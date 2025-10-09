Okay, first: Granted, the Democrats seem to be “winning” the government shutdown. All credible polls show a plurality of respondents blaming Republicans for it, and even the most die-hard, big-mouth, dumb-ass MAGAt in D.C. (Marjorie Taylor Greene) is outraged by the impending doubling (or worse) of health insurance premiums thanks to Trump’s Big Bullshit Bill. Dems have staked their opposition to the shutdown on their unwavering support for maintaining the Obamacare subsidies—which Republicans, cruel and/or stupid to the end, refuse to address. That seems a particularly thin, brittle lance with which to defend truth, justice, and the American way, but it looks like it’s working. So two cheers (yay; yay) for Dems.

But only two. Until recently, the Democratic response to the Trump administration’s lawlessness, corruption, incompetence, destructiveness, and openly frankly fascistic power-mongering has been feeble at best. Literally every day Trump commits some lawless act, orders a war crime, destroys an institution, or tells a dozen lies. And every day, Dems seem to ignore it, or dismiss it as a “distraction.”

The question is, Why?

Why has every public utterance by Chuck Schumer since January 20th, 2025 made us want to slam our heads into a brick wall, with his tone-deaf obliviousness of the severity of the crisis? Why did Hakim Jeffries reassure us about the Dems’ response to Trump’s Inaugural Address by saying that it would be “dignified”? Why—gerrymandering aside—do Republicans win anything, anywhere? How can, and why do, Dems lose to anyone in a party that hates government, openly promotes bigotry, always ends its terms in scandal and illegality, is always bad for the economy, the environment, and issues of social justice, and are a big fat bunch of idiots?

The always-astute Brian Beutler has one theory about Democratic fecklessness, involving something he calls “the median experience of tyranny.”

You can sense complacency now in the debate over extending Trump’s budget authority, which somehow doesn’t touch on his establishment of a secret police force, his deployment of armed service members into U.S. cities, or his selective prosecutions. The debate barely even touches on his illegal fiscal policy—his arrogation of taxing and spending powers that are the explicit province of Congress.

It isn’t as though opposition lawmakers can’t see that something’s amiss, but in their complacency, they’ve fallen back on standard processes. They survey random Americans and draw on conventional wisdom and conclude that “normal” issues—things like the cost of living—affect people more (and matter to more people) than the politics of democracy, resistance, or anticorruption.

In other words, to most people—to most Democrats—things aren’t so bad. So why ring alarm bells and offer daily Bad News Updates?

In a narrow sense, this is obvious. A spike in out-of-pocket health care costs will impose financial hardship on tens of millions of American citizens; by contrast the number of American citizens directly under the boot as of now is relatively tiny.

Beutler’s point is that this in itself is a danger. It allows fascism to creep in from the margins until it establishes a beach head, at which point it’s “too late.”

That explains the leadership vacuum. We have a different, complimentary theory, one that focuses on the contrasting kinds of appeals the two parties make.

Democrats campaign for something; they seek to provide services and protections to their constituents. Republicans campaign against something and someone (viz., against Democrats). The one relies on reason, cognitive ability, an awareness of self-interest, maybe even a little empathy. The other relies on brute emotion, paranoia, self-pity, bigotry, and resentment. The former asks you what you want. The latter asks you whom you hate (after having told you who they have in mind). The one worked well enough in an age of centralized media, the Fairness Doctrine, and at least some respect for the idea of decency and the sanctity of the Constitution. (Even Richard Nixon was persuaded, by fellow Republicans, to resign.) The other now flourishes in the age of info silos, the poisonous disinformation of Fox News and hate radio, a morally and intellectually bankrupt Republican party, and (legitimate) widespread discontent with the effects of globalization, neo-liberalism, and oligarchy.

Or, to put it another way: Dems campaign like shopkeepers, offering “products” (abortion rights, minimum wage, environmental regulations, health insurance subsidies) and tweaking them in response to focus groups and polls for maximum appeal to uncommitted centrists. They do this today because they have always done this, and they’re advised by expensive campaign consultants to keep doing it. Plus, the Democratic Party is a coalition of many special-interest groups; the prevailing wisdom among its leadership is that the only way to keep herding all those cats is to make sure you keep giving them something they like—or to deprive one group of something (where else are they going to go?) in order to entice a new group to sign on.

Now, though, however much those leaders can depend on this or that blue state or city, they seem oblivious of, or maybe indifferent to, the fact that half the country doesn’t vote its interests. It votes its identity. Such people don’t vote for a government to give them services or protections. They vote for a government that will consist of people that are (or that they think are) like them—which is to say, people who agree with (and encourage) their sense of victimization, religious “persecution,” and bigotry.

Of course, they change their minds when they do need something from the government, e.g., after an oil spill or a train wreck or a wildfire or an earthquake or a flood. But otherwise they are persuaded by Republicans to hate government, with its burdensome regulations and taxes and nanny-state rules about what words you’re “not allowed” to say.

In this respect, Republicans campaign not like salespeople but like generals, leading their army against a hated enemy. So ask yourself: Which is more motivating—an invitation to go shopping, or a passionate call-to-arms to repulse a horrible, inhuman, despised, foreign-seeming invader?

Read the comments on any right-wing blog (an activity which we do not recommend), and you’ll see a litany of truly deranged, frothing opinions, declaring that “liberals have ruined the country” and “liberals are traitors” who “should all be hanged.” Yes, it’s nuts. But it’s in keeping with and responsive to GOP messaging, and as such should be countered by an equally vigorous (but not insane) Democratic response.

And that’s what we haven’t been getting.

For eight months, Democratic leaders have conspicuously not fought back, not shouted from the rooftops that Trump is insane, criminal, and vicious, not led in any appreciable way. There are exceptions, of course: Chris Murphy, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Jasmine Crockett, Eric Swalwell. But we’re in an all-hands-on-deck Constitutional emergency while 90 percent of Democratic hands are not on deck.

Democrats should have created a shadow Cabinet, to report regularly on the lawlessness and incompetence of Trump’s actual Cabinet; but they didn’t. They should have aggressively publicized and mocked Trump’s increasingly obvious mental decline; but they didn’t and, for the most part (thank you, Governors Newsome and Pritzker), don’t. They should have highlighted and jeered at the rank hypocrisy of fascist lapdogs like Marco Rubio, Mike Johnson, and Lindsey Graham; but they didn’t and don’t. They should have denounced Elon Musk and DOGE; but they didn’t. They should have thundered endlessly about the moral, legal, and human catastrophe that is ICE; but they didn’t and they don’t.

Instead, Schumer writes letters, Corey Booker gives a long speech and then is never heard from again, and Jeffries confines himself (to the point of self-parody) to kitchen table issues—which, in any normal administration, might be smart, or at the very least, defensible, but which, under the current nightmare admin, amounts to dereliction of duty.

Republicans, in contrast, couldn’t care less about a government providing benefits to anyone. Or about the truth. In their current (cowardly, treasonous, fascistic) iteration, the GOP’s pitch isn’t for anything, but is against enemies: “antifa,” immigrants, trans people, the imaginary, utterly fictional “carnage” in blue cities, and, of course, “liberals.”

(Un-Fun Fact: That’s how it was during the Cold War, too, when the “enemy within” consisted of communists, real or imagined. American conservatism has always been thus: Hype an enemy to get votes, then use that power to make the rich richer, free corporations from any social responsibility, advance a white supremacist state, and coddle lunatic Christian theocrats. Plus ça change…)

Democrats ignore this at their—at our—peril. The always-great Greg Sargent at The New Republic, speaking of uber-repulsive Stephen Miller, says:

Miller plainly believes there’s a latent majority out in the country that can be sleepwalked into authoritarianism. If Democrats sit this debate out, Miller has calculated, Trump’s deceptions can flood public information spaces, persuading low-info, low-attention voters that his autocratic encroachments constitute a proportional response to the civic unrest he keeps propagandizing about.

But the point is not to trade in old Dem strategies to just counter-program current GOP ones. DO BOTH. Have ten people OVER HERE talk about ACA subsidies, climate change, and the ruinous effects of tariffs. But also put ten people—or a hundred—OVER THERE yelling about fascism, ICE thugs kidnapping innocent people, and sending troops into peaceful blue cities. Talk about things that people care about, yes—but also about things that people should and must care about. The former is salesmanship; the latter is leadership.

Schumer’s and Jeffries’ assumption—that once people awaken to how bad the Big Bullshit Bill is they’ll turn on Trump—is starting to prove true. But it’s not enough. “Turning on Trump” only has meaning when the next election rolls around more than a year from now. Does anybody doubt that Trump and the GOP will do everything they can over the next twelve months to subvert the election and rig it for Republicans? If Trump is sending troops into Chicago and Portland today, what do you think he’ll do next year?

The US has always been Splitsville (our term for the co-existence of two or more “nations” in a single geo-political entity). Slave state/free state, blue and red, urban vs. rural, etc. The last version of that we’d want to see is if a third of the country is fascist-and-loving-it, a third fights back and Resists, and a third just doesn’t notice. To prevent that, the Dems need more than just good policies. They need better—more urgent and aggressive--opposition.

And more politicians who are willing to kick ass. Or, to put it more cinematically, we need a wartime consigliere. Lots of them.

