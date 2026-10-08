Let’s talk about Jared Kushner.

Oh, God. Really? Do we have to?

Yes, really, although no, we don’t have to. But let’s. Because Kushner—unlike, say, Pete Hegseth or Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.—is a member of the Trump administration who isn’t a dumbbell zealot or a crackpot fraud. Instead, he’s a smooth operator who’s doing exactly what he was put in his job to do: to advance the interests of the Trump crime family and help Donald Trump stay cozy, and do business, with Vladimir Putin.

Or so we suspect. If we’re right in our suspicions, then Jared Kushner is just one more conniving criminal exploiting our government, and therefore us, for evil and ill-gotten gain. His conflicts of interest would be visible from the data centers SpaceX thinks it’s going to put into orbit. Consequently, we—like all good people—should probably hate his guts. And not only his guts, but also the guts of his wife (Ivanka Trump), the guts of his known associates, the guts of his heirs and assigns, and the guts and assorted body parts of everybody who does business with him.

And guess what: certain facts and analyses have recently emerged confirming our suspicions.

Last week Kushner, who rarely posts on social media, posted two things on Xitter (as we may as well call it) protesting how he is portrayed in a recent CNN story suggesting that his investments could constitute a major conflict of interest as regards his role as a Middle East envoy, of, um, “peace.”

How? It’s not even that complicated.

In mid-2021, while Joe Biden was president, Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, accepted an investment of two (2) billion (1,000,000,000) dollars ($$$) from the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, chaired by Mohammad “Bone Saw” Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. (The deal became public in early 2022.) This, as some pointed out at the time, was remarkable. Kushner had no particular success, or even much experience, in managing investments. In fact, per Claude:

The Times reported that the PIF’s investment screening panel had raised concerns about putting so much capital into a newly formed fund, and that the full board, led by the crown prince, went ahead anyway. The panel’s objections reportedly included the inexperience of the Affinity management, due diligence it found “unsatisfactory in all aspects,” and an asset management fee that “seems excessive.”

To that date, Kushner’s most well-known achievement was to lose his smartly-tailored shirt on the purchase (in 2007, at the height of the real estate market) of the sinisterly-addressed 666 Fifth Avenue. (No, the Beast of Revelations didn’t actually live there. It hadn’t had a chance to move in. Read all about it—and about how 26-year-old-little-pisher Jared had to close the disastrous deal himself because his father had been sent to prison for tax evasion and witness tampering—here. But don’t worry. Qatar bailed him out to the tune of 1.2 billion, and Donald Trump commuted Kushner pere’s sentence and made him ambassador to fucking France. Plus Monaco! Vive la criminalite! And you wonder why the French have such contempt for us?)

MBS overruled the advisory board, citing “the firm’s ‘deep understanding of different government policies and geopolitical systems.’” Which is pig-Latin for “He’s Donald Trump’s son-in-law.”

What the CNN piece points out is that Affinity Partners invested in and, after infusions of more billions from Qatar and the UAE, became the majority stakeholder in Phoenix Financial, a major Israeli investment fund. Here’s the always-riveting Dean Blundell, writing about this whole affair:

The second post went after CNN’s story on Affinity’s stake in Phoenix Financial, Israel’s giant insurance and investment house, and the argument goes like this. CNN admitted it “found no indication that Kushner’s actions as a diplomat directly affected the investments reviewed.” Phoenix is not a defense company. Think of it like Vanguard or Fidelity. Jared doesn’t pick the stocks. The investment predates Trump’s re-election. Affinity is SEC-registered. And by the way, Phoenix is up more than five times since he bought in.

Right about now we should review what Kushner claims is his assigned task and mission , because it’s worth remembering. He ends his second X post with, “Misleading stories will not distract me from the work President Trump asked me to do: help end wars, bring people together and pursue peace. That work is too important.”

Is it, though? Is it so important? It’s not that important to Donald Trump. If it were, he wouldn’t have assigned two inexperienced, unconfirmed-by-the-Senate envoys with no experience in international diplomacy (Kushner, and reputed-to-be-sleazy NYC real estate tycoon Steve Witkoff) to handle wartime negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The careful reader will note that, thus far, the efforts of this not-so-dynamic duo have entirely failed to bring peace to that conflict, with Russia now promising to increase its assault over the fall and into winter, and Ukraine vowing to respond likewise.

It has escaped no one’s notice that Kushner and Witkoff appear to be much more sensitive to and solicitous of the feelings of Putin than those of anyone in Ukraine. (Blundell: “Last year’s Ukraine ‘peace plan’ he and Steve Witkoff floated was found by investigative reporters to contain language nearly word for word from a document drafted by Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s sanctioned sovereign wealth fund boss and Jared’s old friend.”) Kushner must feel terrible about his inability to end wars.

IT’S NATIONAL PIEROGI DAY, NATIONAL FLUFFERNUTTER DAY, AND WORLD OCTOPUS DAY. THE IMPLICATIONS ARE OBVIOUS—NAMELY

Celebrate, and buy The Split.

Or maybe not. After all, “Phoenix is up more than five times since he bought in.” Blundell points out:

Start with the CNN line he’s waving around. Look at the words doing the heavy lifting: “directly” and “reviewed.” Nobody serious ever claimed Jared was calling Phoenix’s portfolio managers from the Situation Room. The problem was never a single trade. The problem is the structure. The man running America’s peace efforts in the Middle East owns the largest stake in one of Israel’s biggest financial institutions, which holds positions in Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons maker, along with companies that watchdog groups have tied to settlement expansion in the West Bank. When the guy negotiating the war gets richer as the war machine does well, you don’t need a smoking gun on a specific stock pick. The conflict is the whole building.

Exploiting the war for money: Sounds bad. But what if, for once, Blundell is just a little bit off? After all, Kushner did help negotiate the October 2025 ceasefire and the return of the Israeli hostages from Gaza. Sure, this past August the Israeli government rejected a US-brokered disarmament deal with Hamas. But Rome wasn’t turned into a luxury resort with data centers in a day.

Claude tells us:

On January 22, 2026, at the Board of Peace signing ceremony in Davos, Kushner unveiled what he called a “master plan” for rebuilding Gaza. It was presented with slideshows and concept art. He described rebuilding Gaza from scratch with residential towers, data centers, industrial parks and seaside resorts. The plan has four phases, starting in Rafah and moving through Khan Younis and the central camps to Gaza City. He said it could be done in two to three years if Hamas fully disarms, and insisted there was “no plan B.”

Greg Olear, who has been writing about Kushner for ten years, recently posted a Substack in which he takes Kushner at his word (that he will “put the facts and supporting information out publicly”) and responded with a fusillade of questions, among which is:

You also suggested everyone left in Gaza should be relocated to the Negev desert. Temporarily, while the rebuild happens, but still: you are calling for mass removal of an ethnic group from where they live. Do you understand how bad that sounds?

To that we would add: “You’re implying that you’ll move those all Gazans, exhausted from having lived ‘two to three years’ in the desert, back into your newly-built, brand-spanking-new resort/residential tower/industrial park/data center complex. Do you think anyone believes that? Or will they be allowed back in to serve as waiters, laborers, janitors, chambermaids, Uber drivers, and souvenir caricaturists?”

Meanwhile, no discussion of Arab countries giving Jared Kushner (an Orthodox Jew!) billions of dollars would be complete without this theory, which we heard last week from Ben Meisalas on the Meidas Touch Network podcast. Ben was reading from the same X posts from Kushner that Olear and Blundell have referenced. And he put forth a speculation that is both too wild to be true and too plausible to be false:

What if those Arab countries—awash in money and looking for a place to put it—wanted to invest in the Israeli defense industry? Which they knew, for one reason and another, was and would continue to be booming? They couldn’t just up and do it, buying shares that they would have to report to their Israel-hating stakeholders. But what if they found a cut-out? An American—admittedly, Jewish, but still…They could turn to their constituents and their press and their populace, and say, “We’re investing in this American kid’s fund. He’s Trump’s son-in-law. It’s all cool.”

Not that everything has turned out peaches and cream or milk and honey. Trump’s stupid attack on Iran has prompted Iran to attack and do real damage to sites in Saudi Arabia, and it’s not clear how much Trump is stepping up to help. If Mister Bone Saw feels betrayed by Trump, well, we say: Get in line.

And we haven’t even mentioned the whole kooky Albania thing (uninhabited island, luxury resort, nature reserve, anti-corruption investigation, protests, water cannons). Blundell thinks Kushner has broken his silence “because the walls are moving.”

Jamie Raskin, Ron Wyden and Robert Garcia have opened separate investigations into Kushner’s foreign entanglements. Even James Comer, the Republican who chased Hunter Biden’s laptop to the ends of the earth, said Kushner’s Saudi deal “crossed the line of ethics.” Back in 2024, Raskin and Wyden asked the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to look at whether Kushner violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Garland ran out the clock and Trump walked back in, but statutes of limitations don’t care who’s president.

For our sins, or perhaps because God hates us, we live in many versions of Splitsville (our term for a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”). And one such “nation” includes people who actually think of Jared Kushner as a nice young man, married to that pretty girl, who is very successful in business. Another “nation” consists of people who barely know who he is and never think about him, the lucky bastards.

And then there’s the rest of us, for whom he is a figure of wax museum pallor, married to a cheerfully mendacious Mafia princess, son-in-law and (so far, at least) loyal servant of the worst American who ever lived, and who somehow, without saying much in public and without displaying a single recognizable human emotion, makes us despise the billionaire class more and more with each passing day.

RELAX…RELAX…YOUR EYELIDS ARE GETTING VERY HEAVY…YOU CAN HEAR NOTHING BUT THE SOUND OF OUR VOICE…ON 3, WHEN YOU AWAKEN, YOU WILL SUCCUMB TO AN IRRESISTIBLE DESIRE TO BUY THE SPLIT.

One...two...THREE.

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