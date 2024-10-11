At the risk of sounding like Donald Trump proclaiming that no one knows what a smartphone app is, we, the authors of The Split, hereby admit that until last week we did not know that it was possible to feed a document into a free program called NotebookLM (an Alphabet product) and, in a few minutes, be listening to a “podcast” about that document, “hosted” by two “human beings,” a “man” and a “woman.”
We couldn’t resist. We fed the first ten chapters of The Split into NotebookLM for last week, and now the next ten chapters. You’ll note that this one says “Take 3” up top; that’s because the first two times through were full of dumb, dumb errors. This one’s not too bad.
For the next three Fridays — until we run out of chapters just before (gulp!) Election Day — we’ll continue posting this fake podcast. We expect that by the time we’re done, NotebookLM and its AI cronies will have taken over the world, and we’ll all be living in a fake podcast, and it won’t matter who won the election. Please ignore the previous sentence.
For now, click on or copy this link and see what happens:
https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/9500339f-5c09-42ed-a8f2-e272b207bfc4/audio
Wonkette's THE SPLIT is a reader-supported dystopian novel.
This blows my mind(s).... because when you live by the tape, you can die by it just as well... it's true, there is no there there. but then, if that's true, where are we? If everything replicates the insanity, the un-true, un-real facts, the 'fake-facts' "the truth is what i think it is"... then put in the ear buds and drop out, you'll be 'tuned in' automatically.
(which has always been true, philosophically... but hell, that's just philosophy, after all, it's always been Chinatown, Jake.)