At first we were going to write about AI. Then we thought, No, you dummies, the mid-terms are a mere five days away! We should write about that!

Then we thought:

Okay, wait a minute. We know about the mid-terms. We know that practically every poll under the sun suggests that the Dems are going to win big. We know that Republicans are “panicked,” fearing a “wipe-out” by a “blue tsunami.” (This raises the question: After months of rising prices and economic stagnation, while watching Trump steal, lie, spout racism, commit war crimes, cover up the Epstein Files, kiss Putin’s ass, fail in Iran, and decline mentally and physically, what did Republicans think was going to happen? That voters were going to say, “Yes, more corruption and incompetence, please”? But never mind.) We know Trump is glitching and blooping and farting and flubbing his way through speech after nastier, more appalling speech to smaller and smaller crowds. Red House and Senate seats are threatening to turn blue. Turnout is already massive, which favors Dems.

We know all this. And, more importantly, we know that you know all this, too. Everybody knows all this because everybody else has been writing, broadcasting, and podcasting about it for weeks. So we’re going to do what Jon Stewart did the day before we wrote this and we didn’t even know it at the time: He said some urgent things about the mid-terms, urged his podcast viewers/listeners to vote, and then pivoted to talk about AI with Ed Zitron, whom we link to below. Great minds, etc.

So let’s talk about AI.

One of the reasons it’s such a fascinating topic is that, sooner or later, you realize that the more you know about it, the more you don’t know what to think. What’s that story about the blind men and the elephant? None of them had ever encountered an elephant before. When they did, each described it by touching a different part of its anatomy—the ear, the tusk, the leg, the trunk, the tail, etc. And so each came up with a different account of the animal.

That’s AI.

The following facts all concern AI, and are all true at the same time:

❖ It’s amazing. Large Language Models (LLMs) research (“scrape” is the term of art) the internet in seconds, explain things clearly, summarize texts instantly, diagnose electronic and mechanical problems, solve math conundrums, streamline the writing of computer code, and on and on.

❖ Everything it produces is the result of its calculations of statistical probability—which means that all of its “creative” products are, by definition, a concatenation of averages and are, thus, mediocre. It generates tons of written, graphic, sonic, and video crap (AKA “slop”), and is undermining the professions of writers and editors, graphic artists, composers, filmmakers, bookkeepers, engineers, mid-level executives, designers, coders, and possibly every white-collar worker in the universe.

❖ Its proponents promise a future in which AI expands the economy, frees people to enjoy more leisure time, provides companionship for the isolated, cures diseases, and makes scientific advancements of which we can only dream.

❖ Could “more leisure time” be the result of being replaced by AI and ending up unemployed? Plus, it requires the proliferation of gargantuan data centers which employ few people, consume vast amounts of electricity and water, and generate endless noise and heat pollution. People hate them from coast to coast and the movement to forbid their construction is expanding.

❖ It will come up with new cures for diseases and save lives.

❖ It will be used to create bioweapons, ending lives.

IT’S NATIONAL OATMEAL DAY, NATIONAL CAT DAY, AND WORLD PSORIASIS DAY. IF YOUR CAT HAS PSORIASIS, FEED IT OATMEAL, DUH.

And then buy THE SPLIT.

❖ The more it proliferates through society, the more efficient everything will become.

❖ The more it proliferates through society, the easier it will be for bad actors to hack, subvert, and exploit weaknesses in vital things like financial institutions, chemical plants, electric grids, and water systems.

❖ It will learn your desires, preferences, and habits, and deliver goods and services to you effortlessly.

❖ It will enable others to learn your identity and monitor your actions, enabling others to exploit you with advertising or, worse, control you via state coercion.

❖ It knows everything, because it has been trained on everything.

❖ The “everything” it has been trained on was (and is) often stolen from its creators without compensation. And it regularly makes stupid mistakes (”hallucinations”), which it presents with great confidence.

❖ It is The Next Big Thing, and as such has attracted a staggering amount of capital from investors who, because they’re so smart, presumably know what they are doing.

❖ The same smart people knew what they were doing—or thought they did—when they engineered the Dot-Com Bubble and the Sub-Prime Mortgage Meltdown. All of this AI investment has come at the expense of literally every other sector of the economy, starving important sectors like housing.

❖ The AI build-out is the main driver of the rise in the S&P 500.

❖ The AI build-out, being the main driver of the rise in the S&P 500, represents a danger to the economy as a whole. Over a trillion dollars has been invested in chips, “compute,” training, and data centers, and none of the companies doing so have shown a profit. Anthropic (with some accounting prestidigitation and a one-time discount courtesy of Elon Musk) showed a modest profit one recent quarter but expects to declare a loss by the fiscal year’s end. The indefatigable Ed Zitron writes about its iffy financials here. Meanwhile, Open AI has never shown a profit. Only the chip makers (Nvidia, Micron, SK Hynix, Broadcom) are making money. The hyperscalers selling the “compute”—Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta—are healthy businesses (mostly; don’t ask about Oracle) but don’t report profit or loss concerning their AI ventures.

❖ Everybody is using it. It’s everywhere, from big corporations (the “enterprise” market) to schmucks like us on our stupid home computers (the “consumer” market).

❖ Everybody is using it, and almost nobody is paying for what it really costs. We use Claude and ChatGPT and Gemini for free. Subscription plans are all discounted. When companies are made to pay what it really costs, they freak out and cut back.

❖ AI research—often assisted by AI!—is racing ahead toward its ultimate goal: the creation of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which, if it does not actually mimic human consciousness, will nonetheless be a “creature” unlike any humanity has ever encountered. Some believe it will arrive by the end of next year. Others, in several years. Still others believe it is already here. Richard Dawkins believes that Claude is conscious. Jensen Hueng, the CEO of Nvidia, thinks AGI arrived late last year.

❖ AGI or no, many are worried that AI may already be too smart. Paul Krugman laments, “I guess I haven’t been talking enough to the technologists, because I wasn’t aware until last week of the strong possibility that AI will render the internet as we know it unusable — not at some point in the distant future, but in a matter of months.” An AI detected a bug in PHP, a software program that underlies something like half the fucking internet. The authorities announced an emergency fix for it; that’s good. But the announcement itself also alerted hackers of its existence, and that’s bad. That pattern could continue. And, of course, many are afraid AI will have the power (and, somehow, the motivation) to exterminate humanity. As summarized by Hamilton Noland from Anthropic’s recently-released S-1 (a document required by the SEC before a company can issue an IPO), the company acknowledges the many possibilities that AI presents for damage and danger.

❖ Proponents say these are early days. The lack of profits, the uncertain return on investment numbers, the data center controversies—wait until the build-out is complete and the whole thing gets going, and it will transform the economy, if not the world.

❖ The “complete” build-out may never happen—or, at least, not at its currently-planned scale. This entire mania has been funded by borrowed money, bonds of good or not-so-good quality, circular financing (in which vendors loan their customers money, who pay it back in exchange for service), and venture capital. That can’t go on forever. It’s possible that, in the end, AI (at least in its current LLM form) will be too expensive, or face insufficient demand, to pay off the huge investment. (As this was “going to press,” Krugman published this Substack asking, “Will the AI Investment Splurge Last?” Spoiler: Probably not.)

This, according to many, has the makings of a classic bubble—which, if it merely deflates, will result in winners and losers and cause the industry to contract. But if it bursts, it will bring the economy to its knees in what has been called the biggest mis-allocation of capital in history. The technology will still work, and be amazing, but the industry will have to be substantially re-configured.

So yes, AI is a land of contrasts—which is to say, it is its own Splitsville, our term for when a geo-political entity (or some other goddamn thing) harbors two or more distinct “nations.” There is the Good AI nation: exciting technology, unimaginable solutions to problems. And there is the Bad AI nation: a dangerous technology, a boon to terrorists and fascists and malcontents, held together by financials that don’t make sense in an industry that seems doomed to implode and take us all down with it.

That’s why we say we don’t know what to think. Again: We use it, and when we do, it seems like magic. But the frenzy around it—the massive commitment of all that money to something that has never shown (or even shown a way to calculate) a return on investment—seems hinky. A trillion dollars spent in the last two years, another projected trillion to be spent next year: What if AI is cool, but just isn’t two-trillion-dollars-worth of cool?

We can’t wait to see/are terrified of what happens next. And in that sense—get this—each of us is his own Splitsville. So you just think about that and, to the extent that we can think about anything at this point, so will we.

Now, about the election….

IF/WHEN THE DEMS TAKE OVER AND START ENFORCING THE RULE OF LAW, MAGA, LIKE THE CRYBABIES THEY ARE, WILL WANT TO CREATE THEIR OWN COUNTRY. IN THE SPLIT WE SHOW WHAT THAT WOULD BE LIKE. (IT’S WORSE THAN YOU THINK.)

Find out here.

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