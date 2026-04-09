So. Everything okay?

No, everything is not okay. This past Easter Sunday, here, as reported by the relentless Jeff Tiedrich, is what Donald Trump said to a group of children taking part in the Easter Egg Roll at the White House:

TRUMP: Biden would use the autopen.

CHILD: What?

TRUMP: He’d have an autopen follow him. Joe Biden. He didn’t sign— he was incapable of signing his name. So they’d follow him around with this big machine. you know what it was called? An autopen. And he’d have the autopen sign for him. He’d take the paper, hand it to his guys, sign it with an autopen. Not too good, right? Who likes the fake news? Does anybody like the fake news?”

Note the topic, farcically inappropriate for a group of children, let alone during a celebration of Easter. Then appreciate the final two questions. See how they combine the inclusiveness and simplicity of an adult who thinks he knows how to speak to kids—asking about “the fake news” in the tone in which normal people would ask, ‘Who here doesn’t like licorice?”--with the obsessive self-pity of a batshit insane narcissist.

Thus spake the President of the United States. This, mind, came after a series of tweets (let’s just fucking call them that from now on, rather than “posts on Truth Social”) in which he threatened to bomb Iran “back to the stone ages” (sic), addressed the Iranians as “you crazy bastards,” and called upon both God and Allah to bless his plan of genocide.

Then, as documented by Heather Cox Richardson, early Tuesday morning Trump posted this masterpiece of lucid geo-political diplomacy:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

We all know what happened next, i.e., nothing. Trump announced that Pakistan had intervened! With a ten-point plan that both Iran and the US found to be a decent basis for negotiating. Negotiating what? Oh, you remember--an end to that “war” “between” Iran and the US. The war that the US (and Israel) started, against an enemy that posed no particular threat to the US, for which Trump sought no support either from Congress or the American people, for an ever-changing series of goals, which left America’s allies aghast, and which left world energy, fertilizer, and, apparently, computer-chip markets wildly lurching like a toy tugboat in a typhoon.

It was classic Trump: impulsive, stupid, vainglorious, self-defeating, and destructive to everyone except himself. Experts told him Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz and throttle 20% of the world’s oil supply. Either he didn’t believe them or he didn’t listen. Iran did it. And that became the casus belli, the thing that Trump demanded they un-do.

If your head is spinning it must be because you’re new here. Trump does this all the time: Create a problem he then has to solve, and for which he then claims credit for solving. Except in this case, he hasn’t solved a thing. On the contrary: Iran has agreed to re-open the Strait, but it will now charge each ship that passes through it (which previously had to pay nothing) a toll of two million dollars. As one wag (EW) put it on Bluesky:

IRAN: You may pass through the Strait for free.

TRUMP: Oh, yeah? Well, I’m going to decimate you.

IRAN: Therefore you may pass through the Strait for $2 million per ship.

TRUMP: I win!

But wait, there’s (sigh) more. According to the excellent Jay Kuo, the White House account of the “peace plan” is—go be surprised—a tiss-you of lies. Iran had issued a 10-point peace plan two weeks ago, which Trump dismissed as “not good enough.” Then, this past Monday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shebaz Sharif, posted a tweeted plea for Trump to delay his genocidal, civilization-ending plan for two weeks, during which, Sharif proposed, Iran could re-open the Strait as a gesture of goodwill.

Supposedly. But Kuo reproduces a draft of Sharif’s tweet that strongly suggests the PM didn’t so much write it as receive it, written for him, from the White House. (See Jay’s Substack to view the incriminating evidence.) Oh, and the 10-point plan Trump now considered a good start was exactly the same as the one he waved off for two weeks. But, no, wait, even that isn’t clear. There seems to be two versions of the plan in circulation: the one in Iran guarantees their ability to continue to enrich uranium, while the one in Washington does not.

In any case, yes, Trump chickened out, and the TACO Tuesday jokes wrote themselves. As we write this (on Wednesday) it looks as if there have already been three violations of the agreement: According to Iran, Israel continues to strike at Hezbollah in Lebanon; a drone entered Iran airspace and was shot down in the city of Lar in Fars Province; and the exclusion of Iran’s right to enrich uranium. Iran’s recitation of these violations ends with, “Now the ‘very workable basis on which to negotiate’ has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable.”

IT’S NATIONAL GIN AND TONIC DAY AND NATIONAL ALCOHOL SCREENING DAY. EACH KILLS THE OTHER. CELEBRATE ACCORDINGLY.

By buying THE SPLIT!

We just saw a headline about Netanyahu “destroying Trump’s ceasefire”—maybe Israel launched the drone—so we’ll stop here. The lies, the cover stories, the evasions, the reversals just don’t stop. The fact that we’re at the point where we find the theocratic government of Iran a more credible source of information than the White House is mind-roasting enough, let alone the fact that by the time you read this you, and we, may all be dead from a nuclear exchange. But here’s the point:

The entire Iran fiasco (as quarterbacked on the field by the inexpressibly stupid Christo-fascist drunk, Macho Macho Moron Pete Hegseth) has been a complete waste of lives, money, weapons, and American reputation. It’s left Iran (and its unquestionably vicious, tyrannical regime) stronger and the US weaker.

And why? Because Trump is crazy. Heather Richardson quotes Public Notice’s Aaron Rupar—who, as our readers know, deserves a Nobel Prize for Patience for covering all of Trump’s public utterances:

Trump went from making insane genocidal threats this morning to hyping the ‘golden age’ of Iran hours later, and he received no concessions in between. He’s an absolute basket case who needs to be removed from power before he follows through on one of his mass murder fantasies.

Okay, we knew that Trump is nuts. But now even many of his own people think he’s crazy. Alex Fucking Jones, who himself is crazy, thinks Trump is crazy. Most Republicans are too cowardly, fascistic, or dumb to do anything about it, but some seem to be coming around.

Of course there are still die-hards who, out of shameless self-interest or bottomless stupidity, think it’s all hunky-dory. Right-wing pundit-douchebag Erik Erikson, as quoted by Roy Edroso, advances the following:

What’s actually happening here is the President has embraced the ‘mad man’ theory and is trying to convince the Iranians that he’s willing to do whatever to wipe them out in hopes of getting a deal... this is not an unhinged President. It’s a man playing a role as a negotiation tactic.

The organism which wrote that should have to prove that it is not an extraterrestrial which only arrived here two days ago. The notion that Donald Trump “really isn’t crazy” flies in the face of everything everyone has seen him do and say for the past 15 months, if not 50 years. It’s tempting to say, “Yes, Trump reveals his craziness every day. But he’s not fatally, irredeemably crazy. His chickening out is proof of that. Chickening out, when he does it, is always the sane thing to do.”

To which we say: First, try telling that to the families of the US soldiers and the Iranian soldiers and civilians this idiotic war has killed. Next, even if that’s true, we all have to act as though it’s only true for now. Threatening to annihilate an entire civilization over the price of oil is an act of significant madness whether you actually end up doing it or not.

And that—to paraphrase the Passover seder—is what makes this week different from all other weeks. Yammering on about the late, great Hannibal Lecter or lecturing kids about Joe Biden’s autopen—that’s just senile Gramps going off on one of his tangents. This Iran debacle feels different. It feels like an inflection point. It feels like the coming-to-fruition of the predictions of every shrink who has stated publicly that Trump’s dementia, in concert with his malignant narcissism, is only going to get worse.

And so it is that we find ourselves in a new version of Splitsville (that state of affairs in which a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations”). In one nation—the population of which has been expanding over the past few weeks—are the people who see and are appalled by Donald Trump’s ever-diminishing sanity and ever-increasing brutality, and who desperately desire to do something about it. In another are those who, for a variety of shameful reasons, see it and decline to address it. (We call them “Republicans.”) And in the third are those who just don’t, or won’t, see it.

For now. The ink is still wet on that cease-fire and people are saying it’s collapsing. (It may have already collapsed by the time you read this.) If/when it does there will be ample opportunity for Trump to act out in increasingly deranged ways. If he does so, that first nation will continue to be flooded by immigrants from the other two.

Then two questions arise: How much of a popular consensus will it take for the elected officials of the GOP to do their job and represent that consensus? And if the answer to that is, “Oh, grow up. They never will,” then the next question is: How will voters deal with them?

NOW DO YOU WANT THE BLUE STATES TO SPLIT OFF FROM THE RED?

In THE SPLIT, they do!

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