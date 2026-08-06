Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
4d

The “Kiss my ass, bitch!” AND WALK OUT" thing is one of the greatest things ever. Right up there with " I gave your name to the police" and " I flushed your phone down the toilet"

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G B's avatar
G B
4d

Red states can't leave the union they can't survive without the tax money from all the productive blue states and they know this and why the Republicans have ditched their small government thing that was their main plank of the party. You can't force blue states to hurt minorities and the poor without a strong federal government!

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