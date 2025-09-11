Recently one of us was watching an old Walter Matthau/Jack Lemmon movie (and aren’t they all?) in which one of those worthies yells at the other, “THAT’S CRAZY! YEARS OF INSANITY HAVE MADE YOU CRAZY!” This is an excellent line which we wish we had written. And what’s truly nuts is how applicable it is today.

Case in point: The Republican Party. With regard to its attitude toward science, years of insanity have made it crazy. Look, we all know—indeed, our children, their children, and our pets know—that Republicans have no respect for the truth, and would rather roll, naked and daubed with honey, on the vacation homes of a colony of African fire ants, than act in good faith. But you’d think that they would, if only for purposes of defending their credibility, give at least lip service to respecting the facts and principles of science that have been improving human health and increasing its longevity for centuries.

Dream on. Here’s The Right Idiot Sen. Roger Marshall, of the great stupid state of Kansas, responding to Margaret Brennan on Mace the Nation or Beat the Press or one of those other unwatchable Sunday shows. Brennan cites one of our many home-grown maniacs, who, some weeks ago, in her not-that-felicitous phrasing, “walked onto the CDC campus in Atlanta and shot the place up.” The transcript comes courtesy of the excellent Robyn Pennacchia of our own (and your) Wonkette. It’s followed by Robyn’s succinct response.

SEN. ROGER MARSHALL: Well, look, of course, I condemn that shooting. But the lack of confidence in the CDC goes back to what the CDC did during Covid. They misguided us, maybe lied to us, even, about the origins of Covid, and how to treat it, as well. And the vaccine, they over-promised what the vaccine could do as well. So that’s where the distrust is. And now, Bobby Kennedy is in there, trying to clean-up that distrust, and trying to give American parents and grandparents and the doctors the right information, transparent information, to make good decisions.

No.

Fun Fact: Marshall is an ob-gyn. He got his MD at the University of Kansas. Which makes it even more rib-tickling that literally everything in his answer is a lie. (He probably doesn’t condemn the shooting all that much, either.) Pennacchia goes on to eviscerate everything the loathsome Marshall says or implies about the CDC, its response to COVID, social distancing, masks and the advice behind their use, and the vaccine. (Style Note: We at first wrote, “Robyn goes on to…” but realized that, had the writer been a man, we’d have referred to him by his last name. Calling her “Robyn” seemed patronizing or paternalistic or patriarchalizing, or something. So we used her surname. Yes! We’re woke! What’s it to ya?)

You would think that, being a doctor, Marshall would respect the methods and conduct of science; that he would concede that the CDC and the U.S. government, all things considered, handled COVID pretty well in spite of Trump’s moronic denials and theories (shooting up bleach, eating light bulbs, etc.); that he’d agree that the vaccine worked then, and will continue to work today. But, just as people of a certain age are familiar with the phrase “love means never having to say you’re sorry” (don’t ask), being a Republican means never having to yield to the truth. Just ask Bill Cassidy, another Republican physician, whose vote put the demonstrably-mad RFK, Jr. over the top and made him Secretary of HHS.

Read the whole thing, because if nothing else it reminds one of the tumult, fear, and hysteria back then, when COVID was hot off the wet market. It also reminds one of something of which one needs no reminding: that there is no bad thing—no disease pandemic, economic bubble, financial meltdown, environmental catastrophe, or all-around nightmare—that the GOP will not lie about, either to please its lunatic master Donald Trump, or to score political points with its imbecile base.

To both ends, their method is simple: blame “liberal” institutions, which is to say, institutions dedicated to a politics-free pursuit of objective truth and (even more intolerable) to using that knowledge to help people. Worst of all, these institutions are almost always funded by government money, obtained by something called “taxes.” If this means attacking science itself, no problemo. Hence, Elon Musk (remember him!?) and DOGE (and them!?), who took jack-hammers to an entire bowl of alphabet soup of institutions: CDC, FDA, NIH, EPA, NOAA, ETC.

So yes, this rampage against knowledge, expertise, research, and human wellbeing is about—go be shocked—money. They want to wreck and cripple the government so the rich don’t have to pay the taxes that they mainly don’t pay anyway. But is it only about money? Oh goodness gracious, no. It’s also about the opposite of science and truth—i.e., religion. You will recall that Project 2025, which serves as the master playbook for the Trump regime, is v. concerned with promoting a particular kind of reactionary Christianity, and has lots to say about abortion, LGBTQ people, and climate change (because only God is permitted to destroy the earth).

So what it all comes down to is this: Trump and the GOP are conducting a campaign to drag the US back, not to the 1950s, or even the 1890s, but to a time before the Renaissance, when pretty much nobody knew nothin’ about science, an aristocracy ruled serfdom, and the Christian (i.e. Catholic) church and the sovereign ruler jockeyed for dominance.

“But wait!” you want to say. “The Trump admin wants to put a nuclear reactor on the frickin’ moon! Doesn’t that mean they like science?”

As Robyn Pennacchia put it: No.

Putting a nuclear reactor on the moon has nothing to do with their liking of, or respect for, science. It has to do with their liking of, and respect for, idiot macho fucking cosplay preening. Okay? Asked and answered.

Still, there’s a worm in the apple of their (destructive, demented) ambitions: All this anti-science, anti-vax stuff—doesn’t that mean that Republicans will die along with the rest of us? We touched on this last week, when we discussed the new ruling in Florida by its apparently insane Surgeon General, that eliminates vaccine mandates, not just COVID but all vaccine mandates in the state’s schools. That applies to polio, rubella, and other diseases long-contained by science and vaccines, and soon to make a showy comeback. (NB: It’s Florida: a hot, humid petri dish just right for the proliferation of disease.) That’s why we’re promoting a referendum to change the state’s motto from “In God We Trust” to “Leprosy: It’s Back, Baby!”

But even if the GOP is a death cult happy to kill its constituents so that a few rich people can get richer and a clutch of fanatical Christians can institute their version of Margaret Atwood’s Gilead, one is entitled to ask: Is the public actually buying this shit?

Not necessarily, according to the Daily Beast’s re-cap of a Reuters piece:

Devastating Poll Reveals Most Americans Aren’t Buying RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Claims

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claims that his crusade against vaccines is based on science are overwhelmingly rejected by the public, a damming survey has found. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,084 U.S. adults nationwide found that less than a quarter (24 percent) support the Trump administration’s sweeping targeting of vaccine recommendations because they believe they are backed by science and facts, with nearly half (48 percent) believing the policies are not science-driven. Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic for years, including pushing the long-disputed claim that they cause autism, has not been subtle in his overhauling of recommendations for immunizations, which is causing turmoil within the public health agencies he oversees, especially the CDC. Since becoming health secretary, Kennedy has overseen major changes, such as removing recommendations that young and healthy people and pregnant women should get vaccinated against COVID-19, all while citing his “commitment to evidence-based science.” The Reuters survey also found that 48 percent fear children will not get the shots they need in the future, with 42 percent worried that they themselves will not be able to get vaccines they need under Kennedy’s reign.

If you ask us, “nearly half” isn’t good enough. If 48 percent believe those policies are not science-driven, what does the other 52 percent believe? But it’s something. Maybe we have to wait until the fall, when millions start not-getting flu shots, too, and kids start coming down with diseases we had prevented for decades. And start giving them to each other, too, like valentines in a fourth-grade Valentine’s Day party. Maybe that 48 percent number will go up. Because isn’t that the classic Republican thing? To ignore a public danger, or be against a public effort to prevent or mitigate it, until it affects them personally? Yeah, it is, bless their hearts, to extent that they have any.

Usually we define “Splitsville” as “a state in which two or more ‘nations’ co-exist within a single geo-political entity” (emphasis added). We include that “or more” because in today’s political divide, there is blue, there is red, and there’s always the purple middle—the ones who don’t vote, or are undecided, or are too complacent or otherwise-engaged or dumb to care.

But this—either you listen to science or you defiantly ignore it—is a matter literally of life and/or death. The more the Kennedy campaign continues, the more partisan liars like Roger Marshall keep revising the past to advance their corrupt party’s agenda, the more this version of Splitsville really will be rigidly binary: On the one side will be sensible, intelligent, vaccinated adults and children, who will be healthy or, if they come down with something, won’t suffer that much. On the other will be the sick, the infected, the hospitalized, the ailing, the bedridden, the compromised, and the dead.

The final joke, of course, will be the constant embarrassing trickle of revelations that, as was the case during the pandemic, prominent anti-vax Republicans will continue to have themselves and their family secretly vaccinated. Like we said: It’s not that they don’t want to act in good faith. It’s just that they can’t.

JUST KIDDING! They don’t want to. Trump wouldn’t like it.

