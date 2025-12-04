On this, the tenth anniversary of the passing of Donald Trump, we thought it would be instructive to review the events of that momentous day for the benefit of readers either too young at the time, or too distracted, to know what transpired. The narrative that follows is based both on official accounts, as compiled from Congressional hearings, and information leaked by Secret Service agents and other White House personnel.

In addition, we summarize what, over the past decade, has befallen the other principles involved in this dramatic and notably historic day.

WHAT HAPPENED

Ten years ago today, Donald Trump awoke—as he did every day of his presidency—to a number of challenges. The previous day, the Supreme Court—long notorious for bending to his every whim--had ruled that Trump’s destruction of the East Wing of the White House had been an illegal act, and that the construction, on that site, of a ballroom the size of Yankee Stadium was likewise unlawful. Construction on the edifice, therefore, had stopped. This coincided with yet another No Kings! March across the country. Marchers in the nation’s capital focused their demonstration on the ballroom, surrounding it and chanting for its immediate demolition.

Thus it was that, around noon, Susie Wiles, Trump’s Chief of Staff, heard the President shouting in the Oval Office at the television. She summoned Vice-President JD Vance and certain members of Trump’s cabinet, all of whom had been advised to “be on stand-by” for what was expected to be a stressful day. When the coterie of Trumpians entered “the Oval,” they beheld their boss in a state of rage, bellowing, “Resume construction!” When his gaze fell upon Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump cried, “Appeal the decision! Overturn it! Now!”

Bondi tried to explain to Trump that Supreme Court rulings could not be appealed, that there was no other body to appeal them to. “Then fuck the Supreme Fucking Court,” Trump bellowed. “Tell Gorsuch and Kavanaugh and what’s-her-name, that bitch, they’re fired.” He pointed to the tv screen, which showed a marcher holding a sign depicting a fat, drooling, half-asleep Trump on a throne, in a tattered robe, wearing a cracked crown. Trump turned to Stephen Miller, his Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, and said, “Make them resume construction! I AM KING.”

Miller, producing his phone and clicking his heels, answered, “I will do so at once, my President.”

Trump then pointed to Bondi and said, “You. Swear me in as king.”

Scrambling quickly, Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, tore down a window curtain and draped it across Trump’s shoulders in an effort to simulate a robe, Director of the FBI Kash Patel picked up a gold-filigreed candy dish and placed it on Trump’s head like a crown, and Bondi improvised some official-sounding Oath of Royalty, concluding with, “I now pronounce you King of America.”

“And Canada!” Trump snapped.

“Sure,” said Bondi.

With his trademark combination of fake cheer and condescension, JD Vance stepped forward and said, “That means I’m prince! I’m heir to the throne.”

Outraged, Trump yelled, “There is no heir! I’m going to be King forever!” Seizing one of the crystal decantars of ketchup from the Resolute Desk, he hurled it at a the nearest wall. The decanter shattered, sending sharp shards of crystal everywhere. One of these ricocheted off the wall and slashed Trump’s right ear. Everyone in attendance, thinking this a skilled call-back to what they all understood was a staged “assassination attempt” at Butler, Pennsylvania, burst into applause. Ignoring the cheers, perhaps for the first time in his life, Trump put a hand to the wound. When it came away bright red, he murmured, “Mmmm, ketchup,” tasted it, recoiled with a shock, shouted, “Blood! Blood!” and collapsed to the floor, instantly dead of a massive heart attack.

The room went silent in shock. Someone—no one is sure who—muttered, “Oh, God, we’re fucked.” Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Press Secretary, whispered, “Sir? Wake up, sir. You can’t be seen like this, sir.” Then, in a flurry of activity, several things took place:

Susie Wiles, in a panic, dialed 911 and screamed at the operator to send an ambulance to the White House.

A grinning JD Vance said, to no one in particular, “Cool. Okay. Swear me in.”

Stephen Miller confronted Vance and said that he could not be President because his wife was “foreign” and not a Christian. Vance sneered, “You’re a bald Jew!” That led to what became known as The Slap Fight in the Oval, as the two men fell to hitting each other. Vance, who outweighed Miller by at least forty pounds, easily subdued his opponent. This prompted Miller to wheel on Kash Patel and demand that he arrest Vance “for visiting bodily harm upon the King’s favorite advisor.”

Patel, in a panic, replied he didn’t know if he could, because he wasn’t wearing his official FBI jacket. He asked Bondi if he should do so nonetheless. She replied, “Do whatever King Trump says,” and looked down at Trump’s lifeless body expectantly.

Seeing Patel hesitate, Miller said Patel should “go back to India.” Patel countered by saying, “Oh, really? Well maybe YOU are under arrest!”

This was interrupted by the arrival of EMTs wheeling in a gurney. Wiles screamed, “Get him a royal autopsy!” As the EMTs struggled to get the massive, inert body of Trump onto the gurney, Miller told Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, to arrest and deport everybody in the room. Unreadable as always, either out of stoic self-control or Botoxed facial immobility, she pulled out a gun and ordered everybody to line up “and get ready to go to El Salvador.” As everyone stared at her in disbelief, Wiles said to no one in particular, “I knew it would come to this,” unholstered her own gun and shot Noem. No one could tell if Noem had been hit or not, since her face showed no emotion. But a moment later she dropped her gun and toppled forward like a board falling over.

Wiles then shouted into her phone: “It happened! Get in here!” The door opened and Peter Thiel walked in. Before anyone could say anything, he pointed to the tv. It showed Trump’s ambulance surrounded by the No Kings! Marchers. They were shaking it and smacking it with their signs when the driver lowered his window and shouted: “Stop! He’s already dead!”

“WHAT?” the crowd replied.

“I said HE’S DEAD.” Someone handed the driver a bull horn. The driver repeated his message, loudly. As the crowd cheered and began dancing in the streets, someone in the Oval Office turned off the tv.

Vance took Thiel by the arm, guided him aside, and said, “I’ll take it from here.”

Thiel’s reply was, “No. You’re out.”

Whining, Vance said, “But you promised!”

“Even I make mistakes.” He barked into his phone, “Get in here!”

Snarling, Vance looked around and spied Noem’s gun on the floor. Leaping forward, he seized it, rose, and shot Thiel—just as Tucker Carlson entered. Surveying the scene, he responded with his big smile and braying laugh and said, “Whoa!” At that both Vance and Wiles shot him.

It was then that the Capitol police finally arrived. Patel screamed at them to arrest everybody.

One hour later, at a hastily-assembled press conference, Leavitt announced that she had an official statement, and read, “President Trump is dead for the moment. But he is in excellent health and is expected to recover quickly. No dead president has ever been as strong and healthy as President Trump.”

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Pam Bondi was disbarred, charged with various legal infractions, and remains in prison.

Karoline Leavitt joined the ever-burgeoning stable of blondes on Fox News as the Fox Weather Girl, conspicuously displaying her Christian cross in her cleavage (and a house-arrest tracking device around her right ankle) and using a Sharpie to lie about the weather.

Stephen Miller converted to Catholicism in an attempt to maintain his bona fides with the Heritage Foundation. He eventually parted ways with the organization (calling it “too timid”) and moved, with his family, to South Africa, where he works as an advisor to an anti-Semitic white supremacist group. His eldest child, Mackenzie, has reportedly divorced her parents.

Kristi Noem recovered from being shot by Wiles and retired from public service to run her ranch in Hamlin County, South Dakota, from which she was abducted by Latino ranch hands and transported to and abandoned somewhere in the central Mexican highlands.

Kash Patel died in prison.

Marco Rubio published a much-derided memoir entitled I Never Really Liked Trump. It did poorly. He ran for the office of Mayor of Miami and lost, receiving fewer votes than Squeaky, a dolphin that been run as a gag. He is currently in private legal practice in Florida.

Peter Thiel survived his being shot by JD Vance and returned to Silicon Valley, where he continues to invest in tech start-ups, lecture about the Anti-Christ, and work on plans for his own tiny floating country.

JD Vance was found guilty of assault (on Thiel) and spent a year in a minimum-security prison. Divorced by his wife, spurned by Charlie Kirk’s widow, and having destroyed his relationship with Silicon Valley, he changed his name again—to Billy Bob Trump—and has spent the last nine years trying to start a new political party called MAHA, for Make America Hillbilly Again. When former Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. complained that that was also the acronym of his (disastrous) national health campaign, Billy Bob told him to go fuck himself. “I keep trying,” was Kennedy’s raspy reply.

Susie Wiles is doing just fine, thanks.

THE QUESTION

What, you may be wondering, does this have to do with Splitsville, which is our term of art for a geo-political entity harboring two or more “nations.” Well, if you found this piece instructive and amusing, you’re one of us. If you didn’t, you’re one of them, which means you probably didn’t read it anyway.

