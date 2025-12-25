Not to jinx it or anything, but it’s beginning to look a lot like we’ll be able to dodge the bullet, and avoid experiencing a fascist dictatorship under the iron rule of Donald Trump. For one thing (as we mentioned last week), Trump is visibly (he wanders around and stands funny) and audibly (when discussing the governor of Louisiana, Trump blurted out “the Louisiana Purchase” for no logical reason) losing his few remaining marbles. He seems to really believe that a FIFA Peace Prize is a thing. He put his name on the Kennedy Center, grossing out anyone with a speck of taste and—because the Center is defined as a “memorial”—implying that he is dead. He apparently thinks the Pentagon will create a new “golden fleet” of battleships (as illustrated with Popular Mechanics-type cover art), ill-equipped for modern warfare, easy to sink with inexpensive armed drones, and for a Navy that doesn’t want them.

But it’s not just Trump. The Republican Party has, at least so far, been darn successful in an effort to commit political suicide; if it survives at all it will be, like a man shooting himself in the head and botching the job, severely enfeebled. Meanwhile, the guys and gals over at the white supremacist summer camp known as Turning Point can’t seem to decide whether they are for Nazism, against Nazism, or just tentatively tolerant of Nazism. There’s even talk among some of these hepcats of abandoning the GOP entirely.

The kids worship Charlie Kirk’s widow. And the adults (including, one suspects, Mrs. Vance) hate JD Vance.

So yeah, it’s starting to look bad for Team Evil. But here is where we must pause to acknowledge that the Democrats could blow it. Many of the party’s leaders, and the consultants to whom they write large checks, seem unable to read the room—“the room” being the entire fucking country, including tens of millions of Trump-despising Dems. These fine individuals—including us!—long to apply the collective jackboot to the collective throat of the MAGA-GOP crusade. The aforementioned Dem leaders, meantime, dismiss such thinking as a “distraction” from their quest to square the circle of delivering both First-World-quality health care and billions in profit to commercial health insurance companies.

Still, say the Dems re-take the House next year. What should they do?

Well, first, here’s what they shouldn’t do: They should not decide to “look forward and not backward.” They should not decline to hold hearings about every aspect of the Trump regime’s cavalcade of criminality, corruption, destruction, and rot. They should not, for the laughable sake of “fostering unity,” decide against impeachments. (Note the plural.) They should not expect, want, or try to bring back the status quo as it was ante Trump. Even if, a year from now, Republicans in the House and Senate have distanced themselves from Trump, and have taken to pinky-swearing that they never really liked him anyway, and even if Trump himself is dead or institutionalized or wandering around a park in Queens muttering to himself, tough titty.

Republicans, starting this January when Congress re-convenes, should be treated not as colleagues but as enemies. Republicans in both chambers and all over the country have shown themselves capable of tolerating—if not actively promoting—fascism. And so Dems taking over the House should behave like a cross between a forensics unit arriving at a scene of mass murder and Eliot Ness’s Untouchables going after Al Capone. They should, to the extent that they can, bring about the indictment and prosecution of every Trump official who has committed a crime. And if the Pam Bondi (or whoever replaces her) DOJ won’t do it, then Dems should get it done at the state level. They should make it embarrassing to be a Republican.

So that’ll be fun. But then what? Suppose in 2028 the Dems hit the trifecta and take both houses of Congress and the White House. What should they do?

Funny you should ask, because just this week we read two essays by two separate writers who deal with just that question in nicely complementary ways. First up: Michael A. Cohen. (Not Trump’s former fixer. There is more than one Michael Cohen in the USA, in case you didn’t know.) In his Truth and Consequences Substack he writes that Democrats too often think—mistakenly—that delivering policy outcomes will translate into political power.

First, [Democrats] need to understand that relying on the next anti-incumbent wave to provide a thin, fleeting moment of power wasted on delivering policy wins that voters fail to reward, if they recognize them at all, is not a long-term political solution.

Indeed, Democrats under Joe Biden’s leadership followed through on many of their campaign promises. Lots of political good it did them.

That’s why Democrats must learn to exercise power as “ruthlessly” (Cohen’s word) as Republicans do—and the way to begin would be, once in control of Congress and White House, to pack the Supreme Court, adding four more seats and instituting term limits. (Cohen’s idea to add four new seats is modest compared to that of Elie Mystal who, over at The Nation, thinks SCOTUS should be more like an appeals court, with upwards of 21 or 23 members. They would take turns hearing cases in smaller groups via “the wheel,” and sit en banc for really important ones. He argues—correctly, we think—that it’s absurd for the law of the land, and the fate of entire groups of people, to depend on the physical health of an elderly justice or the manipulations of a Mitch McConnell.)

But packing the Court is, for Cohen, just the beginning:

But that’s only one part of the equation. Democrats need to create new Democratic-leaning states (Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico) to level the Senate playing field, which structurally advantages Republicans. They must reform the Senate filibuster, consider expanding the House of Representatives, and end partisan gerrymandering. They also need to focus on cleaning up Washington, for example, by repealing Citizens United to clean up America’s broken campaign finance system.

Get it? The point is not just to pass good legislation and wait to be rewarded with votes. The idea is to shape the system itself to maximize power. And to the accusation that such acts would be “partisan,” Cohen says, in effect: You betcha. And the Republicans have been doing it for decades. This becomes all the more urgent and appropriate, considering what a wretched hive of scum and villainy the GOP has become.

WE WISH ALL YOU RADICAL LEFT LOSERS OUR BELOVED READERS A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR.

Do so here.

Then again, we also do want Dems to pass good legislation. Such as? Why, such as that suggested by Thom Hartmann. He starts by blowing what is left of our tiny minds with some poll numbers:

The media is freaking out over a new Rasmussen poll that found:

“A majority of voters under 40 want a democratic socialist to win the White House in the next presidential election.

“… 51% of Likely U.S. Voters ages 18 to 39 would like to see a democratic socialist candidate win the 2028 presidential election. Thirty-six percent (36%) don’t want a democratic socialist to win in 2028, while 17% are not sure. …

“Among the youngest cohort (ages 18-24) of voters, 57% want a democratic socialist to win the next presidential election…

“Among those who voted for Kamala Harris in last year’s presidential election, 78% would like to see a democratic socialist candidate win the 2028 presidential election…” [emphases his]

Innat wild? (And he doesn’t even mention Zohran Mamdani.) Although maybe we should say, rather, that when reading that we were shocked, but not surprised. The job market for young people today sucks. Ditto college tuition and student debt, the cost of housing, the cost of health care, the naked corruption of the administration, the “gig economy,” and the grotesque disparity in wealth between the obscenely rich and literally everyone else. All of this would be familiar to Hartmann’s grandfather:

My grandfather’s generation saw up-close and firsthand the tax-cutting and deregulation binge of the Roaring 20’s (which were only “roaring” for the morbidly rich), and then had the lived experience of watching FDR put the country back together and create the world’s first widespread middle class.

Millennials and Zoomers today are seeing the same thing, between the Bush Housing Crash of 2008, the botched Covid Crash of 2020, and the GOP’s relentless program to drive the wealth of the nation into the money bins of the billionaires who own that party.

Note, here, that Hartmann doesn’t even mention the possible bursting of the AI bubble, which will visit misery on not just the investor class but everyone. Whether or not that takes place, young people know a bad deal when they see one (here in the US), and a better deal when they see it (over there, in Yurp). Hartmann goes on:

They see the example of most European countries, where the commons includes college (many will actually pay you a stipend to attend), healthcare, and daycare/preschool, and union density is often well above 80%. Housing is subsidized or heavily regulated, leading several to have essentially ended homelessness. Giant corporate monopolies are prohibited and local small businesses are encouraged.

Europeans call these programs Democratic Socialism or social democracy, and young Americans clearly are enthusiastic about bringing the “European Dream” to this country.

And that’s what’s called for: a new New Deal that would mimic what FDR did a little under a hundred (!!) years ago, which, as Hartmann explains, included:

— Expanding the notion of the commons — the stuff we all collectively own and is administered or funded and regulated by government — to include free public education nationwide (and cheap college), old-age retirement (Social Security), and public power and transportation systems (Tennessee Valley Authority, federal support for local transit, roads and highways).

— Legalizing unions, an effort that was so successful that when Reagan came into office fully a third of us had good union jobs and, because they set the local wage floors, two-thirds of Americans had the equivalent of a union wage and benefit package.

— Establishing a minimum wage on which a single worker could raise a family of three and still stay above the federal poverty level (today’s federal minimum wage is $7.25: adjusted with the Consumer Price Index, that $1.60 minimum wage in 1968 is equivalent to about $14.90 an hour in 2025 dollars).

An incoming Democratic administration would have its hands full, not only with maximizing power (per Michael A. Cohen) and conceiving and implementing a new New Deal, but with repairing the Old Deal, i.e., restoring agencies that serve the public good and that were decimated by Elon Musk and DOGE—let alone “expanding the notion of the commons.” And, of course, the key to all this is to raise taxes on the rich, lift the Social Security tax cap, and make close loopholes so that the rich and corporations pay their fair share.

Yes, it’s kooky and krazee. But the krazeeist thing of all—apart from the bottomless greed of the wealthy, who could pay their fair share and still be richer than God—is that it may just turn out to have been the wildly corrupt, inept, and destructive Trump administration that laid the groundwork for the end of winner-take-all/trickle-down Reaganomics and the dawn of a decent, social-democratic economy for the working and middle classes. For everyone, really.

Until then, we’re in Splitsville, man. (“Splitsville” is our term of art for the existence of two or more distinct “nations” within a single geo-political entity). One nation believes that today’s version of capitalism in the US is immutable; that living paycheck to paycheck and then having your health-insurance premium triple is Nature’s way and that, in the words of Richard Nixon’s criminal Vice-President, Spiro Agnew, “The United States, for all its faults, is still the greatest nation in the country.”

Another nation knows better and can point across the Atlantic Ocean to alternatives. A third nation doesn’t think about it much and just tries to get by. And the fourth consists of the rich, and the politicians, media platforms, and lawyers who serve their interests. They’ve been doing great for the past ten years, and since the Inauguration have been kissing Trump’s ass with increasing fervor.

That is starting to look unwise.

Buy The Split. Live a little!

