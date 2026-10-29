Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
3h

Nicely done -

Like the Man said -

"In the future no one will fight with anyone else

In the future there will be an atomic war

In the future water will be expensive

In the future all material items will be free

In the future everyone's house will be like a little fortress

In the future everyone's house will be a total entertainment center"

I've studiously avoided until just the other day.(est to just avoid anything with the potential for Great Evil. So far I've avoided heroin, online betting and Republicanism) I've been replacing front walk outside my house. It was very old brick that had sunk into the soil. I dug them all up and cleaned them off and then dug out the area that they had to go. I wanted to change the shape but didn't know if I had enough block. If I knew that the rest was simple geometry. The bricks were stacked haphazardly up against the house. I tried counting them but I kept losing track - in my defense I was

A: Old as fuck ( often referred to as Old AF)

B.: High as fuck (referenced as High AF)

Then I got this idea - I took a picture and sent it to Google and said" How many bricks in the picture ?" It came right back with "146 whole brick and 27 halves."

I said "Holy Fuck" or words to that effect. Then I figured what the hell and ask if I could fill my space running the block in a different direction with no gaps in between the blocks. It came right back with a sensible answer. So I had a good experience AI ! So good in fact that I've decided to never use it again. Why ruin a good experience? That's how Satan gets you- that first whack at heroin is swell! You're thinking, "Hey , this is just what I've been looking for!!" And before you know it, you're blowing some Youth Pastor Named Greg at the park down by the river.

Life sure is funny !

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Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
3h

Hi guys. A great read (and one I haven't finished yet...), and I wanted to tip you to a fellow Substacker, a former technologist with great takes from philosophical, engineering, regulatory and just plain commonsensical points of view. He writes "Notes from The CircuLadies an Gennelmun, @Mike Brock:

(19) There is No AI Apocalypse. - by Mike Brock https://share.google/LyKCdVjNPPbuOrKkj

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