On this New Year’s Day, when so many newsletters, blogs, and articles are looking back over the Year of Our Lard (sic) 2025, we say, “The heck with that. Let’s examine a more distant past.”

Cast what is left of your mind back to 2016. Donald Trump, of all people, was running for President. (When EW's sister told their father, suffering from dementia in a locked ward, that that was the case, he non-dementedly asked, "President? Of what?" When she said, "Of the United States," he said, "I've met Donald Trump! He's a shyster!" So. The man was suffering from dementia, but he wasn't crazy.) We, meanwhile, had put the finishing touches on our first literary collaboration.

All through 2015 we’d been busy co-writing Monsters of the Ivy League (Little, Brown; a prestige publisher! Fun Fact: The book’s subtitle, “A Gallery of Elite Assholes,” was not written by us but by an astute, sharp-tongued member of L,B’s workforce.) It consisted—and still does; find it here—of around 80 snappy, amusing profiles of awful people who graduated, taught at, funded, or founded the eight Ivy League universities. Believe us, we had plenty of material ranging across centuries, from Elihu Yale (who made his fortune both in the illicit diamond trade and in the slave trade, and who got his name slapped on the school because its trustees weren’t crazy about naming it after its main benefactor, a man named Dummer) to modern miscreants.

One of whom was, of course, Donald Trump.

This was the time, mind, when Trump was a dark horse and a joke, one of nearly a dozen other, more likely candidates for the Republican nomination for President. So here is how our Trump chapter started:

I went to an Ivy League school. I’m very highly educated. I know words. I have the best words.

-Donald J. Trump

It was obvious to man and beast that anyone who could say, out loud and in a state of sobriety, “I have the best words,” both a) was still, and not very well, learning English as a second language, and b) did not stand a snowball’s chance in you-know-where to become POTUS. Breezily, wittily, we went on:

From the moment he appeared on the public stage it was clear that Donald Trump was a Dickens character come to life: an exuberantly vulgar business ogre with an evocative, fake-seeming name, who would do whatever it took to get his way, or who would say whatever he could think of to at least appear to be getting his way. New Yorkers knew him as a loutish, pouty, media-crazed local real estate developer and failed casino operator.

We might note here that we were perhaps more acquainted with Trump than most, since we both wrote for Spy magazine, which was instrumental in breaking new ground and scaling new heights in mocking the man they called a “short-fingered vulgarian” and “the Queens-born casino operator.”

He had it all: A Zsa-Zsa-esque hi-glam foreign-born blond wife* who was first to refer to him as “The Donald”; his name plastered (okay, welded) onto every building he bought; and, in each square-jawed, man-of-affairs, uber-serious photograph, an adolescent schoolboy’s idea of a commanding visage.

* Who maybe, as Trump claimed, really was an alternate on the 1972 Czechoslovak Winter Olympics ski team, but, in fact, really really wasn’t.

Fun, right?

So what if he was a widely-derided buffoon among people of good, or any, taste? When you’re a narcissist, there really is no such thing as bad publicity.

No wonder we chose the Trump chapter as the main writing sample in the book proposal that won us the contract. Just look:

And when, in 2004, he ascended to a national timeslot as host of NBC’s The Apprentice and made “You’re fired!” his signature line (which he tried, but failed, to copyright), who could possibly be shocked that it was a cross between a sadistic Japanese game show and Idiocracy? Trump had, through an amazing combination of tirelessness, ambition, and obnoxiousness, accomplished the impossible. He had become both an actual businessman and a comic book cartoon of himself.

(Un-Fun Fact: What we didn’t know, when we wrote this, was just how much Trump’s “character” in the tv show was the result of editing, scripting, re-takes, elisions, sweetening, and fixing-it-in-post. Which is to say, even his “successful genius businessman” persona was fake, a confection buffed and polished for purposes of entertainment.)

So yes, we had fun depicting him as a clown. But we’re—no matter what you say—serious people, so we took pains to note the aspects of Donald Trump’s personality and behavior that weren’t all that funny:

Nonetheless, despite Trump’s decades of exposure, only the most diligent observers recognized the true malevolence lurking beneath the buffoonish behavior and otherworldly hair. Then, in 2011, he came out as a “birther,” peddling the baseless smear that Barack Obama was not a Hawaiian-born Christian but a Kenyan-born Muslim. “He doesn’t have a birth certificate,” he told Fox News, adding incoherently: “He may have one, but there’s something on that, maybe religion, maybe it says he is a Muslim.”

Clearly, narcissistic-buffoon and loathsome-bigot were two sides of the same repellent coin. This was evident from the start.

Was it a surprise to learn that this self-branding loon, four-time-bankrupt real estate mogul, professionally bullying TV personality, and super-rich Ivy League graduate, was ostentatiously jumping into bed with the lowest, dumbest, creepiest, most bigoted faction of the American political right? Not to those who were on to him from the beginning. Back in the early 1970s, after young Donald’s father anointed him president of the family business, the Justice Department sued the Trump Organization for violating the Fair Housing Act by refusing to rent to black people.

Like father, like son. Also, like teacher, like pupil:

Trump, employing what would become a signature move**, punched back by countersuing the government for a randomly large number of dollars—in this case 100 million of them. He also loudly protested that if dark people on welfare were allowed into his buildings, entire communities of nice white people would, en masse, rise up and leave the city. Needless to say, his lawsuit was tossed out of court and he was legally compelled to rent to qualified people of color. Any color. There were no reports of thousands of nice white people attempting to flee New York City.

** Inspired by his mentor, the hideous Roy Cohn

We thought that this, followed by a quickie rundown of Trump’s offenses against morality, truth, taste, the law, and decency itself, would be enough to confirm his designation as a Monster of the Ivy League. Thus, we ended with:

Much more may be said about Donald J. Trump. But this is not that kind of book: we will leave his racist, jingoistic presidential campaign—not to mention his prep school “military” record, his Vietnam draft deferments, his nutzoid claim to be “the most militaristic person you will ever meet,” the thinness of his skin, his claims that “the blacks*** love me,” his marital escapades, his narcissism, his boorishness, his outer-borough concept of taste, the shoddiness of his edifices, his use of illegal-immigrant laborers, the truth about his net worth, his bromance with Vladimir Putin, the book by Adolph Hitler he kept by his bedside, the fraudulence of Trump University, the Chinese origin of his ties, the failure of his line of hi-kwality steaks, and countless other matters of public record—to the many chroniclers, biographers, psychologists, apologists, and humorists who are writing about him at the very moment we are writing this [which was 2016] and will continue doing so for the next several decades. We will simply add that while Trump is proud of having graduated from—his words—“the best school in the world,” we wonder how proud Wharton is of having excreted this monstrosity.

*** And “the women.” And “the Mexicans.”

(Sadly, at the time of writing we didn’t know that one of his professors at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, William T. Kelly, described Trump to a friend—repeatedly, over the years—as “the dumbest goddamn student I ever had.” Given Trump’s subsequent pronouncements about windmills, whales, solar power, and magnets, there is no reason to doubt the accuracy of this assessment.)

How right we were in 2016—and yet how inadequate and naïve. Trump went on to defy everyone’s expectations (including his own) to become President, albeit one of the worst ever. And now look: In a single year he has become not only the worst President of them all but the single worst public figure in US history as well. And quite possibly—reasonable people may disagree—the worst person who ever lived.

What we didn’t foresee—but which doesn’t surprise us now, or at least not much—is the level of greed, grandiosity, spite, cruelty, and destructiveness Trump would manifest once in power. We thought, when we wrote Monsters, that he wanted to be a bigshot, a celebrity VIP accorded the kind of prestige and honor he spent decades pursuing—in vain—in Manhattan high society, whose educated, sophisticated denizens saw him for who and what he was. (He bragged about being a billionaire; an actual New York City billionaire once described him as “a clown living on credit.”) Once we thought that a pathological liar is someone who lies a lot. Now we know that a genuine, Trump-level pathological liar is someone who literally cannot tell the truth.

In our defense, he wasn’t as old in 2016 as he is now, because, really, who was? So his frontotemporal dementia had either not yet begun or was not yet as advanced. He hadn’t yet begun to fall asleep at staff meetings or launch lunatic fusillades of caps-lock gibberish on all-night social-media rants. We just knew he wouldn’t get the nomination. And if he somehow did get the nomination, there was no way he would win. And if, God forbid, he won, he would be bad, but not that bad.

Well, we were wrong about all that. He got the nomination, he won, and he was that bad. And now he’s this bad, which is far worse.

Then again, maybe we assumed he wouldn’t be allowed to go this far, that he wouldn’t get a chance to be this bad because nobody would. It was unimaginable. Maybe what we failed to appreciate, then, wasn’t the true, sick horror of Trump’s personality so much as (takes deep breath) the desperate stupidity of the American electorate, the cowardice of the mainstream media, the feckless institutionalist timidity of the Democratic Party, the theocratic/fascist bent of the religious right, the brute ignorance and/or corruption of the Republican Party, the moral and ethical rot of the Republicans on the Supreme Court and, finally, the unembarrassed, trembling-kneed sissiness of many of the richest and most powerful among us when exposed to a hint of a whiff of a warning that Trump might want them to recut their jibs.

So yeah, we got him right ten years ago, but not right enough. Sorry/not sorry. One way in which America is Splitsville (i.e., a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”) is that a great proportion of the country is sick to death of Donald Trump, a smaller proportion are still glad to have him around, and all the rest are small children, the mentally infirm, and the dead.

For now, let’s those of us in the first group try to have a happy new year, and look forward to the time when we only speak about Trump, if at all, in the past tense.

Meanwhile, this issue of Splitsville is dedicated to the memory of Randy Jones, our wonderful caricaturist/cartoonist/illustrator of Monsters of the Ivy League and so much more, who recently died. He was a pleasure to work with, he was dependably brilliant, and he will be—and is already—missed.

It is essential that you buy The Split.

