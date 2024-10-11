At the risk of sounding like Donald Trump proclaiming that no one knows what a smartphone app is, we, the authors of The Split, hereby admit that until last week we did not know that it was possible to feed a document into a free program called NotebookLM (an Alphabet product) and, in a few minutes, be listening to a “podcast” about that document, “hosted” by two “human beings,” a “man” and a “woman.”

We couldn’t resist. We fed the first ten chapters of The Split into NotebookLM for last week, and now the next ten chapters. You’ll note that this one says “Take 3” up top; that’s because the first two times through were full of dumb, dumb errors. This one’s not too bad.

For the next three Fridays — until we run out of chapters just before (gulp!) Election Day — we’ll continue posting this fake podcast. We expect that by the time we’re done, NotebookLM and its AI cronies will have taken over the world, and we’ll all be living in a fake podcast, and it won’t matter who won the election. Please ignore the previous sentence.

For now, click on or copy this link and see what happens:

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/9500339f-5c09-42ed-a8f2-e272b207bfc4/audio

Feel good about yourself. Send us money.

