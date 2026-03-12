Hmm. Where to start…First, with the announcement Donald Trump made on Monday that the war in Iran was, essentially, over. Yay?

It’s true that, months after whining that he didn’t win a Nobel Peace Prize and weeks after creating the brain-damaged-named Board of Peace, Trump unilaterally attacked Iran, killing over a thousand and endangering millions. But never mind all that. He now claims that oil and liquified natural gas would soon start flowing again through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has unconditionally surrendered. Oil markets would calm down, the stock market would buck up, and “peace” will soon reign supreme.

Or so he seemed to imply. On Monday. On Tuesday he said it was “very complete and ending soon.” (“Very complete” is his frontotemporally demented way of not quite reaching the right words.) He also, after repeatedly referring to it as a war, said the attack on Iran “is an excursion that’s going to keep us out of a war.”

Clear as mud, yes. In any case, in order to know how to respond to the ever-changing Trumpian serenade of triumphalism, boasting, exaggeration, fabrication, grievance, self-contradiction, and bullshit, we must start with something peripheral. Maybe with something concerning shoes. How about this:

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump has developed a strong affinity for the American shoe brand Florsheim, and has bought a pair for Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, communications director Steven Cheung, deputy chief of staff James Blair, and speechwriter Ross Worthington. Even those not in his Cabinet, such as Fox News host Sean Hannity, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Tucker Carlson, have been gifted a pair. They are around $145.

“Did you get the shoes?” he’d ask them.

“All the boys have them,” one female White House official told the WSJ. “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” said another.

Isn’t that nice? No, it’s insane. This is mad king shit. (Calling this mob of killers, grifters, liars, and frauds “boys” is cute, and so is calling it “hysterical” that everybody is “afraid” not to wear the lunatic’s favorite footwear.)

And so behold: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in polka-dot socks and too-big clown shoes. Hat tip to Substacker Miles Taylor, who correctly notes:

Almost overnight, the “Trump shoe” has become a symbol. Whether for Secretary of State Marco Rubio or the gaggle of White House officials reportedly marching around in the same stupid shoes, it signals that — at the highest level of American government — our public servants believe loyalty to one man matters more than their loyalty to the law, to the Constitution, or to the country they’re supposed to serve.

“But,” someone will say, “This is nothing! At least he hasn’t killed anybody with the shoes.”

True enough. He uses the military and ICE for that. Note how the same concern for the welfare of those around him is conspicuously absent as regards tens of thousands of Americans trapped overseas by his frothingly idiotic war of choice. Tell us about it, Jen Rubin of The Contrarian:

The Trump regime’s level of recklessness and indifference to human life and international order should appall all Americans. Trump’s excuse for making no evacuation plans — “Well, because it happened all very quickly” — is ludicrous, considering the United States and Israel apparently spent months planning the military assault. His jaw-dropping admission that Iran’s bombardment of neighboring countries in retaliation was “probably the biggest surprise” reflects how little thought he put into a war with global ramifications.

The thesis of Rubin’s piece is Trump’s “incompetence.” Fair enough! But notice how that’s at odds with our brilliant characterization of Trump as being “insane.”

“Incompetence” only makes sense as an explanation if Trump means well. Does Jennifer Ruben, or anyone with the intelligence of a five-pound bag of Russet potatoes, think Donald Trump means well? Okay, then, he’s crazy. But that would mean that nothing he does makes any sense. Does that scan?

Journalist and Substacker Zev Shalev doesn’t think so. He detects a different motive:

A president wages an illegal war without congressional approval. He alienates allies. He assassinates a head of state and then demands the right to choose the replacement. He sends oil prices into a spiral that punishes American families. He presides over job losses and market crashes. He holds legislation hostage to ram through voting restrictions. And every single one of these actions serves the strategic interests of Russia and China — the same Russia and China that are actively backing the other side of this war.

This war is positioned as being about Iran. It is not about Iran. It is about Russia, China, and Israel and their unholy alliance to destroy the United States from within — and its currency with it.

So far, so bad. But so credible—except for the “unholy alliance” including Israel. No matter how corrupt, evil, and horrible Trump Netanyahu is, we don’t see what Israel has to gain by subverting the US and allying with Russia and China. The rest of it plays, though, and leads to Shalev’s conclusion:

The economic carnage is not collateral damage. It is the objective. A weakened dollar, a destabilized America, a military bogged down in an unwinnable Middle Eastern war — this is the scenario Moscow and Beijing have war-gamed for decades. And they have a willing participant in the Oval Office making it happen.

There is a word for such acts — for collaboration, aid, or comfort given to the enemies of the United States. We have wanted to use it before. We were told we couldn’t. The term is reserved for wartime, we were reminded. It requires an enemy. It requires a war.

Well, now we have one. Trump gave it to us. He started an illegal war against Iran without congressional authorization, against a nation backed by Russia and China — the same Russia and China whose strategic interests every single one of his actions serves. The war he started is the war that completes the legal framework for the charge.

The word is treason.

DON’T PRETEND YOU DON’T KNOW TODAY IS POPCORN LOVER’S DAY

Celebrate with The Split

The word is treason. But it’s not the only word. The other words are madness and incompetence, within which we suggest “nesting” several other other words. Thus, treason includes not just acting in a way to benefit an adversary (e.g., Russia), but in a way to destroy the US as a representative democracy and turn it into something else (e.g., an authoritarian oligarchy). Similarly, madness need not only denote incoherent fulmination and pointless rampage and forcing your toadies to wear Florsheim, but a determined, calculating embrace of death and destruction. And, of course, incompetence, when applied to Donald Trump, must always include the probability of good old-fashioned stupidity.

Our problem is, we find each of these three Trumpian motivations to be equally plausible. Trump does seem to be mentally deteriorating, from the things he natters on about in speeches, to his obsession with Joe Biden’s autopen, to the ALL-CAPS TRUTH SOCIAL RANTS HE SPEWS INTO THE NIGHT BEFORE THANKING YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

Then again, in business—the field in which he supposedly made his reputation—he has displayed a lifetime of incompetence, bankrupting multiple casinos, stiffing investors and contractors, and endorsing products and services in a list of failures longer than his tie.

And he only wins at golf by cheating.

As for treason: Multiple news sources have reported that Russia is helping Iran locate US military forces. When asked about this on Air Force One several days ago, Trump a) refused to condemn it; b) said that Iran wasn’t “doing too well,” so who cares?; and c) said that the US would do the same in similar circumstances (whatever that means), so shut up. The US has also eased back on trade sanctions, allowing India to purchase Russian oil—the receipts of which are then used, by Russia, to purchase weapons with which to attack Ukraine.

So, yeah—Trump is openly sucking up to, comforting, and defending Russia, not only as it attacks Ukraine but as it gives wartime intel to our enemy. That looks bad. What? Not treasonous enough yet? Fine. Name one thing Trump has done in his second term that has not damaged the US economy, polluted the environment, subverted public health, violated and/or ignored the law, harmed and threatened—and, more than once, killed—the American people, terrorized entire neighborhoods, and sought to undermine democracy itself.

The thing is—or, rather, the three things is—none of these motivations need be mutually exclusive. Trump could intend to do crazy things but be incompetent at it, like a guy trying to take his clothes off in Times Square but getting his pants caught on his Florsheims. He could strive to do treasonous things but fuck it up by being incompetent or nuts.

It’s the human-motivational version of the famous Three-Body Problem. Over to you, Britannica AI (yes, the Encyclopedia Britannica apparently has its own AI, because who doesn’t?).

three-body problem, in astronomy, the problem of determining the motion of three celestial bodies moving under no influence other than that of their mutual gravitation. No general solution of this problem (or the more general problem involving more than three bodies) is possible, as the motion of the bodies quickly becomes chaotic.

So it’s hard to get a fix on the precise proportion of insanity, incompetence, and treason that drives him. Still: Does it matter? It must, since we’ve been banging our heads against this wall for more than a year now. We want to sort out and reconcile these chaotic motives for any number of good reasons: We want to know what will happen next, if not to prevent it than to prepare for it. We want to know whom to blame, and for what, with an eye to punishing anyone who deserves to be punished. We want to know what the fuck is going on.

But perhaps most of all, even though we and all decent human beings despise Donald Trump with the intensity of a thousand—no, a thousand and one—suns, we want to know specifically why we hate him. Should we hate him for his cartoonishly unappeasable greed? His comic-book villain’s malevolence? His dumbbell-rube’s contempt for science and culture? His shamelessly fake religiosity? His sociopathic indifference to suffering and death? His smugly proud ignorance and preening egotism? His compulsive lying and constitutional inability to tell the truth? His fascist dictator’s obsession with dominance, cruelty, and revenge? His (we’re almost finished) piggish misogyny and sexual predations?

Or is it enough simply to despise him because he’s the biggest, most evil asshole in US history? It might be!

And look, all this would be merely darkly amusing if the stakes weren’t so high, the actors weren’t so loathsome and malign, and the victims weren’t innocent people in the Middle East, the United States, and all around the world. But they are, they are, and they are. And so we find ourselves in a version of Splitsville—that is, in a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”—with blurred, uncertain boundaries.

One group (a small, wretched minority) believes everything Trump says, no matter how absurd, demonstrably false, or self-contradictory. He is the god-emperor of their cult. He could shoot them on Fifth Avenue and they would die with tears in their eyes, saying, “Thank you, sir, may I have another.”

The other group consists of us, you, and, really, everybody who is anybody. But within that unhappy “nation” there are many factions. When Trump says a thing and none of us believe it, the factions become manifest. Some don’t believe it because they think Trump is knowingly lying. Some, because they think he believes what he’s saying and doesn’t know it’s false because he’s a bonehead ignoramus. Some, because nothing he says has anything to do with reality, because he’s out of his tiny mind.

Then there’s the whole “he thrives on chaos” group, who seem to imply that there is a method to the madness and calculation behind the disorder and failure.

The whole thing is emotionally insulting, morally enraging, and physically exhausting. No wonder we’re waiting (and hoping, and praying) for him to die. But he hasn’t died, and instead keeps bringing about the immiseration, impoverishment, and deaths of others while going out of his way to give rich people new shoes. In the end, all we can do is agree to disagree about his motivations, join hands, and say as one, “What’s not to hate?”

SPECIAL BONUS MULTI-MEDIA PS:

Around six years ago, we (SR, tympanically assisted by EW) made a related musical observation:

BUY AND READ THE SPLIT. THEN BUY AND READ IT AGAIN. THANKS.

Here.

Leave a comment

Share