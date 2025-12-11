Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manqueman's avatar
Manqueman
3h

Shee-it.

A pathological piece of shit from birth, getting even worse since, mentored only by (to use one of his favorite words) scumbags and worse, who never, ever did a single truly good act in his life—what kind of person looks at that and expects better from him than what’s described in this post?

Well, I mean, obviously too many voters did. But in their limited defense, decades of being bullshitted by Big Media helped them be dumb, lazy and irresponsible. Still, to lack sufficient sense to realize they were being lied to, come on.

And to be clear (as EW may or may not know), when I characterize Trump in these kind of terms, it’s not hyperbole based on hate or disgust or that he dissed my wife in the early 90s but just a goddam sober characterization. He’s a monster and that’s well, overly documented fact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Dina's avatar
Dina
1d

Wheeee-doggies, that was a good one! You guys should have been the ones writing up the Articles of Impeachment!

Extra-credit points for “𝑊ℎ𝑦 𝑤𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑑𝑜 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡?” 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑛𝑎𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑙𝑦 𝑤𝑜𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟? 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑡 𝑏𝑒 𝑛𝑒𝑤 ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑒 (𝑎𝑛𝑑, 𝑎𝑠 𝑠𝑢𝑐ℎ, 𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑔𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑑𝑖𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑑𝑒𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛). *chef's kiss*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture