Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Bern's avatar
Bern
4d

Trump say he hangs out with stupid people to feel better about himself. The stupid people say “likewise”.

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Manqueman's avatar
Manqueman
1d

Always great when society catches up to what’s been in front of their faces for fifty fucking-odd years.

Really, anyone who was around at the time who didn’t get with Donny’s psychotic, racist pronouncement re the Central Park 5…

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