We write Splitsville on Wednesday, edit it on Wednesday night and/or Thursday morning, and post it in late morning (Pacific time) of Thursday. This means that, on this day of days (which is April Fool’s Day), we are in the intriguing/soul-destroying position of writing in anticipation of Donald Trump’s upcoming address this evening to a disgusted, contemptuous nation.

Might it not be a good idea, we wondered, to review what the White House says Trump is going to say, critique its credibility, and then tune in to the actual speech and, tomorrow morning, report on what he actually did say and how it was received? No. It would not be a good idea. It would require listening to blatant lying, jackass bragging, whiny complaints, pseudo-patriotic warmongering, and Islamophobic racism. But let’s do it anyway.

First, the claim: From (of all sources) the Times of Israel, we get a brief announcement of what Trump intends to say:

In tonight’s address to the nation, US President Donald Trump “will give an operational update on the progress of Operation Epic Fury, which is meeting or exceeding all of its benchmarks,” a White House official tells The Times of Israel.

“He will highlight the United States military’s success in achieving all of its stated goals prior to the operation,” the official continues.

The official says that the goals are as follows: Destroying Iran’s deadly ballistic missiles and production facilities, annihilating Iran’s navy, ensuring Iran’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region and guaranteeing that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.

It is entirely credible that Trump will assert these things, and it is entirely predictable that none of them will be true. Not only is Donald Trump physically and psychologically incapable of telling the truth, but the entire world has looked on for weeks (in horror) as Trump has flailed, re-defined the mission time after time, joked about killing, praised his Defense Secretary for advocating war crimes, bitched and moaned about (former) allies refusing to help clean up the mess he’s made, and manipulated the stock market with his in-again, out-again TACO vacillations.

But do continue, White House:

Trump said yesterday that his only goal for the war has been to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the goals also include destroying Iran’s air force.

The White House official says Trump will likely reiterate that the war will take another two-three weeks, in what would probably extend the conflict beyond the four-to-six week timeline that Washington has been offering.

This, of course, is to laff, since it was as recently as June 22 of last year that Trump claimed the US “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Having martyred the old Ayatollah, Trump has enabled the ascension of a younger, more hardline one. After encouraging the Iranian people to rise up with promises that “help is on the way,” Trump sent no help on the way, resulting in upwards of 30,000 protestors being slaughtered. Trump, having rejected or ignored expert counsel about the damage Iran could do by shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, seemed surprised when Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

In other words, this is Trump retconning (redefining—often dishonestly!--in retrospect) his motives, pulling a Pee Wee Herman, who, having committed some boner or gaffe, would pipe, “I meant to do that.” As the excellent Mary Geddry notes:

…the reporting shows an administration that looks like it is frantically workshopping a surrender speech with extra explosions. Rubio has apparently been sketching a narrower list of war aims that would allow Trump to declare success and crawl toward the exit, while Trump himself continues blurting out larger fantasies about regime change, total victory, and other strongman bedtime stories.

But you, the astute reader, might be thinking, “Yes, it’s the usual Everything Trump Touches Dies shitshow, but why give a speech now? Why not last week or next?”

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Well, let’s see…Maybe it has something to do with the fact that:

a. Eight million (and probably more) people marched in joyous detestation of Trump this past Saturday, exceeding the seven million that did so last October.

b. A federal judge ruled that the administration’s axing of NPR and PBS was unconstitutional. Compare and contrast this with the fact that—

c. Another federal judge called for an “immediate” halt to the construction of Trump’s grotesque ballroom-cum-underground-spy-nerve-center-cum-bunker-suite and called that unconstitutional. Which may be just as well, since—

d. The New York Times published a devastating critique of the building, noting its outlandish size, vulgar design, dumbbell view-obstructing columns, and more than one “stairway to nowhere.” Meanwhile—

e. Fellow autocrat and Trump role model Viktor Orban may very well lose an upcoming election in Hungary. We can easily see how Trump might find that possibility significantly disturbing, and might provoke him to clap extra-hard to try to bring Tinkerbell back to life, as—

f. Republicans and Trump are (correctly) being blamed for skyrocketing gas prices, soon-to-be-skyrocketing prices on everything else, and a truly idiotic own-goal in which Trump sent ICE agents—unmasked!—to stand around airports and sneer at furious travelers in hours-long lines during a TSA shutdown that House Republicans refused to address before going on vacation. Oh, and—

g. Increasingly credible evidence is emerging corroborating the claim by “Jane Doe” that Trump molested her when she was 13. The stories frequently include the memorable phrase “bit his penis.” Too icky? Then perhaps you’d rather think about—

h. The little fantasia Trump spun at last Thursday’s cabinet meeting, in which he suddenly went off-topic and talked about chatting with the president of the company that makes Sharpie pens (who, of course, addressed him as “sir”). Trump said the CEO told him the company could manufacture a special White House pen with the President’s signature in gold, for free. Trump said he insisted he wanted to pay—call it five dollars per. The company said this conversation never took place.

In short, it’s been a helluva week. And that doesn’t even take into account today’s news, in which we read a majority of Supine…sorry; a majority of Supreme Court justices seem to be skeptical of Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship.

So yes, Trump has more than enough incentives to make a big, butch, tough-guy wartime- president speech about—

Wait. This literally just in, from the New Republic:

On Tuesday evening, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected Trump’s claim of presidential immunity regarding his actions on January 6, ruling that he can be held liable for the violence that day. Mehta decided that Trump’s speech to his supporters at the Ellipse and his communications with other officials can all be considered campaign activity. The ruling allows a lawsuit from police officers and Democratic politicians to continue—and opens the door to other similar lawsuits.

(snip)

Also on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly allowed a lawsuit to continue against Health and Human Services, which is alleged to have illegally closed its Freedom of Information Act offices.

…MORE than more than enough incentives to give a big fat speech about military success, although several questions present themselves. We hope tonight’s speech will address such issues as:

1. Why two to three weeks? What is yet to be done?

2. Is it true that serious naval assets are heading toward Iran as we “speak,” as is the 82nd Airborne? Why?

3. Do Trump, Hegseth, and their people have the slightest idea of what they’re doing as regards the Strait of Hormuz?

4. Will the Houthis attempt to close a similar strait in the Red Sea, further compromising world oil supplies? If so, what will Trump do?

5. Trump has threatened/bragged that he will bomb Iranian electric grids and desalination plants. These are explicitly war crimes. Is he serious?

6. Is Trump seriously going to pull the US out of NATO? Can he? If so, how will Republicans justify it?

7. Paul Krugman:

Russia, by all accounts, is supplying extensive aid to Iran, providing real-time targeting information about the locations of U.S. warships and aircraft. According to Ukraine, Russia took satellite photos of a U.S. base in Saudi Arabia just days before Iran struck the base, wounding multiple U.S. service members and destroying a crucial surveillance aircraft. Western intelligence sources indicate that Russia is supplying the Iranian regime with sophisticated drones. Yet Trump continues to staunchly defend Putin and is becoming ever more explicit in his support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

So what the fuck?

It’s overwhelming. It’s the kind of thing that gives ignorant sexual predators with malignant narcissism and advancing frontotemporal dementia a bad name. So let’s just stop here for now and come back after the speech.

The next morning…

Krugman—looking uncharacteristically grim and depressed in a video—gets it right:

It turns out that the speech was sort of an anticlimax, although not in a good way. Many people expected Trump to pull the mother of all TACOs, to declare victory and surrender. He did not do that. He declared victory, of course, but he did not actually announce an end to hostilities. On the contrary, he said we’re going to bomb Iran into the Stone Age. So add massive war crimes to your schedule.

There is clearly no strategy here. There’s no endgame. There’s nothing. It’s hard to tell, as always, whether Trump is delusional or just completely unable to admit something that he actually knows.

We’ve banged on about that latter point a hundred times: Does Trump believe his lies, or is he just unable to stop telling them? Whatever. Meanwhile, it goes without saying that neither Trump nor whoever wrote the speech (we assume Stephen Miller) was aware that “bomb them back to the stone age” is a phrase synonymous with American overreach and defeat. As Andrew Forster wrote in 2024:

The phrase ‘we will bomb them back to the stone age,’ as a rhetorical flourish of war, was first used by US Air Force general Curtis Lemay, the craftsman of the nuclear defeat of Japan. He advised that the same tactics should be applied to Cuba and to Vietnam in the 1960s… “bomb them back to the stone age… until we have destroyed every work of man” he said. The phrase was later attributed to William Westmorland, US strategist of the Vietnam war. And still later to Richard Armitage, advising Bush after 9-11 on flushing out the Taliban from Pakistan and Afghanistan (we know how that went).

So-o-o, yeah: Both a war crime and a barbaric motto of futility. Having started out by proclaiming he was invading with the goal of bringing “freedom” to the Iranian people, last night Trump announced his intention to destroy their entire civilization.

There were other noteworthy aspects to the speech: the flat affect, the low energy, the absence of improv and “weave,” the undeviating, hostage-video recitation of the text, and what Mary Geddry calls “a tired, reheated plate of talking points served with extra self-congratulation.” So where does that leave us, Splitsville-wise? I.e., in what new form is the US a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”?

Maybe with the most basic dichotomy there can be: As Trump continues to fuck up, and as his fucking-up promises, not only to damage the US economy, but to bring unnecessary deaths to American citizens, immigrants, soldiers and sailors, and people around the world, our population is divided into those (not just Democrats, but Independents, many Republicans, just plain folks) who can’t wait for him to drop dead, and everybody else. As we used to shout to onlookers as we marched down the street in protest of the Vietnam War: JOIN US!

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