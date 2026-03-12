Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Dina
8h

One of my favorite analyses on the F̴o̴r̴S̴h̴a̴m̴e̴ Florsheim hilarity is from Jeff Tiedrich:

<𝑜ℎ 𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑒, 𝑖𝑡 𝑚𝑎𝑦 𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑙𝑦 𝑒𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑔ℎ, 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑜𝑛𝑒 𝑏𝑎𝑑𝑔𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑓𝑜𝑜𝑡𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑟. 𝑏𝑢𝑡 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑖𝑡’𝑠 𝑜𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑎 𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑓 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑏𝑒𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐼𝑛𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑙𝑦-𝐷𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝐷𝑜𝑛𝑛𝑦 𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑎𝑙𝑙 ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑓𝑙𝑢𝑛𝑘𝑖𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑜𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑖𝑟 ℎ𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑠. 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦’𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑔𝑜𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑏𝑒 𝑡𝑜𝑜 𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑟𝑖𝑓𝑖𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑠𝑎𝑦 𝑛𝑜.

𝑓𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑘𝑙𝑦, 𝐼 𝑐𝑎𝑛’𝑡 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡.>

Aside from that...

Yes, this war/not-a-war (as well as trump's entire political career) has "treason" written all over it. So my question is, why does Congress even exist if it won't put a stop to it? Are all these representatives and senators there just for show now?

Just one more question (yes, I'm Columbo now)—so we get to hear Ellis' superb drumming in that video. Who's doing the singing and guitar? Steve, is that you?

