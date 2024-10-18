At the risk of sounding like Donald Trump proclaiming that no one knows what a smartphone app is, we, the authors of The Split, hereby admit that until a few weeks ago we did not know that it was possible to feed a document into a free program called NotebookLM (an Alphabet product) and, in a few minutes, be listening to a “podcast” about that document, “hosted” by two “human beings,” a “man” and a “woman.”

We couldn’t resist, and here we are doing it for the third time, this week feeding chapters 21-30 of The Split into NotebookLM and hoping for the best.

For the next two Fridays — until we run out of chapters just before (gulp!) Election Day — we’ll continue posting this fake podcast. We expect that by the time we’re done, NotebookLM and its AI cronies will have taken over the world, we’ll all be living in a fake, Matrix-like universe, and it won’t matter who won the election. Please ignore everything we’ve said so far.

For now, click on or copy this (stupidly long—sorry) link and see what happens:

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/d6bdeedd-8184-4e33-b618-3bf392d460de/audio

AI insists that you send us money.

Wonkette's THE SPLIT is a reader-supported dystopian novel.