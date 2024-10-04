At the risk of sounding like Donald Trump proclaiming that no one knows what a smartphone app is, we, the authors of The Split, hereby admit that until last week we did not know that it was possible to feed a document into a free program called NotebookLM (an Alphabet product) and, in a few minutes, be listening to a “podcast” about that document, “hosted” by two “human beings,” a “man” and a “woman.”

We couldn’t resist. We fed the first ten chapters of The Split into NotebookLM and were soon listening to the product. Sure, there are a few mistakes—feel free to post any you find in the comments—but, wow! (“They” like us! “They” really like us!) We can only imagine the size of the server farm it takes to be this artificially intelligent.

For the next, let’s say, five Fridays—until we run out of chapters—we’ll continue posting this fake podcast. We expect that by the time we’re done, NotebookLM and its AI cronies will have taken over the world, and we’ll all be living in a fake podcast. Or something like that.

For now, click on or copy this link and see what happens:

thttps://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/115f94f0-bb7e-4265-87ef-ef077c6c5ef4/audio

