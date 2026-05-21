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We thought we’d go with something different this week, for two reasons, First, we can’t keep up with Trump’s epic corruption-o-rama plus fake-gold-plated trashing of Washington D.C. plus $30- or $50- or $100-billion war of choice against looking at the Epstein Files. Second, we don’t want to ignore the gun-murders-cum-perp-suicides in San Diego three days ago.

As it happens, we had already written about the latter, sort of. Way back in the 1990s, one of us (SR) wrote a modest-proposal-type piece purporting to offer a solution to the stories of random shootings that invaded the national newsfeed every week or two. This stream of murder stories never ended, so he (SR) periodically updated and reissued the satire with the names of the latest criminals and their crimes.

We considered updating it again with this week’s monsters, but we’ve decided to leave it as is, with its now mercifully forgotten names and quaint references to long-gone cultural artifacts like “television” and “the press.”

The names have changed, the shootings continue, the thoughts and prayers of our elected representatives—a controlling subset of whom are fully owned subsidiaries of corporate interests—continue to stand in for any meaningful efforts to keep guns out of the hands of anyone who has hands.

And how does this relate to Splitsville—our term for a single geo-political entity in which two or more distinct “nations” unpleasantly coexist? Let’s put it this way. There are those citizens of the USA, including us, who look at the various nations on Planet Earth and see that those who have strict gun regulations have far fewer gun murders than we have here in our golden nation on a hill or whatever the fuck that phrase is. And then there are those—hi, MAGA!—who appear to be programmed to “think” that the only way to stop gun murder is with more guns. Lots and lots of guns. In The Split, we exaggerate this—slightly—by portraying the nation we call the CCSA (Confederation of Conservative States of America, the former red states) as having laws that not only allow everyone to carry a gun but insist, under penalty of arrest, that everyone carry a gun at all times. Is that one of the goals of Project 2025? We wouldn’t doubt it.

Here’s ye olde story. Enjoy!

Channel 1609: All Suicide All The Time

We wanted to let Cunanan do what we figured he wanted to do. I know it sounds hardhearted, but in a choice between going out with a gun battle, I’ll take a suicide any day.

FBI Director Louis J. Freeh, New York Times Magazine, November 2, 1997

He was a loner with an obsession for guns who thought constantly about murder and suicide, acquaintances say.

New York Times article on overweight white supremacist Buford O. Furrow Jr., August 12, 1999

It seemed too bizarre to be true: a television network collaborating with a Federal agency to send a multimillion-dollar 747 jumbo jet hurtling out of the sky to crash on the desert floor, for a live broadcast, hoping to attract the biggest rubber-necking crowd ever.

New York Times, August 28, 1999

Murder being the extroverted form of suicide, it’s clear that for the Buford Furrows, the Andrew Cunanans, the Timothy McVeighs, the trenchcoat-mafiosi Dylan Klebolds and Eric Harrises, the motel-handyman Cary Stayners, and the day-trader Mark O. Bartons of the world, ostentatiously killing others is integral to the process of ostentatiously killing themselves. As a rule, the rest of us are not upset when we learn that another dangerous wacko has been arrested, or shot by cops, or died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. What does upset us is this: only by sacrificing a number innocent victims can a dangerous wacko become famous enough for us to learn of his capture or demise.

Until now. Remember the ethical suicide parlors of the Kurt Vonnegut short story? Where the government of an overcrowded world offers the inhabitants a bit of blissful solitude in a comfortable room in exchange for the promise to kill themselves immediately thereafter? The plan I am hereby putting forward is similar, except that the proposed incentive is fame: a televised death, the more sensational the better.

Here’s how it works. A cable channel called, let’s say, Suicide Television would actively recruit pre-murderous subjects. While it will require some skillful scouting, database mining, and old-fashioned selling to find and persuade the first few volunteers that this is a good idea, I predict there will be an endless supply of takers following the inaugural broadcasts and a round or two of righteous indignation from the press.

After presenting themselves at an STV regional recruiting center, or being discovered by a talent scout, subjects would be exhaustively interviewed by staff psychologists. Those who pass—that is, who are deemed to be rapidly approaching the tipping point beyond which they will embark on an extroverted-suicide spree—would be put up in a comfortable, hotel-like confinement center, allocated a budget, and assigned a segment producer.

Working together, subject and producer would develop the suicide telecast. Each production would be a unique elaboration on the various family traumas, psychoses, demons and what-have-yous that are driving the subject to slaughter innocent victims. For instance, a subject who was regularly beaten by his parents, or picked on by bullies, might (I’m just guessing here; I’m no psychologist) choose to wrestle a wild bear, or a shark. For another subject, a dramatic motorcycle-crash—over a cliff and onto the rocks below—might be in order. Some may even wish to die an old-fashioned death: being drawn and quartered, hung, garroted, guillotined, or broken on the rack. Or a pop-culture death: being tied to railroad tracks and run over by a speeding locomotive; being sliced in half by a huge circular saw or sizzling laser; being flattened by a steamroller.

[Editor’s (EW’s) note: Some may find these scenarios unrealistic. It can be argued that most perpetrators of senseless mass slaughter would assume that their inevitable suicide-by-cop (or conventional suicide, for that matter) will be fast and painless. Whereas even a dumbfuck serial killer can guess that being drawn and quartered, cut in half by a saw, or pancaked by a steamroller will hurt. (But not being guillotined. Fun Fact: The guillotine was intended to provide a merciful, painless form of execution.) Here is where modern anaesthesiological science rides to the rescue. The show’s producers can assure candidates who are skittish about pain that they can choose to be pumped full of narcotics before the episode’s climax—either in secret (to promote a mystique of fearlessness) or in public (because what the fuck).]

For the network to attract an audience in the 300-channel universe, it will need more than a steady stream of thrilling suicides. It will need first-rate production values as well. The money-shots will be planned and executed with the same care that goes into the making of a major motion picture or big-time commercial. Multiple-camera setups will be common. Special rigs will be developed to deliver, say, an ultra-slo-mo shot of a jet-powered boat as it smashes into a piling at 75 miles an hour; or a closeup of the face of a subject during three minutes of free-fall followed by a few nanoseconds of impact with the roof of an abandoned building; or a clear view, along with surround-sound, of someone who never got to become a serial killer being swallowed by molten lava deep inside the cone of a live volcano.

For promotional purposes there will be documentary footage shot of each subject in the weeks leading up to the climax. The planning sessions. Subject and producer working with the storyboard artist. Discussions with psychologists and attorneys. Tearful and recriminatory reunions with family and friends. Moments of doubt. Moments of commitment. Terrifying glimpses of the subject’s true nature.

Will STV keep all would-be mass murderers from following their grisly destiny? What about those who simply won’t settle for a half-hour of prime-time fame before the lights go out—the ones for whom the murder of others is the necessary prequel to their own public demise? Here’s a thought. I know it won’t work for everyone, but it’s bound to work for some: put two or more of them in the same telecast and let them satisfy their urges in a mutually beneficial manner.

Two subjects with the same obsession might choose to have a high-speed head-on collision with each other—driving specially doctored cars without seat belts, air bags and crumple zones. Or to play out the “chicken” scene from Rebel Without a Cause. Or attack each other with shovels. A Rollerball-type death-sport series could evolve, with the victor going on to meet a new challenger the following week. Or even a game show (Death Wish? High Noon? Look Who’s Standing?) in which the object is to determine who, in any given week, is the fastest draw on STV. [Note: We used this idea for a show in our dystopian satire The Split. You’ll find it on pages 312-313 of the paperback and hardcover versions of the book.]

You know you want to read it.

Of course there will be those who complain that televising suicides is an appalling idea; who write letters to the editor objecting that it’s a barbaric throwback to the age of bread-and-circuses; who ardently protest the commercialization of death. And they won’t get any argument from me. My only response will be to say that the spectacle of our subjects being extinguished on STV is more edifying than watching the loved ones of murder victims tearfully emerging from black limousines on the nightly news.

And if that doesn’t convince the well-meaning, if misguided, critics, perhaps they’ll be swayed by this: STV will donate a substantial portion of its income to an established victim’s rights group. That way we’ll not only reduce the number of serial killers, we’ll also mine the silver lining in the cloud they leave behind.

IT’S WORLD FISH MIGRATION DAY AND NATIONAL WAITERS AND WAITRESSES DAY. CELEBRATE/MOURN ACCORDINGLY. HOW?

By buying THE SPLIT, of course.

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