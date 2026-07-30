Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
2d

Just brilliant. Dispiritingly so. Go on.

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Lairbo's avatar
Lairbo
2d

Do go on.

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