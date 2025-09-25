Are you still here? I.e., on Earth? Or are you abiding in Heaven in the company of Jesus, waiting patiently while we poor suckers endure seven years of hell, until Christ descends, leading an army of the righteous to engage in the final battle of Good versus Evil?

As Trump might explain, “It’s called the Rapture. A lot of people don’t know that.” (Meaning, “I didn’t know that until a few minutes ago, when it was explained to me in words of one syllable and using pictures, full-color animation, and several flip-books.”)

We bring up the Rapture, and the ensuing sadistic nightmare known as the Tribulation, for three salient reasons. In descending order of importance, they are:

a. In The Split, we devote six chapters to one of our “enclaves” called Revelation. It’s a religious community—or, rather, it was a religious community, but it has, over recent years, like so much else in the Confederation of Conservative States of America, deteriorated. In Revelation’s case, it’s devolved into a kind of theme park dedicated to the Rapture and other eschatological (Merriam-Webster: “Of or relating to the end of the world”) beliefs in all their meshuganosity. It’s a rollicking good chapter, full of laughs ‘n lunacy ‘n people taking their clothes off.

b. One of us (EW) wrote, with his late wife, Barbara Davilman, a fantastic and, really, hilarious book about the Rapture in the form of an airport- business/how-to book, entitled How to Profit From the Coming Rapture: Getting Ahead When You’re Left Behind. It functions both as a kind of Rapture-for-Dummies introduction to what the believers in this nonsense really do believe, and a satirical handbook instructing readers about what businesses to start or invest in, to make bank for the seven years as the seas turn to blood, the stars fall from the skies, 144,000 Jewish virgins roam the earth proselytizing for Jesus, and the whole world goes to shit.

c. Mere days—or even hours—before you read this, the Rapture will have taken place. Either that, or it will not have taken place. In any case, it was predicted to occur either on September 23 or 24, and a lot of people don’t know that.

However, Robyn Pennaccia, our fellow/sister Wonketeer, does know it:

According to a whole lot of people on the internet, and the prophetic dream of one South African pastor (and subsequently many others), either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week could be the day when all of the most faithful Christians in the world get vacuumed up into heaven and leave the rest of us down here to do God knows what. It will coincide with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year — which, I have to say, seems a little rude.

Three months ago, in a YouTube video that has now been viewed over 550,000 times, Pastor Joshua Mhlakela explained that “The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not. I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, I am coming soon,” adding that “He said to me on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025, I will come back to the Earth.”

It should be noted that there are varying interpretations of how and when the Rapture and the Tribulation will occur. Some believe the Rapture will follow the seven bad years; others, that the whole extravaganza took place (albeit symbolically) centuries ago. However, if the massive popularity of the Left Behind book series (and movies) is any indication, most Americans (that is, most Americans who believe all this) believe in the “pre-Trib Rapture” in which the following will unfold:

1. Without warning, those who have most fully devoted their lives to Christ will be swept up into the heavens. They will leave behind not only their loved ones and pets, but their clothes and any unnatural add-ons to their bodies, including tattoos, prostheses, hair extensions, hip replacements, and Pacemakers. (Fake boobs? Medically enhanced lips? Penile extensions? We have no idea. Although we hope that someone will write a Country/Western song called “You Won’t Need Fake Boobs in Heaven.”) Oh, and they will be preceded by all the devout (in that certain way) Christians who just happen to be dead.

2. Naturally, those not included in this holy airlift will include Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, other non-Abrahamic religionists, not-good-enough Protestants, and Catholics. In fact, pretty much no one will be raptured except Fundamentalist Dispensationalist born-again Protestants.

3. Shortly thereafter, the Antichrist will appear on the scene. He will be charismatic, seductive, and adored the world over. He will attempt to unite the world under his evil rule. He will be assisted in this by the False Prophet.

4. A series of “Judgments” will commence. In Heaven, Seals will be opened, Trumpets will be sounded, and Bowls (or “vials”) will be poured out. Each event will usher in a new horror, including but not limited to war, famine, pestilence, and death (the well-known Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse). Billions will be killed and the Earth itself will be ravaged.

5. Finally, Jesus will lead that army of the righteous and confront the Antichrist in the climactic Battle of Armageddon. Jesus will win (DUH), and the Antichrist and the False Prophet will be cast into the Lake of Fire. Satan himself will be consigned to the Abyss for the thousand years of the Millennial Kingdom of Christ on Earth. Then Satan will return, be defeated again, and cast into the Lake of Fire for eternity.

6. God Himself will then move out of Heaven and live among Man on Earth. The New Jerusalem—a “city” in the form of a building about 1,400 to 1,500 miles in length, width, and height—will descend from Heaven to house earth’s 20 billion people.

It is impossible to overstate the absurdity of this scenario, the barbarity of its particulars, and the gossamer flimsiness of its basis in Scripture. But that’s not stopping folks from chatting about it on social media—on, e.g., #RaptureTok on TikTok, as reported by Alaina Demopoulos in The Guardian:

Believers have taken to the app to disclose their preparation for impending doom, claiming to have sold their cars or requested “eternity leave” from their employers, and fretting over whether the family dog gets to come to heaven too. One woman advised her followers to do away with their phones’ password protections, so that any loved ones that get left behind can easily access their personal information. Another bought Bibles in bulk at Dollar Tree, which she planned to leave behind with personalized notes in hopes of saving some last-minute converts.

It’s a good bet that most of these eager believers know nothing about the specifics of the Tribulation. They probably just think it would be cool to fly up in the sky and be met by J.C. Do they know, for example, that when the first angel blows the first Trumpet, hail and fire will fall to Earth and bring about the destruction of a third of the planet’s trees and all of the grass (Revelation 8:3-5). If they did, would they care?

That question opens a Costco-size can of worms.

Aren’t Christians supposed to love their enemies? (Trump repeatedly claims that he hates his enemies, but nobody with half a brain thinks of Trump as a Christian.) Aren’t they supposed to forgive the trespasses of others? Are they really “okay” with this scenario, in which eight billion people suffer brutal annihilation?

Yeah, yeah, we know—don’t start. Getting exercised about the hypocrisies and inconsistencies of the major religions is a mug’s game. Instead, let’s enjoy two other aspects of this iteration of Splitsville—that state in which two or more “nations” occupy the same geo-political space. In this case: believers in (and hopers for) the End Times and everybody else.

The first aspect, of course, is how the faithful will have reacted, and continue to react, when the Rapture fails to occur. Note that we’re writing this on Tuesday at 5:30 pm PDT. You may ask: What if it happens an hour from now? What if it happens tomorrow?

If you’re reading this, it didn’t happen. But if believers became disillusioned any time something failed to take place in accordance with their beliefs or mythology, religions would have gone out of business millennia ago. As Tyler Huckabee, managing editor at Sojo.net, a progressive Christian publication, tells Demopoulos, “…what I’ve tended to see from the people who quit their job because they think Jesus is coming back, or whatever, it’s that they say they got something wrong – maybe the date was a bit off, but it’s still coming soon. There’s always a way to kick the ball down the road.”

So keep your ear peeled for the sound of the ball being kicked. Meanwhile, here’s another aspect of this lunacy that’s maybe the weirdest one of all: Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, devotee of nutbar “monarchist” Curtis Yarvin, creator of mass-surveillance technology platform Palantir, plausible Bond villain and aspiring oligarch—has delivered the first of four “secret lectures” about—wait for it—the Antichrist.

It’s hard to know what is more bizarre: the fact that a well-educated, cutting-edge technologist seems to take seriously the possible existence of a boogieman (or boogieperson—Thiel thinks the Antichrist could be Greta Thunberg) from the Bible’s craziest book, or the fact that he gets every facet of the Antichrist’s character and function wrong.

Yes, Greta Thunberg.

Come on. Seriously. Did Thiel really say that in a June interview on Ross Douthat’s podcast? Take it away, Emily Shugerman and Garret Leahy in The San Francisco Standard:

In the podcast, Thiel explained that he believes the Antichrist will present itself as an advocate for regulation, pushing to slow technological and scientific progress in the name of safety. He suggested, with a straight face, that the Antichrist could look a lot like 22-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

By playing on people’s fear of new technology, he posited, the Antichrist would usher in a totalitarian state and lull us into a period of stagnation.

If we “know” nothing else, it is that the Antichrist will be a man. (And a straight man at that. He will be married to “a vile prostitute.”) By citing Thunberg, Thiel is doing something not so much heretical as ridiculous. The Antichrist is a mythological (i.e., fictional) figure cobbled together from references throughout the Bible. Either he conforms to the specified Scriptural criteria, or he doesn’t exist. It’s as though, without ever reading a comic book or seeing a movie, Thiel presumes to give a lecture on Superman, in which he speculates that Supe is eight feet tall, wears a little black dress, and fights crime by playing the saxophone. You can’t do that. That’s not Superman.

Setting aside the mild hilarity of Peter Thiel warning against the establishment of a totalitarian state (Thiel is pro-Trump, pro-Yarvin, and openly, proudly, anti-democracy), it’s to be expected that he would campaign against “pushing to slow technological and scientific progress in the name of safety.” Identifying that “danger” with the Antichrist, however, is beyond nutz. Of course, there are three more lectures to go. Whether, and how, Thiel will dig himself out of this eschatological hole remains to be seen. Although the lectures are secret, so it remains to not be seen.

There was a time, months ago, when we wondered whether the Antichrist could in fact be Donald Trump, and Elon Musk the False Prophet. But we see where that ended up. So never mind. Everybody gets to keep their toupees, contact lenses, and nose rings. The Rapture may be immanent—at any time, without warning—but don’t hold your breath.

