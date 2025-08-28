First, some words of keen political insight, delivered to Sean Hannity, from noted Nazi vampire Stephen “The Pride of Santa Monica High School” Miller, as transcribed by Heather Cox Richardson:

“The Democrat Party does not fight for, care about, or represent American citizens. It is an entity devoted exclusively to the defense of hardened criminals, gangbangers, and illegal, alien killers and terrorists. The Democrat Party is not a political party. It is a domestic extremist organization…. The Democrat Party, Sean, that exists today,” he said, “it disgusts me.”

That Stephen Miller, who disgusts so many, is himself capable of disgust, is a matter for philosophical discussion at another time. For now, we are content to read this and wonder: Does anybody actually believe this shit?

But we know the answer is either “yes” or “don’t ask.” There are a lot of boneheads out there, as well as a good number of cretins, idiots, imbeciles, and clods. The essential characteristic they all share is that they are stupid. They voted for Trump twice. No. Wait. Three times. The first time: Okay. Some people got tired of how classy Obama was and wanted to slum it with a dickhead; they still believed Trump was a real business genius instead of just playing one on TV; and they “just didn’t like Hillary.”

But after four years of ineptitude, lies, COVID bungling, two impeachments, and various and sundry crap, they voted for him again! And then, last year, after “They’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats,” and exposure to the repellent JD Vance, they voted for him again again!

So the question of the moment is: How do we account for this? And is “Duh, they’re stupid” enough of an explanation? Some of them, as noted above, are. But all of them? And if not, how do we describe the others?

It’s a big topic, and we’ve dealt with it before in our endless (so far) quest to explore how the US is Splitsville, i.e., a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations.” In one such account, the United States consists of the dumbbell MAGA hordes, who were and are for Trump; the smartbell anti-Trump lot; and the indifferent, or lazy, or sensibly self-preserving I-don’t-follow-politics others.

But wait. Here’s a question: What do we mean by “stupid”? Of what does it stupidly consist? It’s not simply a lack of knowledge. That’s ignorance, from which we all suffer. Everybody is ignorant about one thing or another. Is it, then, a deficient capacity for getting and retaining knowledge? No. Without getting into the epistemological weeds (as though, once there, we’d have the slightest idea of how to get out), stupid people aren’t stupid because they try to be smart but, for some reason, the knowledge keeps falling out of their heads.

We like the novelist William Gaddis’s definition of stupidity: "Stupidity is the deliberate cultivation of ignorance.” Yes, “deliberate.” We think he meant that stupidity is a general habit, a willful thing, a conscious pushing back against the always-rising tide of knowledge and information. This suggests a recognition that there is something out there that I should know about, but I don’t want to know; I can’t handle any more knowledge; I have the right not to be disabused of my assumptions. I’m not going to be told I’m wrong (or stupid) by some (journalist; teacher or college professor; scientist; economist; psychologist; “expert;” etc.). So fuck you and your so-called knowledge.

Whether you like this definition or have your own, we probably all agree that stupidity in some way involves being dumb—which is to say, in not-knowing something, many things, or anything. It also involves, not only not believing things that in fact are true, but in believing things that are not true. And, as far as that goes, it does describe a good portion of the MAGA hordes.

But one of us recently took part in an interesting conversation in the Comments section of the Substack of The Big Picture, in which he asserted the usual “they’re stupid” theme and was answered by some thought-provoking rejoinders. The discussion brought to mind those insufferable fools who, after Trump’s “assassination attempt” (or whatever it was), showed up at his rallies wearing Maxi-Pads on their ears, mimicking the one Trump wore. Somehow “stupid” doesn’t adequately describe that.

One commenter, recounting his futile efforts to correct the (stupid) thinking of some of his pro-Trump relatives, came away from the experience concluding that they were “delusional, paranoid, and self-righteous.” Now we’re getting somewhere. All three descriptions replace the knowledge-based focus of “stupid” with something more richly emotional and psychological. “Delusional” means believing things to be true that are objectively false. “Paranoid” amps up Gaddis’s “deliberate cultivation of ignorance” to a matter, not just of laziness or stubbornness, but of life-or-death defensiveness. “Self-righteous” hints at the sheer resentment that animates so much of the political right, and resides, not on the cognitive level, but the emotional level.

We would be remiss, at this juncture, not to point out two things that everybody knows unless they’re v. stupid:

· Trump himself is deeply stupid. (Cue the classic Fran Liebowitz quote: “You don’t know anybody as stupid as Donald Trump. You just don’t.”) He never reads. (Talk about the deliberate cultivation of ignorance.) There have been plans to present his daily briefings in the form of Fox-News-like TV broadcasts. Like many nitwits, he brags about how smart he is (because his uncle, about whom he consistently gets facts wrong, was smart, or at least taught at MIT). He does so in the language of a third-grader or a person with brain damage. (Typical Trump-like sentence: “If I continue to be treated unfairly, very bad things are going to happen.”) This makes him comprehensible to the morons in his fan base. When they say, “He says what I’m thinking,” they’re not using a figure of speech.

· “Delusional” exactly captures the aspect of the MAGA mobs we and others have described as “a cult.” The people with the pads on their ears; the people wearing T-shirts reading REAL MEN WEAR DIAPERS; the people waving flags showing Trump as a buff, chiseled Captain America: this is not stupidity in action. This is insanity—however socially sanctioned—in action.

About this latter point, you may reasonably ask, “Is all that so different from any other kind of hero-worship?” Yes, and here’s why: All other such idealizations (swooning over Elvis; Beatlemania; “Clapton Is God;” delirious Swifties, etc.) are inspired by real talent and accomplishment. Trump, in contrast, is a complete fraud. His business history is one of bankruptcies, unpaid bills, failed product lines, a fraudulent “university,” and lamebrain decisions. The list of his bad qualities goes on and on like a medieval English ballad that lasts three days: Literally everything he says is a lie. Cheats at golf, is all over the Epstein pedo-files, breaks laws daily, insults allies and kisses Putin’s ass, doesn’t or pretends not to know how tariffs work, unleashes nonsensical monologues about windmills or magnets or giant spigots in Canada, blah blah blah. All of this information is not only available in the public sphere, the public sphere is fucking saturated with it.

Granted, Trump’s approval ratings are, after a mere seven months in office, sinking to a lowness the likes of which have never been seen before. But until they reach zero percent, we have to ask about those who still support him: What is wrong with these people?

You tell us. We’ve dealt with “stupid” and “delusional,” but what are we missing? He has always, since the dawn of civilization, been awful. Now he’s awful and a fascist dictator, employing a sociopathic ghoul to run his immigration program. What is it about his fans that makes them worship him?

Your answers will help us understand how Splitsville, USA, consists of 1) them, plus the small coterie of cynics, opportunists, and religious maniacs who know exactly the kind of monster Trump is but, for indefensible reasons, nonetheless enable him, and 2) everybody else. Thank for your attention to this matter, to the extent that you still have any.

