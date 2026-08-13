Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
13m

My dudes! Thanks for the "Little Johnny" punchline!

"Rectum? Nearly killed him!"

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