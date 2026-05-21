Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Bern's avatar
Bern
3d

"keep guns out of the hands of anyone who has hands"

The ADA will soon be updated to require guns be operable hands-free.

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Manqueman's avatar
Manqueman
1d

It seems to be that the increased frequency of mass killers being found by po-pos after their killings to have killed themselves strange.

Is this a thing actually happening? Are mass killers growing more sensitive and more inclined to commit suicide? Or are they more fearful?

Or are cops less hesitant to corner the perp, so to speak, and just kill them on the spot?

I have no idea yet it’s sucking bandwidth…

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