Mamdani wins in NYC. Sherrill wins in New Jersey. Spanberger wins in Virginia. Prop 50 wins in California. Dems in lesser races all over the United Snakes perform well. And now (as of this writing) we hear that even the hideous, awful, deplorable, hateful Republican justices of the once-Supreme Court may be unsympathetic to Trump’s tariffs. (Or so we read. That may all be a feint to prepare for their approval.)

But wait, there’s more. Cast what is left of your mind back over the past…oh, three or four weeks. During that time, Donald Trump:

· Ignored (or said he did) the biggest mass demonstration in America since Earth Day, 1970. Seven million (or more) people of all ages, races, and creeds gathered as one to proclaim that they hate Trump’s guts. How many more drove by and honked? Or couldn’t make it? Lots!

· Responded by issuing a childish, scatological video which included the image of himself wearing a crown.

· Utterly demolished the East Wing of the White House. We don’t think enough attention has been paid to how outrageous and traumatic that event and those images are.

· Continued the appalling murder of fishermen in the Caribbean and East Pacific on the unproven pretext that, a thousand miles from the US in wee, little boats they were big-time narco-traffickers.

· Had his spokesperson, Karoline “Karo-lyin’” Leavitt, inform the press that Trump’s “number one priority” was the creation of a $300 million (so far) ballroom, while he—

· Ignored the (soon-to-be-record-setting) shutdown of the government, the impending loss of SNAP “food stamp” benefits to 42 million people AND the imminent loss of health insurance to 20 million people and, in fact—

· Hosted a mind-numbingly vulgar Hallowe’en party with a “Great Gatsby” theme, as though to rub his wealth and indifference (to, among other things, the meaning of The Great Gatsby) into the faces of the plebes. All of this while he—

· Pretended (and continues to pretend) not to know that his poll numbers are tanking, and he is “underwater” among all races (he’s even down 1 percent among whites) and regarding every issue, including immigration and the economy.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to spew lies about inflation, jobs, grocery and gas prices, wars he’s brought to an end, and the bazillions of dollars of investments he’s persuaded other countries to make here (The Onion: “China Agrees to Buy Eleven Soy Beans From US”). The economy is contracting. Farmers hate his trade policies. Prices are going up, and will go up faster once his idiotic tariffs start to “bite.” Everybody except rubes and sadists despises his ICE gestapo and their open brutality. Blue cities chafe under the incursion of the National Guard (from other states!) and their obvious intent to foment the civic unrest they’ve supposedly been sent in to quell. And the more Pious Mike Johnson keeps the House closed, the more everyone and their household pets believe that he’s doing so only to block a vote on releasing the Epstein Files—because in them is proof that Trump is a pedophile.

Good times! Still: What does it all mean?

It means that one other way in which the USA is Splitsville (i.e., a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”) is that more than half the country (including, we think, many Republicans) want—well, many things, but one thing above and before all: the end of Donald Trump.

The Split is set after the peaceful separation of the red states and the blue states. What more do you want?

Here it is!

What? What do we mean by “the end”?

Let us count the ways. Any or all of these would suffice:

1. He drops dead in office. Or in bedroom. Or on golf course. Or “straining at stool” on beautiful golden toilet. Because, we mean, just look at him. He’s a waddling morbido who can’t walk in a straight line.

2. He is removed from the presidency via the 25th Amendment, on grounds of mental dysfunction after he flunks his next mental competency test and can’t come up with the word for “camel.” Don’t laugh. Or, rather, do laugh. Did you hear his nutso ramblings to the crew of the USS George Washington, about the magnets and the catapults and the steam? Or to those Japanese CEO’s? It’s a wonder his handlers let him talk to anybody in public.

3. He is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors and removed from office—after which he is arrested, indicted, and prosecuted for a list of illegal acts it would take ChatGPT two days to summarize.

4. The Eps Files (“The Truth Is In There”) are so explosive, his party revolts and “persuades” (read: forces) him to resign.

5. As the most powerful person on Earth, he comes to the attention of extraterrestrials, who kidnap him for purposes of investigatory “probes.”

6. After the Dems re-take the House next year (and AOC becomes speaker) he panics, and begs Putin to fly him to Russia. Putin agrees. The plane—“inexplicably,” “tragically”—explodes en route. Spasibo, Vlad!

7. JD Vance poisons him. (You know he wants to.)

Or come up with your own scenarios. It’s fun! Just bear in mind that the important thing is not to crush the Republican Party, or to defeat fascism, or to restore the rule of law, or even to consign Stephen Miller to the Nether Zone for the next thousand years. Those are all worthy—no, necessary—goals. But the first and most important thing, the thing that makes those other objectives tenable, is getting fucking rid of Donald Trump.

Why? Because the Achilles’ heel, the fatal flaw of a cult of personality is that once the personality is gone, the cult falls apart.

Now, it’s true that Trump is not the only fascist in power. They populate his cabinet (Bondi, Hegseth, Rubio), his White House staff (Miller, Leavitt), and they can be found throughout the administration (Patel, Bongino, Vought). The once-Supreme Court has been shameless in its willingness to amplify and protect Trump’s power. The Republicans in the House have to physically restrain themselves from falling to their knees and giving the Nazi salute when his name is mentioned.

But they are all planets around a single sun. Once Trump goes supernova, they will either get obliterated or spin wildly out of orbit and careen into the void. The GOP will succumb to a war of all against all—because there will be no one with enough Trumpian charisma and narcissistic shamelessness to inherit MAGA—and MAGA was (and, so far at least, still is) the GOP voter base.

Vance will be president, but only for a little while, and nobody likes him. (Do you? Of course not!) Certain clowns will try to step up and seize the reins, but everybody, famously, hates Ted Cruz; Marco Rubio is, in the words of Elvis Costello, “a little boy lost in a big man’s shirt.” John Thune is an empty suit, Ron De Santis is yesterday’s man in booster boots, and Josh Hawley—hahahaha.

This is not to say that, once Trump is gone, everything will go back to normal. It won’t. We don’t know what the next “normal” will look like. The fascists, theocrats, and Curtis Yarvin “neo-monarchists” will still be out there. MAGA, however much in disarray, will still be out there. Worse, the billionaire oligarchs will still be out there, distorting and warping our democratic republic the way a black hole deforms space-time.

But a newly-energized Democratic Party will also be out there, one that appreciates not only the threat of what Trump represented but, we hope, also the promise of what Mamdani’s win suggests—not that the entire country, or even the blue states, are yearning for democratic socialism, but that the Overton window has been yanked to the left. It will again be possible, in polite society, to talk about the common good.

But first we have to get rid of the common bad. It will be interesting (if that’s the word) to see how many will remain loyal to Trump—if he’s still around—as inflation creeps up, people experience the impact of SNAP deprivation and skyrocketing health insurance costs, the Eps Files reveal unimaginable moral squalor, and a recession arrives if the AI investment bubble (which has been propping up the economic numbers lately) bursts.

Some will go to their graves (sooner than they expect) still worshiping him. In spite of everything! But that’s why we call it Splitsville, innit?

