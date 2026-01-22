Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JCfromNC's avatar
JCfromNC
11h

I’m with you guys — I don’t think there’s any set of circumstances that would make the Republican Party convict PAB. Well, there’s one: If he somehow lost control of his cult and was no longer able to break a candidate. (I won’t say “make or…” because his influence often ends with the primary, and “his” candidate loses in the general because they’re a loon.)

Reply
Share
1 reply
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
6h

Darkly hilarious breakdown of the Davos disaster. The observation about Trump's complete room-reading illiteracy nails exactly what makes this moment different from previous outbursts. When sombeody who's watched every Trump clip for years says this is 'really weird shit', that baseline shift is telling. The 'Christian maniac' getting a sinecure line landed perfectly, capturing how extremism gets rewarded rather than marginalized in curren GOP incentive structures.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture