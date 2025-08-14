This week we were going to write a very erudite, important essay based on the historian Thomas Zimmer’s two-part Substack about how the US has always, since its founding, been Splitsville. (Our term, not his. As every schoolchild knows, by that we mean, a situation in which two or more “nations” co-exist with a single geo-political thingummy.) But, really, why bother? We’ll do that next week. Instead, let’s talk about how practically everybody and everything around Trump is, like Trump himself, a big fat fraud.

Start with a term that many people know, even if, like us, they’re not quite sure where it came from: a “Potemkin village.” Behold the always-useful Wikipedia:

In politics and economics, a Potemkin village[a] (Russian: [pɐˈtʲɵmkʲɪn]) is a construction (literal or figurative) whose purpose is to provide an external façade to a situation, to make people believe that the situation is better than it actually is. The term comes from stories of a fake portable village built by Grigory Potemkin, a field marshal and former lover of Empress Catherine II, solely to impress the Empress during her journey to Crimea in 1787.[1] Modern historians agree that accounts of this portable village are exaggerated.

More like a Potrumpkin village, are-we-rite?

Look, everyone knows that Trump lies all the time, about everything. It is instinctual—which is to say, pathological—to him. Just as he can’t not cheat at golf, he can’t not lie. This fact is probably the source of the perhaps-apocryphal story of when, having chopped down the cherry tree in the family yard in Queens, young Donnie was interrogated by his scary, loathsome father and said, “I cannot not tell a lie. No.” If you, for whatever whackadoo reason, had to tell a big, destructive lie to someone, the difficulty you’d have doing it—or at least doing it persuasively--is exactly the difficulty Trump has telling the truth. View a decades-old video of Trump being deposed under oath, and you’ll see a man squirming and mumbling and shrugging and evading like a hostage being interrogated at gunpoint.

The question frequently arises: Does he know he’s lying? Or does he really believe the patently false things he says? And the answer frequently returns: Who the fuck knows? It would take an excursion into the deeper waters of neuro-aberrant-psychology and meta-epistemology to hazard a guess. What we do know is that he cannot, and will never, stop—especially from here on out, what with his visibly-deteriorating mental state and death-of-Dutch-Schultz lunatic monologues in press conferences and impromptu getting-on-the-helicopter gaggles.

But these are all verbal lies—spoken misrepresentations of the truth. There is also a performative way to lie, to do-things and act-as-though in an effort to disguise reality. And that brings us to Trump’s Potemkin village of an administration.

Trump appoints people, not to run the government, but to look as though they’re running the government, i.e., to erect a Potemkin façade of governance and competence while hiding the Trumpian reality of theft, destruction, racism, and cruelty. Republicans, of course, are fine with this. Old-line Republicans (if there still are any) hate government, while the newer breed are white supremacist fascists, who hate everybody (not just in government, but on Earth) who are not like them.

As someone once put it, Trump doesn’t so much staff his administration as cast it. If that seems to imply that, in so doing, he’s bringing together a group of people to pretend to be something or someone they’re not, in the service of the creation of a fictional reality, then good. Because that’s exactly what he does.

If you’re interested in auditioning, many of the criteria that must be met to be part of the cast are well-known. They include:

· You must be absolutely loyal to Trump. Note that this does not mean, you must show agreement with or loyalty to his agenda, mission, or political outlook. For one thing, he has no political outlook. He’s too lazy and ignorant to cultivate one. And his agenda and mission could not be simpler: 1) grab all the wealth that’s not nailed down, and 2) torment whomever he decides are his enemies. If you can help him do either one, he’ll keep you around and maybe pat you on the head. If you don’t want to, or can’t, help him with his thievery, just don’t get in his way.

· You must not be, or at least not be seen to be, smarter than Trump. This isn’t always easy, because Trump’s ignorance—about everything, even the things in which he has supposedly been a success—is like a frisky puppy. It’s always ready to pop out when you least expect it, romping around in public, yapping its brains out about sharks and batteries and magnets getting wet, and peeing on the floor and threatening to embarrass one and all. You may want to take acting-school classes in learning how to keep a straight face and not roll your eyes.

· In order to be good in your role, you must not be good at your job. This is a consequence of the previous two requirements. Trump isn’t hiring you to actually run this department or that agency. He’s hiring you to pretend to run it, while in fact paralyzing it or destroying it completely. So that’s a relief. If every actor hired to play Superman actually had to have super-powers, it would be a problem!

· It helps if you look good, because Trump casts, not just for the job, but for the coverage. So we have Pete “Mr. Brylcreem” Hegseth, trim and macho up there on the podium, explaining the latest Pentagon fuck-up; and Pam Bondi and Karoline Leavitt, always looking freshly-harvested from the vats of the Fox News Blond Farm; and Kristi Noem, whose dedication to The Method is so complete that she now wears makeup on the outside and the inside of her face, and is never not in a costume.

We know that some of you, by this point, are inconsolable. “But what if I’m NOT an attractive, stupid, incompetent, infinitely corruptible lapdog, eager to work for the most vile American who ever lived? Isn’t there a place for me in the Potrumpkin administration?”

Happily, yes.

For you, we have a role model in Stephen Miller: Not attractive, not stupid, not incompetent, and not so much corruptible as off-the-assembly-line-already-morally-corrupted-beyond-recall. Unlike the fakes, frauds, and play-actors around Trump, Miller is the real deal, with the dead eyes, heavy lids, and barely-suppressed hysterical viciousness of a B-movie Nazi. How do we know he’s authentic? Because his reputation preceded him. He was an obnoxious prick at Duke, a notorious (and nasty) weirdo in high school, and a…well, here’s his third-grade teacher with a fond remembrance:

I can still picture him sitting in my classroom.

Do you remember that character in Peanuts, the one called Pig Pen, with the dust cloud and crumbs flying all around him? That was Stephen Miller at 8. I was always trying to get him to clean up his desk — he always had stuff mashed up in there. He was a strange dude. I remember he would take a bottle of glue — we didn’t have glue sticks in those days — and he would pour the glue on his arm, let it dry, peel it off and then eat it.

This is a bit shocking--even to us, and we’ve seen everything. We’ve heard of children eating white paste (although we never had the pleasure). But glue? Well, chacun a son glue, and all, but geez Louise. This either does or doesn’t comport with the latest bit of info we’ve received about Miller’s gustatory preferences—namely, that his wife (yes, he has a human wife) reports that the only condiment her husband eats is mayonnaise.

We bow to no one in our fondness for mayonnaise. (Even on French fries; we tried it in Amsterdam once and it wasn’t bad.) But to eschew everything else—the infinite variety of mustards out there, plus barbecue sauce, Russian and Thousand Island dressing…that’s just weird. And what, for God’s sake, about poor old ketchup? Doesn’t Miller’s mono-condimency bring him into conflict with his boss, whose lavish use of ketchup, both as an add-on and a medium of emotional expression, is well-known?

Perhaps the mayo is Miller’s way of staying in touch with his inner child, a socially-acceptable glue-substitute. Then again, why would he bother? It sounds like he had a miserable childhood, which he is making up for by bringing misery, death, and suffering to millions of people he doesn’t know by running ICE’s gestapo-like assault on immigrants legal and illegal, young and old, pregnant and not pregnant.

So the next time somebody tells you that the US consists of two nations, one made up of people who think the Trump administration is a legitimate project of conservative governance, the other of people who know it’s all a scam for the benefit of rich grifters, billionaires, white supremacists, and theocratic Christian crackpots—agree with them. Because it does. But don’t let anyone tell you that every single person in the Trump administration is a lickspittle, cosplaying, Potemkin-ing fraud. Because there’s one who is every bit the sociopathic fascist fanatic he purports to be. And he just might be the show-runner.

