Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Sheri Sidwell's avatar
Sheri Sidwell
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Yeah, you nailed this one. Somehow the idea of Trump as mob boss never quite made sense to me, as there never seemed to be any "organized" to his crimes. But I can see him, sitting sweaty in his tee shirt, in the apartment over the grimy bodega, yelling nonsense orders down the steps to anyone who'd listen. I believe that's my new mental picture of this slimy man. Thanks? *S*

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