Wonkette presents …

What happens when a fun young bartender in the Confederation of Conservative States of America after a one night stand finds herself with fruit in her womb? Some plot! Some satire! Some underground railroad to the USA! And so many explosions and guns! Think Carl Hiaasen mixed with … something else you like. Like maybe Wonkette!

Will Lorinda Moon reach the USA, the promised land of (reproductive) freedom? I don’t know, it’s a serial novel! They haven’t given me those chapters yet!

"The Split"

by Ellis Wiener and Steve Radlauer is free to read — but you can always put your money where your eyeballs are. All donations go to the authors, 100 percent.

Ellis Weiner and Steve Radlauer's serial novel follows the flight of fun, capable bartendrix Lorinda Moon from the CCSA toward freedom, the fewer-stated United States of America, and a post-one-night-stand abortion. Guns! Explosions! Pulp! THE SPLIT!

Rebecca Schoenkopf 

I'm Rebecca. From Wonkette.

Steve Radlauer

I'm a writer. Unlike Donald Trump, I live in New York City. And I know how to write. If you don't believe me about the writing part, read The Split (currently being serialized on Wonkette), which, I swear, I co-wrote with Ellis Weiner.
