Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Lairbo's avatar
Lairbo
1d

Was the "deep freezer and fur coat" bribe some sort of package deal? Get a walk-in freezer AND a fur coat to stay toasty when you go in to get more ground chuck?

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Ted Naron's avatar
Ted Naron
1d

Should be required reading in every elementary school across the land. (Get 'em while they're young, I say.)

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