Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Michele Gendelman's avatar
Michele Gendelman
6d

Hey, that's really mean to say about Donnie the birthday boy!

(Good one, Elaine.)

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Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
6d

Even more facetiously brilliant than usual. I think we're up to 10 laughs per gallon (your mileage may differ).

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