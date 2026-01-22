People say to us, “Jeez Louise, what will it take to get at least a handful of Republicans to recognize that Donald Trump is a danger to the US and the world, and to join with Democrats to impeach his ass and remove him from office?”

We’ve developed a standard response to this question. The first part of the response is, “Look, our name isn’t ‘Louise.’” The second part is something along the lines of, “Good question.”

These days it’s become an even better question, because this week will go down in history as the one in which Trump’s insanity became obvious even to children, houseplants, and certain microorganisms. As summarized in relentless deadpan by the indispensable Heather Cox Richardson, Trump unleashed a flurry of deranged posts on Truth Social just after midnight of January 20. Included among its greatest hits are such chart-topping delusions as:

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back—On that, everyone agrees!”

and

“No single person, or President, has done more for NATO than President Donald J. Trump. If I didn’t come along there would be no NATO right now!!! It would have been in the ash heap of History. Sad, but TRUE!!! President DJT”

in addition to, as HCR narrates,

Later, the account would post a short video of Trump under which the chyron read: “I AM STANDING UP FOR AMERICAN AUTOWORKERS,” although the video was of him promising to stop all federal payments to “sanctuary cities” on February 1.

as well as

Then the account turned to reposting long-debunked lies about the 2020 presidential election. It reposted claims that there was voter fraud in Nevada (there wasn’t), that Dominion Voting Machines flipped 435,000 votes from Trump to Biden (they didn’t), that China had rigged the voting for Biden (it didn’t).

Later, during the day, Trump held a press conference in which, among other things, he tried to defend ICE. Richardson notes:

To illustrate his claims, he held up one photo after another of individuals above the label “WORST OF WORST” as he mumbled about how bad they were: “many murderers, many many murderers, people that murdered.”

She adds, “Aaron Rupar of Public Notice, who has watched and clipped Trump’s speeches for years, commented: ‘folks, this is some really weird sh*t. the president is not well.’” This is noteworthy. Rupar has indeed seen it all. Every clip on Bluesky showing Trump in public is from him. If Aaron Rupar is alarmed, we are indeed in a new era of Trumpian deterioration.

Don’t believe it? Want more? Here ya go:

“I should’ve gotten the Nobel Prize for each war, but I don’t say that. I saved millions and millions of people. And don’t let anyone tell you that Norway doesn’t control the shots, ok? It’s in Norway. Norway controls the shots. They’ll say, ‘We have nothing to do with it.’ It’s a joke. They’ve lost such prestige.

(One way the Nobel Committee can regain that prestige is by continuing to refuse to give Trump a Peace Prize—which. with luck, will so enrage him that it will trigger a fatal heart attack, at which point the Nobel Committee will be entitled to award itself the Nobel Peace Prize.)

We are long past the point of wondering whether Trump knows he’s lying or if he believes the lies (and remember: “It’s not a lie if you believe it, Jerry.”) and thinks we believe them, too. Or at least we should. But, having been beaten into submission by Trump’s lifetime of lying, we must now confront a new phenomenon: He is oblivious of everyone else’s reaction. He lacks a sane person’s understanding of other people.

If he believes he really did save “millions and millions of people,” why does he have to tell us, and why aren’t we reacting as though it’s true? And if he knows he’s lying, what makes him think we will believe it?

You reply, “Because he’s a malignant narcissist suffering from frontotemporal dementia, you idiots.” Exactly. Our point is that this fact is even more obvious today than it was last week, when it was pretty damn obvious.

This—an inability to read the room that amounts to complete room-readin’ illiteracy—was on vivid display on Tuesday, when Trump delivered opening remarks to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. As Dean Blundell puts it in his Substack roundup of Davos video clips,

What unfolded was not strength. Not leverage. Not “strategic ambiguity.” It was confusion, grievance, racism, lies, and visible cognitive decline, delivered in a raspy, slurred, low-energy mumble to a room that had clearly already tuned him out.

Here is Trump’s intro, delivered with all the confident zest of a minister with a hangover commencing a funeral service:

Just over one year ago, under the radical-left Democrats, we were a dead country. Now we are…the hottest country anywhere in the world.

Never mind the inane, tv-pitchman’s language (when speaking on Meet the Press, Trump’s lapdog Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, also called America “the hottest country,” as though about to offer it for sale if you call the number on your screen). Instead, ask yourself if that’s the way you’d address an international audience of business, financial, and political leaders already openly wary, pissed off, and contemptuous thanks to your erratic tariffs, your ridiculous demands for a Nobel Prize, your preposterous and dangerous designs on Greenland, your invasion of a sovereign country, and your bootlicking obeisance to Vladimir Putin. And if you’re not aware that they feel that way, why not?

Next up, Trump’s racism:

Certain places in Europe are not even recognizable anymore. They’re not recognizable. And we can argue about it, but there’s no argument. Friends come back from different places—I don’t want to insult anybody—and say, ‘I don’t recognize it.’ And that’s not in a positive way. That’s in a very negative way.

As Blundel comments:

Just the same old white grievance politics, exported internationally: too brown, too foreign, too different, too not Anglo-Christian.

In Davos.

On a world stage.

In 2026.

The room stiffened. Because everyone understood exactly what he meant.

Trump continued in that vein, touching on his favorite topics. Windmills are bad and yes, China manufactures them, but they’re just for show. They “don’t do anything.” (China has the largest wind-farm infrastructure in the world.) The US should get Greenland because only the US can defend it, and “Every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory.” (This entirely-made-up bullshit would negate and make moot the very idea of a military alliance.) The US has always paid for all of NATO. (It hasn’t). And so on.

Paul Krugman also has a succinct, damning review of Trump’s performance, concluding that Trump “just wanted to swagger, whine, and mostly hear himself talk. And all he accomplished was to turn suspicions that he’s gone off the deep end into certainty.”

Let us pause here to note that these three epic displays of lunacy and obliviousness took place in less than 48 hours. Let us pause in that pause to note that a) we completely forgot the bonkers note Trump sent to the Prime Minister of Norway last week, saying that, since they didn’t give him a Nobel Peace Prize (which the government of Norway does not have the power to bestow), Trump will “no longer feel an obligation to think only of Peace.” And b) word has just come through that Trump has reached a “framework of a future deal on Arctic security” with the NATO Secretary-General, and will therefore reverse his latest tariffs on Europe. It’s TACO Thursday! (This confirms Lawrence O’Donnell’s thesis—and ours!—that Trump never intended to do anything to or about Greenland, and had advanced the entire topic to distract from the Epstein Files.)

Still, Greenland Shmeenland. (Which, due to his rapid decompensation, he now refers to as “Iceland.”) You get the idea. He’s insane in the brain and getting worse. Which brings us, at last, back to the Republican Party. Trump is clearly, objectively, unfit for office. What will it take for enough Republicans to act on that?

Some say: Nothing. They will never impeach him. Trump provides the only thing they care about: votes. (His backing doesn’t guarantee you’ll be elected, but his disfavor is something incumbents fear.) Of course, while he’s destroying the country and endangering the world, he’s also ignoring Congress, thus rendering the jobs they wish to preserve more and more meaningless. But they don’t care. Where else can a white supremacist, a fascist, a bigot, or a Christian maniac score such a nice sinecure?

(Bonus brain teaser:

Q: A fascist, a bigot, and a Christian maniac walk into the House of Representatives. What does the Sergeant-at-arms say?

A: “Good morning, Speaker Johnson.”)

But what if something really terrible happened? Suppose, for example, he loosed a goon squad of masked thugs to terrorize, say, Minneapolis. Would Republicans respond? Probably not. Or what if something even worse took place? Like, say he dropped a nuclear bomb on Chicago. We can imagine this scene:

REPORTER: Mister Speaker, Trump just nuked Chicago. Is that disqualifying?

MIKE JOHNSON: I’m not aware of that. I’ve been pretty busy, as you can see. But I’ll certainly keep what’s left of Chicago, if there is anything, in my prayers.

Oh, maybe some Republicans would disapprove of the incineration of 2,721,308 Americans by the US President. Susan Collins would be not just concerned but extremely concerned. Still, even if there were enough votes to impeach Trump, they’d never convict him. They’d hew to the sentiment expressed by Mel Brooks’s character in Blazing Saddles: “We’ve got to protect our phony-baloney jobs, gentlemen!”

It’s another version of Splitsville, if you really want to know. (That’s our term of art for a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations.”) On the one hand you have the Republican Party who, unlike any other group in the country, have the power to stop the obviously deranged, stupid, ignorant, spiteful, sadistic Trump and refuse to do so. On the other hand you have everybody else.

It’s a grim, enraging scenario, but it won’t last forever. Once Trump is out of office—whether in exile in Qatar, kidnapped by aliens, imprisoned by the state of New York, or just from having died to death—MAGA will, without its cult god, dissolve. And those dependable votes which Trump used to be able to provide will disappear. The solid bloc of liars, criminals, imbeciles, and fascists—the GOP—will crumble. Some will retire. Some will go to jail. Some will become lobbyists. And all, when asked about their lockstep allegiance to Trump, will say, “Well, I had no choice. But I never really liked him.”

Their children and grandchildren will slink to local courthouses, where they will file applications to legally change their last names.

