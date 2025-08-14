Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Lungo's avatar
Mark Lungo
1d

"Trump’s ignorance—about everything, even the things in which he has supposedly been a success—is like a frisky puppy. It’s always ready to pop out when you least expect it, romping around in public, yapping its brains out about sharks and batteries and magnets getting wet, and peeing on the floor and threatening to embarrass one and all." Yeah, but frisky puppies are lovable and fun to be around. No wonder Trump and his gal pal Kristi Noem hate them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael's avatar
Michael
1d

So fucking depressing. What is happening to our country? Wake up sheeple!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture