Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Revenant
4h

At long last, someone who gets it. You can't fight off the fucking Morlocks with sweet reason, you bang the damn drum and stop worrying about what the cannibals will say about you. No matter what you do or say they will howl and screech and throw poo, so quit pretending that this is normal contention over normal public policies. It would not have worked to stop Hitler v.1.0 and it isn't fucking working with Hitler v.2.0. We MUST have leaders, not nice polite focus groups. This is fucking well EXISTENTIAL and we cannot let them win, too many lives are at stake. They have already started to build the concentration camps and they have the secret police are being strengthened daily and emboldened by their impunity. The time for bloodless hired gun consultants who will work for either side because they have no convictions is passed and gone and not likely to return in our lifetimes. The flesh eating zombies are real and they are among us and all the "understanding" and "bless your heart" compromise will get you nothing but hatred and contempt. Aux armes, citoyennes!

Revenant
4h

Where in hell is everybody? Is this thing even on? Testing, testing, 1 2 3. This is civil war we are in and we cannot fight it with elder flower stalks charged with rosewater, as Mr.Lincoln said. I am old and infirm and broke and have to rely on what sparse public transportation there is to get around, so all I can do is exhort from the sidelines. My marching days are long over and I have no money to donate nor room in this ramshackle abode to take in strays.

