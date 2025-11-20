UPDATE! - This just in. Read it either before or after you read the original post below. Linkins is always great, but this is a real bull’s eye.

Hey, here’s a question: Should billionaires be allowed to exist?

Although, really, that’s not the question. (They should be allowed to exist in, say, an oligarchy.) The question is, Should billionaires be allowed to exist in a democratic republic under capitalism? To which our answer is an emphatic, “Sort of Yes but probably No.”

Why sort of Yes? Because the power relations, laws, incentives, and procedures of capitalism have proven good at generating material wealth and scientific and technological progress. They have enabled a standard of living and a life expectancy unimaginable at the start of the 20th century, let alone in the Middle Ages. If the existence of billionaires is an inevitable and necessary consequence of capitalism—and it may not be!—then we’re just going to have to put up with them—at least until the arrival of the post-capitalist phase of human history, whatever that turns out to be and if the AI-equipped robots allow us to still be around for it.

Besides, what’s so terrible about the existence of billionaires?

Heh heh…Let’s start by asking Paul Krugman and Margaret Sullivan, the woman who used to be the ombudsperson of the Failing New York Times. Krugman, Nobel Prize winner and everybody’s favorite economist, sez:

One thing that struck me—I see it in other areas as well, I see it in policymaking, even under Democratic administrations—is that there is this gravitational pull of great wealth that sets the Overton window and shapes what people feel that they should say or are allowed to say, even when there’s no crass financial implication.

FYI per Wikipedia, “The Overton window is the range of subjects and arguments politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time.” It frames whatever topics and opinions are considered legitimate in polite society. For decades, in the US, thanks to compliant media and timid liberals, it has been dragged to the right—to the point where today we have serious articles discussing “network states” and “neo-monarchism,” and certain Christian leaders are unembarrassed to suggest that women shouldn’t have the right to vote. One thing the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York has done is shoved the national Overton window slightly to the left, which is to say: toward the center.

Of course, it’s not as though the rich haven’t been, um, influential in American politics in the past. (The country, as you and Ken Burns know, was invented by wealthy white landowners.) And maybe the fact that Donald Trump is President tends to throw a (lurid) spotlight on the role wealth plays in our national life. Trump—avaricious, kleptocratic, interested only in what he can extort or steal—respects no one who is not wealthy, flaunting his mobster vulgarity in tacky symbols of “luxury.” The bordello-like goldification of the White House, the bathroom swathed in ritzy marble, the “Great Gatsby” party, his constant yammering about absurd sums (“The tariffs have bought in eighteen, maybe twenty-one trillion dollars…”), the obscene “ballroom” (and/or domestic-spying HQ with executive bunker)—Trump keeps the news marinating in images and conversations about wealth.

But if Trump is a cartoon rich person (or a poor person’s idea of a rich person, per Fran Lebowitz), he takes pains to surround himself with the truly, overwhelmingly wealthy. There are billionaires in his cabinet (Linda McMahon, Scott Bessant, Howard Lutnick, Doug Burgum), in his diplomatic corps (Tilman Fertitta, Charles Kushner, Steven Witkoff), and of course, the wealthy-de-tutti-wealthy advisor (before their tragic falling-out which maybe wasn’t really a falling out), potential-trillionaire-if-he-reaches-certain-benchmarks Elon Musk. State dinners and celebrations often include Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, and Tim Cook.

Still, so what? Aren’t these people deservedly successful? Didn’t they earn their vast fortunes through talent, hard work, smarts, and nerve?

Maybe—although the word “earn” does so much heavy lifting in that sentence it emerges with a hernia. It would be nice to put it out of its misery, having been abused since the Industrial Revolution. “An honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay” was always defined, not by the worker, but by the payer. During the COVID lockdown Bezos was reported to have been making around $18,480 per minute. Divide by sixty and you must be prepared to be told that he “earned” $308 per second.

Still, is that any skin off anyone else’s nose? Actually yes. When the rich use their wealth for political power, the non-rich suffer. (You think that’s an exaggeration? All right, list the exceptions on the left side of a sheet of paper; we’ll list the non-exceptions on the right side—and on the next 100 sheets of paper.) Maybe that’s why Margaret Sullivan says this:

I do think we’ve turned some kind of weird corner in which the extremely wealthy—in my mind, obscenely wealthy—are in control of society in a way. That wasn’t the case previously. I was drawn into journalism because of the Washington Post’s coverage of the Watergate scandal. I was a kid. I was a teenager. But, I don’t think that would happen now for many reasons, partly because of the media and partly because the responsible Republicans are almost nonexistent and partially because we’re almost an oligarchy these days.

Help us become billionaires!

You didn’t hear it from us, but billionaires can buy many things: Giant yachts, private jets, and their own space programs, not to mention Senators, Congresspeople, Supreme Court justices, Presidents, and Big, Beautiful Bills to minimize their taxes while starving the hungry, denying millions health care, and fouling the environment. They also buy newspapers (Bezos is turning the Washington Post into the Wall Street Journal: good journalism on the front page, crap propaganda on the editorial page), and networks. (Kiss CBS good-bye, now that Ellison has bought it and put his son David in charge. Try to grasp the fact that the person running CBS News, former home of Edgar R. Murrow and Walter Cronkite, is disingenuous right-wing crybaby Bari Weiss.) Oh, and if you died during COVID, you can thank the rich, who got behind Donald Trump, put him in the White House, and looked the other way when he ignored or minimized the pandemic.

“But wait,” someone will say. “That’s not fair. Billionaires don’t intend those negative outcomes. They don’t want climate change to kill millions—they just want to eliminate burdensome regulations so they can make more money. They don’t want the US to have the least efficient health care system in the developed world—they just want health insurance companies to assure optimum shareholder value. They don’t want to cripple or destroy the government’s ability to help people in need—they just want to winnow their own taxes down to nothing because they don’t think they’re rich enough. Right?”

We don’t know. We don’t know what they don’t want. We do know what they do want, which is wealth, and the power with which to obtain more wealth, which of course is a means to obtain more power. In many—okay, most—of them, it seems to be a sickness. Too much money makes them crazy. Exhibit A: Elon Musk. What possible benefit did he accrue by ending USAID and condemning hundreds of thousands of people around the world (many of whom were children) to death by starvation? Or put it this way: How much would you charge to kill 400,000 people? Or ask Donald Trump—we dare you—to justify the hobbling of FEMA and the elimination of clean-air laws so that the people who already have more money than they (and their descendants) will ever spend can get more.

Billionaires are to the rest of society as black holes are to spacetime: they warp and distort anything near them. The power of their wealth is vastly disproportionate to the conditions and realities of our world. And for a lot of them, it’s literally never enough. So they shift from succeeding at business to manipulating at politics—slashing Medicaid and SNAP so the rich can get richer is the very definition of moral squalor—thus bringing pain and suffering to people they otherwise would have nothing to do with.

And that’s the problem. Maybe it didn’t start out that way—Zuckerberg created (or stole) Facebook as a way of rating the hotness of Harvard girls—but look at him today: He kisses Trump’s ass at every opportunity. This, mind you, is the same Trump whose government conducts Gestapo raids across the country, smashing car windows and dragging grandmothers into unmarked cars. This is the same Trump eager to create concentration camps. This is the same Trump who bombs fishing boats, openly blackmails corporations, and suggested that Jamal Khashoggi deserved his death and dismemberment at the order of MBS. Forget hot Harvard girls—that’s who Zuck is in bed with.

It makes you want to say to these people, “Never mind how-much-do-you-need. The question is, how much do you need beyond how much you need? Because if it’s ‘an ever-increasing amount of more’ then we regret to inform you that you can go fuck yourself.”

We’re prepared to stipulate that one property of the functioning of capitalism is the creation of billionaires. But that’s like saying that one of the consequences of the functioning of the human body is, often, the creation of cancerous tumors. American society (still) creates a lot of wealth. But its distribution and dissemination is nowhere near equitable. The stats are as familiar as they are outrageous: the top 10% of “earners” control approximately 71.2% of the country’s wealth. (Or, as Chris Rock said during Trump’s first term, “If poor people knew how rich rich people really are, there would be rioting in the streets.”) And, if the AI bubble doesn’t burst, it’s easy to see this getting worse, as AI replaces jillions of humans in bazillions of professions and jobs. (That’s its purpose.)

Billionaires, with their wildly outsized power, are a danger to a decently-functioning American society. (And that’s as of today. Wait until Trump dies, and the person the oligarchs choose to front their expanding rule lacks his stupidity, laziness, and dementia.) They may not mind reducing our world into a master-slave, high-tech form of feudalism, but we will mind. So we’re more than sympathetic to the idea we’ve seen here and there online over the years, that “the existence of billionaires represents a failure of tax policy.” Never mind “affordability.” If you really want to make America great again, bring back the 90% marginal tax rate on the wealthy, restore and expand the safety nets that Musk, Trump, and the GOP are determined to destroy, and end the war on labor unions.

But all this is obvious, innit? Alas, no. One more reason the US is Splitsville (in which two or more “nations” share a single geo-political entity), is that, while one group of people (you all!) understand this, another is either too centrist, too “conservative,” too checked-out, or too stupid to get on board with it. How those people would have reacted when FDR and the Democrats created the New Deal, thus saving capitalism from itself, is a good question. The GOP has spent all the time since trying to subvert and un-do it. And now—well, as everyone says, “here we are.” Look around.

Perhaps we’ll get around to talking about the nihilistic/suicidal tendencies of the billionaire class—and, indeed, of all of history’s authoritarians—one of these days. It would obviously be in their enlightened self-interest to forgo a little bit of their excess wealth in exchange for, you know, better lives for everyone else. But, as we suggested above, it could well be the case that having too much money relative to everyone else induces a specific form of mental illness that, ultimately, causes the mentally-ill-excessively-monied to piss everyone else off so badly that everyone else wants nothing more than to see billionaire heads on pikes.

There are a little under 1,000 billionaires in the US. So: them, vs. 340 million of everybody else. How’d that be for Splitsville?

Or even just thousandaires!

