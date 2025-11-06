Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Dina
3d

I agree with ALLLL of this. MAGA is like a chicken—once you cut off the head, it may run in circles for a bit but then quickly dies. Yes, we'll have to deal with the oligarchs but without trump, I think they'll decide to slink back under the rocks from which they came to lie low for awhile—because they know we're a-comin' fer 'em. Yes, we'll have to deal with the uber-Christian nationalists but, again, once their king is gone, they, too, will be in disarray.

My preferred demise of trump?

• A reporter finally steps up and questions him about one of his recent illegal actions or a blatant lie and he gets so riled up his brain (or heart) goes kablooey with a live (inter)national audience. I don't want him to die then, though—I want him to hang around long enough that he knows he's lost it all. I want him to helplessly watch a new Democratic administration impeach his personally-selected SCOTUS buddies and investigate, prosecute, and convict his entire gang of criminals (Noem, Bovino, Rubio, Hegseth, Bondi, Homan, et al). I want him sentient enough to watch the hearings where the Epstein Files are bared to the public, detailing what a slimy piece of filth he's always been. I want him to see his spawn pelted by rotten fruit and vegetables.

Or, all that could happen without the question from a reporter. I'm easy.

Wendy The Druid 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈
3d

Went for a Double hit.

Enjoy everyone.

The timeline of how the shutdown goes, and what happens, and how DonnyAssShitter cant stop it now.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/the-apocalyptic-fuck-collapse-that-none-of-us-didn-t-see-coming

Fucker Carlson and Dick Fuentes share a bromance with each other.

https://thistleandmoss.com/p/fucker-carlson-dick-fuentes-have-support-and-this-is-why-we-cant-have-nice-things

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
