’ve told it before, but this reminds us of a favorite political cartoon: Husband (labeled Congress) in comfy chair, reading the paper, not looking at his wife (labeled Voters), who is aiming a shotgun at him.

SHE: Notice anything different about me?

HE: New hair-do?

Lund, meanwhile, displays a faith in the current Democratic Party, as it is now constituted, that is even less than our own:

The only way to make the law matter again is to primary everyone, and do it ourselves. If you are running in a Democratic primary this year or the next, here are the words that will send me and millions more crawling over glass to give you money: I will wage holy war on corruption, from the Supreme Court to the sheriff’s office to every snot-nosed fascist with a DOGE lanyard; I will scourge these diseased kidnappers and killers and thieves from public life, and I will jail them long enough that all of us have the privilege of eventually forgetting them.

Can we get an “Amen”? Thank you for your attention to this matter.

