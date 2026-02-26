Rollo Tommasi.

Who he?

Rollo Tommasi is a fictional character invented by a fictional character. In the movie L.A. Confidential (and in the original novel by James Ellroy), Edmund Exley, one of the two protagonists, is asked by a fellow cop why he joined the LAPD. He replies that his father—who had also been a cop and had died in the line of duty—used to talk about an imaginary criminal named Rollo Tommasi, “the guy who gets away with it.” Exley joined the force and became a detective in order to find, arrest, and punish all the Rollo Tommasis he could.

(Fun Fact: Exley is played by Guy Pearce. The other protagonist, a cop named Bud White, is played by Russell Crowe. Thus, we have two versions of a Los Angeles police detective—one of the most iconic figures in American fiction—played [beautifully] by two Australians.)

Naturally, as night follows day, the topic of criminals and getting-away-with-it leads us to the subject of Donald Trump. Trump has spent a lifetime as a criminal who gets away with it. Yes, he’s had to pay fines in restitution for the scams of his fraudulent “university,” and his so-called children’s cancer “charity,” and probably other offenses we’re just too exhausted to bother remembering or looking up.

But has he paid what he owes E. Jean Carroll? Don’t make us laff. Has he paid the price of instigating an insurrection on January 6th? Hardy-har-har. The stiffing of contractors, the numerous allegations of sexual assault (by women, let alone by children), the war crimes, the vandalization of the East Wing (not to mention the Bonwit Teller flagship on Fifth Avenue), the bribery, the ignoring of court orders—his is a career of law-breaking to make Al Capone look like the Dalai Lama. For a mind-roasting rundown of the crimes and failures of his first year in office as compiled by the mighty Christopher Armitage, go here. If you dare.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that, in his project to impose a fascist dictatorship on the United States, Trump is failing. Everybody says so. And everybody else, who doesn’t say so, is lying. Just ask Timothy Snyder, author of On Tyranny:

And so the state of Trump is that he is stuck. He is failing at fascism. He can break things, but he cannot make things. He can bluster, but he cannot triumph. He is tired, and every day is harder than the day before, and there are rivals in the wings, and elections coming.

The mainstream media continue to be shamefully complicit, but independent media have picked up the slack. The heroic people of Minneapolis have shown how to beat back a Gestapo with whistles, phones, and frog costumes. Federal judges from sea to shining s. have shut down many of the regime’s violations and excesses. The Epstein Files continue to not go away. And everyone around Trump, who were hired for their loyalty and not their competence, beclowns themselves on a daily basis.

And so, to paraphrase Prof. Harold Hill in The Music Man, certain words are creeping into our conversation. Words like “accountability.” And “justice.” And “tribunal.” What’s that, Jason Linkins of The New Republic?

Trump isn’t a president. He’s the head of a criminal syndicate, and he should be treated accordingly—now and, even more importantly, when he and his accomplices are finally out of power.

This, we are tempted to say, will become the principal challenge of this generation: How to deal with Donald Trump, his staff, his cabinet, their staff, and every other participant in the most lawless and repulsive administration in history. Various models spring to mind: The Nuremberg Trials after World War II. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa after the fall of apartheid. The National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons in Argentina.

These are public displays and enactments of accountability to which a nation must resort when an entire government is complicit in crimes. Their point is not only to punish the guilty. Indeed, in South Africa, punishment was not the main goal. A part of the Commission was charged with hearing and deciding on the granting of amnesty to those who expressed remorse for their actions. But whether or not individual perpetrators of crime and abuse were punished or forgiven, the essential purpose of these boards was to be seen meting out justice in public—to re-establish (or establish for the first time) the primacy of democratic values and the rule of law, and to do it on the record.

Which, after the murders and seizures and kidnappings and imprisonments and brutality of ICE, is something we fucking need. Not to mention Trump’s cavalcade of bribery and self-enrichment. Not to mention RFK, Jr.’s campaign of disease proliferation. Not to mention Pete Hegseth’s war-crime murders of people on fishing boats. Not to mention the innumerable times Trump’s cabinet members committed perjury before Congress. Not to mention—

Well, let’s not mention what we’re not going to mention. You get the point. Although one thing we haven’t mentioned is the tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of deaths brought about by Trump’s and DOGE’s defunding of USAID. It prompts Linkins to note:

This all raises an interesting question: How many people have to die before the word holocaust is in play? I’m not gunning for shock value here, at least not solely. I want to suggest that there is a certain necessary logic to what has to follow corrupt misrule of this kind: tribunals, trials, punishment, prison, and the running to ground and defunding of the entire Trump syndicate.

Is it legal to stop giving money to a charity that keeps people alive? Yes. Is it morally defensible? Let’s discuss it in an open forum and hear administration officials—and erstwhile official Elon Musk—try to justify it.

In classic authoritarian/Mafia form, Trump has gotten underlings to do illegal things for him, which binds them to him all the more. They no doubt believe—with cause—that he would pardon them for whatever crimes for which they’d be convicted. Except, the thing is, he can’t pardon them if he’s out of office or…you know…physically dead/six feet under/rotting in hell. We’ve heard it said that under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the entire administration could be indicted for its cover-up of the Epstein Files and its violation of the signed-into-law Epstein Files Transparency Act. Such a nervy (if improbable) move would ignite a gigantic extravaganza of little fish ratting out big fish, and cue more singing than an entire festival’s worth of Wagner at Bayreuth. So that would be fun.

There are, however, two elements to this scenario that might mitigate against the administration of justice and accountability. One is the Supreme Court’s wretched ruling that the President cannot be criminally charged for acts he committed while pursuing his official duties. It’s obnoxious and insulting, but we think that will only shield Trump to a limited extent. He’s just too greedy, too impulsive, and too stupid. He’s an evil genius without the genius. He has surely done things the Court will deem permissible, but he’s done other things as well.

The other possible monkey wrench in what might be the smoothly-operating machinery of accountability is Democratic weakness and cowardice. We saw it when Obama failed to prosecute anyone in the Bush administration for lying us into war, and we saw it when Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, fumfered for years instead of prosecuting the January 6 insurrectionists, starting with you-know-who.

In both of these cases of political and legal malpractice, the watchword was something along the lines of “let’s look forward and not back.” This, of course, reminds us of Michael Palin’s immortal quote in Monty Python and the Holy Grail: “Let’s not bicker and argue over who killed who.” It also reminds us of something EW wrote in a comment on a recent Substack: “The adjudication of every crime in history, from shoplifting to genocide, involved looking back.”

Because right? We—and by “we” we mean “civilization”—solve crimes and punish the guilty by looking back, but we also do it for the sake of looking forward—i.e., to deter future bad actors from acting badly. Had Trump been prosecuted for January 6, he might not have run for (let alone won) a second term, and we’d have been spared all this corruption, all these lies, all these deaths.

Which is to say that Democrats, starting when they re-gain the House next January, have to throw off their customary tendency to “not seem political” or “maintain respect for the institution” or “strive to safeguard the principles of collegiality” or “act like pussies.” Instead they have to “man up.” Make that “man the fuck up.” The Trump administration may look like a collection of bureaucrats, lawyers, diplomats, and public servants, but that’s just because they wear expensive clothing. Inside they’re criminals, racists, and thugs. They are robbing us blind and killing us in the streets. (They’re also destroying the economy and polluting the world, but that’s not illegal, for some reason.)

And if you don’t believe us, getta loada Rick Wilson’s “take.” Yes, he has much to answer for as a lifelong Republican strategist who arguably laid the groundwork for the rise of Trump. But he has been an eloquent and tireless anti-Trumper, and in “The Cancer at America’s Heart” says it well:

Keep repeating the litany of the damned: Pam Bondi, the Florida fixer turned Attorney General; Todd Blanche, the private counsel who traded his soul for a Deputy AG badge; Kash Patel, the “Deep State” pod-bro conspiracist now sitting on a booster cushion in J. Edgar Hoover’s chair; Jeanine Pirro, the Franzia-soaked harpy, shrieking performative vengeance; Susie Wiles, the silent enabler, and, of course, the criminal mastermind Donald Trump.

(snip)

In a practical world, they need to spend the rest of their lives being investigated, prosecuted, sued, shunned, and treated as the criminals and conspirators they most certainly are. No law firm should hire them, lest they be excluded from any and all government contracts (I was told that’s perfectly normal!). They should have Federal prosecutors seeking indictment after indictment against them. (I was told that’s perfectly normal!). They should be subject to internal investigations for every…single…action in office. Not one moment of the rest of their miserable lives should be peaceful. The more of them who spend time in a cell, the better.

Failure to prosecute these…call them “scumbags”…would be catastrophic, not only for the country, but for the Democratic Party. It would inspire (if that’s the word) millions of Dems to simply give up, to stop voting and to stop donating. It would signal the MAGA/white supremacist/theocratic right that they can do pretty much anything they want with impunity. And it would turn the US into perhaps the worst form of Splitsville imaginable. (We know, by now, that you know, by now, that by “Splitsville” we mean a geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations.”)

One nation would consist of the worst people in the world newly revived and heartened, with a spring in their step and a yes-we-can-repeal-the-Enlightenment gleam in their eye. Another nation would be those who, as always, don’t pay attention and can’t be bothered.

And the third nation would be us: morally exhausted, irredeemably cynical, and enraged at yet another betrayal by a political class who ask us to give them power (and, endlessly, money) and then, when it comes time to confront and indict Rollo Tommasi, refuse to use it.

