We’ve asked this before, but it bears repeating: If Donald Trump were deliberately trying to destroy the USA, how would his behavior be any different than it is now?

We got to thinking about this after reading the Substack newsletter by the excellent Lucian K. Truscott IV, in which he reviews a dumbfounding list of drug dealers Trump has pardoned. The most recent and most notorious example is Trump’s pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, but wait, there’s more:

Hernandez isn’t even the worst example of a Trump pardon for a major drug dealer. On January 20, before he had even lain his head down on his pillow for the first time of his second term in the White House, Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht, founder of the online marketplace Silk Road, who was serving a life sentence in federal prison on seven counts of money laundering, narcotics trafficking and conspiracy for facilitating a massive drug business conducted in Bitcoin. The amount of drugs involved in the sales facilitated by Ulbricht’s criminal enterprise was so large, the judge tacked an extra ten years on the double-life sentence.

Now, you may find yourself thinking, “Okay, fine—which of us, in our unrelenting quest for ‘kicks,’ hasn’t wanted to pardon a major drug kingpin or two?” Except that’s not the half of it. Truscott goes on:

The Washington Post did us the favor today of going back through the pardons Trump has issued during his first term in office in addition to those he issued more recently. The Post found that Trump has pardoned “about 100 people accused of drug-related crimes.” In May, Trump granted clemency to 17 people, including a Chicago drug gang leader, Larry Hoover, and “Baltimore drug kingpin Garnet Gilbert Smith.” Hoover had been convicted of conspiracy, money laundering, and extortion, and at the time of his conviction, he was already serving a 200-year term for murdering a local drug dealer. At the time Smith was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in 2014, the Department of Justice published a press release calling him “one of the largest cocaine and heroin dealers to be arrested by the DEA in recent history.”

There are only two possible reasons—one sane; the other not—for pardoning so many drug dealers, and Trump is a likely candidate for either or both. The first is, he’s been bribed to do it. After all, any cocaine kingpin worthy of the name has got to have secret troves of cash and other valuables, as well as “associates” capable of conducting the transaction. It is an iron law of nature Trump will try to make money on anything that’s not nailed down. So maybe this whole releasing-dangerous-scumbags-back-into-society thing isn’t personal or even political. It’s just business.

The other possible reason for it is that it’s part of Trump’s campaign to destroy the USA. Oh, you think that’s funny? “Why would he want to do that?” you naively wonder? You must be new here (and, as such, eligible for immediate deportation). Donald Trump, as every schoolchild knows, is an evil person. He admires other evil persons. He wants to please Vladimir Putin because he wants to be Vladimir Putin. Check the To Do List of any hateful shithead throughout history, and you’ll find—not at the top, but not far from it—the entry “Mistreat the Innocent and Exalt the Horrible.” If that isn’t Donald John Trump’s middle name, we don’t know what is.

Moreover (and it’s a sign of how serious we are, because we never use the word “moreover” except in extreme circumstances), even a cursory review of the past ten months reveals, not only the usual Trumpian cruelty, ignorance, and greed, but a spree of wanton destruction in every imaginable area of American life. (And we’re not even going way back to the insurrection of January 6, 2021.)

Since the Inauguration of January, 2025 he:

❖ Has ravaged communities, destroyed families, and sown chaos and fear via the depredations of ICE

❖ Hobbled the agriculture and construction industries by deporting their workers

❖ Damaged the entire fucking soy bean industry (among others) with his tariffs

❖ Machine-gunned the US tourism industry with his immigration policies

❖ Destroyed the East Wing of the White House

❖ Tarted up what remains of the White House to resemble a Las Vegas casino-designer’s idea of a bordello

❖ Perverted the Justice Department by using it for his own personal, petty vendettas

❖ Trashed the US’s reputation the world over by betraying and alienating allies while praising and cossetting enemies

❖ Displayed contempt, not only for US and international law, but for decency itself, by bombing defenseless (and probably innocent) boats in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific

❖ Done everything he (and fossil fuel companies) can think of to end or retard efforts to address climate change and advance the cause of pollution and global warming

❖ Promoted disease, death, and rank stupidity by putting RFK, Jr. as head of HHS

Get the picture? This (and whatever we’ve left out) reads like the Declaration of Independence, and Thomas Jefferson’s rundown of the crimes and offenses of George III. We find it entirely plausible that the combination of Trump’s malignant narcissism and his steady mental and physical deterioration have led to an active—if self-sabotaging—desire to trash the United States of America.

Yes, but why? Why engage in what seems like destruction for its own sake? Grift, steal, extort—Mr. President, when it comes to the piggish, mobster-like accumulation of wealth, you do you. But why wreck things?

For one answer, let us turn to three authorities who are not really authorities and are not, strictly speaking, human beings. Colby Hall at Mediaite had the brilliant idea of taking Trump’s most recent Truth Social outburst—a 487-word epic rant of lies, fantasy, self-aggrandizement, and utter lunacy—and asking three AI programs (ChatGPT, Grok, and Claude) to “Please assess this message to see what it reveals as a psychological profile of the writer.” Hall’s summary:

Remarkably, despite different architectures, training data, and corporate origins, all three systems reached the same diagnosis: This isn’t normal political communication. This is defensive grandiosity written by someone who experiences criticism as existential threat.

First, some examples of ChatGPT’s analysis:

Binary thinking: Everyone is either a loyalist or an enemy of the state.

Aging anxiety: Trump’s fixation on his “PERFECT” medical tests and cognitive exams resembles “someone trying to win a gold medal in not having dementia.”

Self-mythologizing: Achievements are presented “not as political outcomes but as chapters in the Book of Trump — a text no editor has dared to abridge.”

Among Grok’s:

The statement functions as a “closed system” where “external reality must contort itself to maintain the protagonist’s self-image.”

Rage toward the press reflects “persecutory ideation — the kind often found in individuals who believe the universe arranged itself unfairly just to make them look bad.”

The obsession with medical and cognitive superiority displays “fragile self-esteem masquerading as Herculean vitality.”

Finally, insights from Claude:

Defensive grandiosity: Everything must be “PERFECT,” or the psychic floor collapses.

Persecution complex: An inability to distinguish critique from attempted national sabotage.

External-validation dependency: Trump repeatedly invokes doctors, experts, “large numbers” of observers — anyone who can reflect back “strong, perfect, greatest.”

Quantification compulsion: Wars stopped, lives saved, hours worked — all conveniently unverifiable but rhetorically essential.

Actually, the number of “wars stopped” is entirely verifiable (the answer is “zero,” the claim is baloney), but never mind. Say what you will about AI (and we know one smart blogger who refers to it as “fancy autocomplete,” which might be a teeny bit reductive), the point is that, while their “observations” don’t tell us anything we didn’t already know, their concision makes several things clear.

Trump has, since childhood, conducted his life as a campaign against what is true. That’s what narcissism is—a daily, endless effort to erect and sustain a fantasy in which you are the best and everyone who doesn’t support that is an enemy or a traitor. When he was just a playboy asshole in New York, squandering millions and going bankrupt, he wasn’t held to any official account. Serious people and institutions (with the exception of our previous employer, Spy) didn’t take him seriously. His one indubitable success (The Apprentice) featured what even he had to know was a highly artificial, managed, idealized, edited-in-post version of himself. (His office in the show was in fact a set constructed in Trump Tower because his actual office there was too much of a…what’s the word?…shithole to put on television.)

That changed when he became President. Congress, the media, the law, television comedy, and the voting public assailed him with the kind of feedback he hadn’t had to worry about previously. He acquired immense power and influence, yes, but it proved a two-edged sword: the more things he was able to attempt, the more public their failures were. And so the lying machine went into overdrive to sustain the fantasy of perfection.

Now he’s half the man he was in his first term (and he wasn’t all that much of one then, either). Surrounded by a swarm of twisted sycophants for whom he has nothing but contempt, supported by the twin crutches of a spineless Congress and a corrupt Supreme Court, he has to either be shielded from or deny outright his failure at literally everything (with the possible exception of grifting). The tariffs (which he still doesn’t understand) are a disaster. Most of the country despises ICE. Even Republicans in Congress—well, a few--are revolted by the boat attacks. The economy faces a recession and the bursting of the AI bubble. All of his 2024 campaign brags—bringing down prices, ending the war in Ukraine, replacing the ACA—have been shown to be the bullshit his opponents always knew they were. Our allies have written him off and are moving on without us. And Democrats are kicking his and Republican ass in every election across the country; even when, as in Tennessee, they lose, they show big gains from the year before. Just one year!

But it’s worse than even that, because his body, and especially his mind, are starting to fail him. The doctors keep calling him in for MRIs. He has to cover up a bruise on his hand where, we assume, he’s administered intravenous infusions. He cannot shut up about the simplest compos mentis diagnostic test an adult can take—requiring not much more than the ability to draw a clock and identify a camel—as though it were an entrance exam for Mensa.

Republicans are starting to back away—upwards of twenty will resign Congress in the next three weeks. Only the MAGA cult, which thrives on spite and resentment and dare ask nothing of him other than racist jokes, remains “loyal.” He is someone who “experiences criticism as existential threat,” and the more he does, the more he invites not only criticism but condemnation and expressions of horror. And so he lashes out. It’s the flailing narcissist’s way of attempting to show dominance.

So of course he wants to destroy the US. Reality itself is, more and more, his enemy.

And there’s your next version of Splitsville, a state of affairs in which two or more distinct “nations” co-exist within a single geo-political entity. One nation consists of Donald Trump, madly spinning, fabricating, and churning out lies and destroying whatever he can in order to sustain his imaginary perfect world. The other consists of everyone else who, at least for now, has to live with him.

