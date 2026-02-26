Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G B's avatar
G B
1d

Thank you I've been telling everyone that will listen that we need accountability not accomodation. But you say it much more better than I. Everyone should share this broadly

Reply
Share
1 reply
Michele Gendelman's avatar
Michele Gendelman
1d

I'll go with "fuck the man up."

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture