Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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G B's avatar
G B
5d

That's when I left the Republican party when the supreme Court elected Bush over Gore, I knew the Republican party was over as I knew it. The supreme Court couldn't let an avowed climate change advocate into the oval office! Bush was an oil man and if they let Gore an avid climate change advocate into office their $$ would get cut off! So then they went further in citizens United in declaring corporations to have the same rights as citizens! I then remained an independent until just recently when I realized as much as I hate corporate Dems they are the only thing between us and an oligarchy!

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Ted Naron's avatar
Ted Naron
5d

Another learning (which I think I acquired as soon as I became a sentient human being): Republicans (with a few exceptions) are bad people, and Democrats (with a few exceptions) are good people.

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