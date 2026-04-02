Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G B's avatar
G B
4d

As usual another great episode of splitville however I'm starting to wonder if we will be able to call it splitville much longer CNN poll puts Trump's support at 33% still much higher than it should be but going down. I said earlier in one of my posts I think in 10-15 years no one will admit to voting for trump kinda like a reverse Woodstock where lots of people that didn't go later claimed to

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bern's avatar
Bern
4d

Two things:

• The bunker is Trump's way of constructing what he hopes will be a urine-proof final unresting place. He knows what the people of this nation intend to do...

• Trump himself looks like he's been bombed back to the...well, OK, maybe not the Stone Age, but at least the Bronzer Age.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture