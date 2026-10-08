Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
Oct 9

I'm really not a violent person. I'm a horticulturalist for Christ's sake. We hate like, Japanese beetles.

But think about it. What if, at the right time, when Jared had mouthed off to somebody or committed some thoughtless cruelty, some rightfully wronged party put a beat down on his scrawny ass the likes of which he'd never forget.

Would the world not be in a better place?

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Lairbo's avatar
Lairbo
Oct 8

A pox on all their vacation houses.

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