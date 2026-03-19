This week’s newsletter will be skimpier than usual because half of us are on vacation on an undisclosed tropical isle while the other, non-vacationing half of us are having a hard time typing because the weather has taken a nasty turn. Also, the dog ate our homework.

But don’t worry about us. We don’t feel too bad that we will not be saying anything about Trump’s costly, pointless Iranian “excursion,” or about the way the Epstein Files are biting relentlessly on Trump’s trouser-mushroom, or about how, on second thought, the former is not pointless but an insane and murderous doggy-waggin’ attempt to distract from the latter. Fortunately, there are many excellent journalists, writers, MSNOW hosts and guests, Democratic elected officials, Substackers, and other sentient types who are doing a splendid job of keeping the world updated on the improbable collective nightmare we’re living through.

AND IF YOU NEED A SATIRICAL FIX, YOU CAN—MUST!—READ THIS:

Must! Read! This!

So with this installment, instead of our customary amusing, richly documented, timely observations on “Splitsville”—a geo-political entity comprising two or more distinct “nations”—we’d like to take a moment to ruminate on the Trump Organization, a crucial and often overlooked contributor to the complex of pathologies driving Donald J. Trump’s quest to destroy the world.

The Trump Organization, or as we prefer to call it, “The Trump ‘Organization,’” with quotation marks around “Organization,” is a mom & pop business. It cannot be overemphasized: The Trump “Organization” is a mom & pop business. We say this not because it was founded by Trump’s Mom and Pop, which it was, and not because we’re prejudiced against mom & pop shops, which we’re not. We say this because it’s a fact. A corner bodega, as a classic example of a mom & pop enterprise, doesn’t have an organizational chart because there’s no organization to speak of. It doesn’t have a formal hierarchy, a body of shareholders, a board of directors, a corporate ethos. A bodega’s delivery kid does not aspire to be promoted to middle-management, thence to upper management, thence to the C-suite because there are no management levels between entry and owner. A two-level organizational chart, consisting of “bottom” and “top” isn’t really a chart; a business with such a non-chart isn’t really what you’d call an “organization.”

The Trump bodega, despite the grandiosity of “organization” in its name, despite its real and imaginary accomplishments, despite its fame, despite the way it plasters “Trump” on buildings it may or may not own, even despite its “Pop” inconceivably having become the president of the USA, and even despite its claim to be a successful, lucrative endeavor, never was more than a two-level entity. The only way for an employee to ascend to the gilded office on the top level is the way Donald Trump did it: 1) For that employee to be a child—an heir—of the reigning Pop and/or Mom, and 2) For the reigning Pop and/or Mom to die or, short of that, to legally cede the boss/owner/pop/mom/throne position to said heir.

Now think—strongly!—about these four items: First, other than pretending to be a more successful version of himself on a television show, Donald Trump has zero work experience outside of his mom & pop shop. Second, he stopped allowing new information into his brain—that is, he stopped learning—a long time ago, around the time his mentor, the hideous, utterly corrupt Roy Cohn, died. Third, he is and always has been a moron. A conniving, manipulative, lawbreaking moron, but a moron nonetheless. Finally, whatever there may have been to start with, there’s not much left of Trump’s mind. He’s decompensating before our eyes.

What we have, then, is a demented old man who sees the world as an enormous if somewhat vague mom & pop extravaganza in which he is Pop, sitting in the big chair in the big office, and everyone else is downstairs mopping up the slop and waiting to be fired.

We suppose that at this point we ought to speculate about the very few other people who Trump views as being on his own level or even, if possible, higher in the non-hierarchy hierarchy: Putin, Xi, maybe Orban, maybe even Little Kim Jong Un. How does that work? Somewhere in the deep, corroded recesses of his reptile brain, he knows that he’s not really the Pop of America. At least not yet. And he is jealous of the unchallenged power real dictators wield. Why, it’s almost as if they are the real Pops of the Earth. It’s almost as if they are to Big Donald what Donny’s actual Pop, Fred Trump, was to Little Donald. But here we go waxing psychological, and that makes the dog want to eat our homework again.

Anyhoo, that’s our little thought for the week. The question that millions of right-minded individuals have been asking themselves for the past ten years, cast in the language of todays filter, is: Why are so many people eager to debase themselves by putting on a crappy red hat and metaphorically mopping slop in the basement of the one-story Trump Dump? Is “authoritarian personality disorder” the answer? According to Wikipedia:

The authoritarian personality is a personality type characterized by a disposition to treat the voice of authority figures with unquestioning obedience and respect.

O…kay. Why do people debase themselves in the presence of authoritarians? Because they are disposed to debase themselves in the presence of authoritarians. Got it.

In a perfect world, Donald Trump would never have been born. In a slightly less perfect world, he would have died years ago, killed, perhaps, in the 1989 helicopter crash that took the lives of three of his casino hirelings. In an even less perfect world, he’d still be alive but wandering around some park in Queens muttering the same incoherent word-mush he mad-libs now in front of reporters.

As it is—in what is apparently the real world—there is a substantial, if gradually shrinking, group of people who seem to enjoy debasing themselves in the presence of a patently stupid, mentally ill, sadistic, misogynistic, traitorous, senile authoritarian grifter who inherited, and then nearly bankrupted, a thriving second-rate, family-owned real-estate-development company. And—Splitsville alert!—there are others who are actively looking for ways to rid the world of this pestilence. We absolutely will not mention the third group, the ones who have no idea what we’re talking about.

We’ll be back full-strength next week.

MEANTIME, IF YOU HAVEN’T READ IT, READ IT. AND BY “IT” WE MEAN…

THIS IS "IT"

SPECIAL BONUS MULTI-MEDIA PS (BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND):

Around six years ago, we (SR, tympanically assisted by EW) made a related musical observation:

WE CAN’T REMEMBER IF WE’VE MENTIONED THIS BEFORE:

BUY THE HARDCOVER. IMPRESS PEOPLE.

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