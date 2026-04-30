“Now then, Dmitri. You know how we have always talked about the possibility of something going wrong with the Bomb. The Bomb, Dmitri. The Hydrogen Bomb.”

-President Merkin Muffley to Soviet Premier Dmitri Kissoff, in Dr. Strangelove

Hey, what if the thing that goes wrong with the Bomb is the President of the United States? What if he’s a malignant narcissist manifesting the Dark Triad in the throes of progressive frontotemporal dementia?

No, the Dark Triad is not a combine of evil villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right, Wikipedia?

The dark triad is a psychological theory of personality, first published by Delroy L. Paulhus and Kevin M. Williams in 2002, that describes three notably offensive but non-pathological personality types: Machiavellianism, sub-clinical narcissism, and sub-clinical psychopathy. Each of these personality types is called dark because each is considered to contain malevolent qualities

“Offensive but non-pathological”? That doesn’t sound like the Donald Trump we know.

But never mind. Let’s talk about “nuclear codes.” You see it cited almost every day: “nuclear codes this,” “nuclear codes that.” Why, just this Wednesday morning, the excellent Mary Geddry, writing about how the White House had posted a photo of Donald Trump and King Charles with the caption, “Two Kings,” noted:

This, just days after the president insisted on national television that he is, in fact, “not a king.” Which would be more reassuring if his own communications team didn’t keep wandering into medieval cosplay like a Renaissance fair but with nuclear codes.

This—because, as you know, we’re always thinking—got us to thinking: What are the nuclear codes, and just how bad, dangerous, and horrifying is it that Donald Trump (of all people) has access to them? Of course we know that you know what they are—i.e., the secret combination of (we assume) letters and numbers which, when communicated to the appropriate military authorities, will launch nuclear weapons. But is it that easy? Can the Prez just call up the Pentagon and say, “Alpha Bravo Pi R-squared Twenty-Three Skidoo” and the silos in Nebraska swing open?

The frightening/reassuring answer seems to be: Yes and no.

The President is accompanied at all times by an aide carrying two essential items: the “football” (a brief case containing information about the various nuclear options), and the “biscuit,” a card containing the codes themselves. As Claude, Anthropic’s AI, explains:

The US nuclear launch process involves several key steps and safeguards:

The Decision The President is the sole authority to order a nuclear strike — no congressional approval or second signature is required…

Consultation (Optional but Typical) The President would typically consult with the Secretary of Defense and senior military advisors (the Joint Chiefs), but legally, their approval is not required. The SecDef’s role is advisory — they cannot veto a launch order.

Already we’re in trouble. We don’t know which is worse: the fact that the Secretary of Defense cannot countermand, or at least stall, a single individual’s command to launch nukes, or the fact that the current Secretary of Defense is a radical Christian alcoholic greaser who not only wouldn’t dream of contradicting his boss no matter how insane the boss becomes, but, in fact, probably fantasizes about the cleansing fire of a nuclear exchange as a means of exterminating his enemies and hastening the return of his messiah.

In any case, the President is not able to push any literal buttons himself. He (let’s, for the sake of efficiency, confine our hypothetical POTUS to the male gender) uses the biscuit to authenticate his identity to the National Military Command Center (NMCC) in the Pentagon, which we pronounce “PENTA-gahn” but which King Charles pronounces “PENT-a-g’n.” As Claude notes, “The order must match specific codes to be considered valid.”

The President then gives the order to attack place P or country C or liberal L, at which point we enter the domain of:

Transmission The verified launch order is transmitted through the NMCC and/or the airborne command post (a specially equipped aircraft known as the “Doomsday Plane” or E-6B Mercury) to missile crews, submarine crews, or bomber pilots — depending on which leg(s) of the nuclear triad are being used.

Again with the “triad.” But now, at least, we arrive at a realm in which other people must be involved. The SecDef or the Joint Chiefs need not even be consulted and have no power to cancel a presidential command; but the actual dispatch of humanity’s most flabbergastingly destructive weapon will now require the conscious, witting collaboration of others. It’s time for:

Execution

· ICBMs (land-based): Two missile crew officers in separate launch control centers must both turn their keys simultaneously. A single crew cannot launch alone.

· Submarines (SSBNs): The submarine captain and crew carry out the order after authentication. Some procedures require multiple officers to act together.

· Bombers: Aircrew can be recalled even after takeoff, making this the most flexible option.

(Dreary-Not-Fun Fact: SSBN sounds like a new kind of anti-depressant, but SSBN actually stands for Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear. Exactly when Pentagon acronyms started being created by Borat, we don’t know.)

IT’S MR. POTATO HEAD DAY AND NATIONAL MAHJONG DAY!

Buy THE SPLIT anyway.

Readers of a certain age, to the extent that they are able to remember anything, might recall various Cold War dramas set amid these scenarios: the two-guys-in-missile-silos-fearing-they’re-about-to-destroy-the-world; The Bedford Incident, set aboard a submarine equipped with nuclear missiles; and, of course, Dr. Strangelove itself. One possibly misleading thing these and similar fictions have in common is, they all play out over the course of hours. Whoa! Not so slow! Claude reminds us, as it discusses:

Timeline From a presidential order to ICBM launch can be as fast as 5–15 minutes. Submarine launches can occur in a similar timeframe. This speed is intentional — it was designed during the Cold War to ensure a retaliatory capability before incoming missiles could destroy command infrastructure.

Thus far we have successfully avoided the topic at the center of this discussion, something Claude might refer to as Consequences. It would require an entire semester at an accredited war college to understand and lay out the range of scenarios that might follow a US first strike with a nuclear weapon. A lot would depend on the target—nuking Iran would have one effect, nuking North Korea or China would have another. Not only would alliances and proxies come into play (America nuking Iran might prompt Israel to nuke Lebanon and somebody, everybody, to nuke Israel), but every country, all over the world, would immediately regard the US the way the faculty and student body of an elementary school regard an active shooter.

We can’t believe we’re talking about this. But yes we can, because Donald Trump is president.

It is, of course, unthinkable that anyone—even Donald Trump—would order the use of nuclear weapons. Then again, ever since January 20, 2024, we have been treated (if that’s the word) to the unthinkable almost every day. It was unthinkable that someone would empower Elon Musk and a gang of twentysomething juvenile delinquents to lay waste to Federal agencies. It was unthinkable that an obviously demented crackpot like RFK, Jr. would be put in charge of the nation’s health. It was unthinkable that Trump would demolish the fucking East Wing of the fucking White House without notification or institutional validation. It was unthinkable that a US President would abandon Ukraine, cozy up to Putin, and attack NATO. It was unthinkable that Trump would simply assault Iran in defiance of a clutch of experts telling him the bad, damaging, world-threatening things that would (and did) happen if he did.

So the unthinkable has become kinda thinkable. Lately a rumor has been circulating that, about a week ago, Trump demanded a nuclear strike on Iran and had to be dissuaded of it by Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Snopes and Yahoo don’t believe it, and it seems to have originated with a distinctly untrustworthy source. Still: Would you have been shocked, or even surprised, if it were true? Us neither.

And why not? Because Trump is—and we say this with all due intellectual caution and delicacy of expression—crazy. You know it. We know it. We bet a lot of people around Trump know it. In fact, one way in which the US is Splitsville (i.e., a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”) is that by now there are only two kinds of people in the US of A: those who know Trump is crazy, and those (including Trump) who don’t.

The more Trump is crazy—and we see evidence of that every morning when we review his insane fusillade of Truth Social posts from the night before—the deeper we sink into an emotional quicksand pit of contradictory beliefs. The use of nuclear weapons is unthinkable because the scale of their destructiveness makes them seem not like “weapons” or “bombs” but primal machines designed to bring about the literal end of the world. We can no more believe anyone would use them than we believe—truly, viscerally—in the possibility of our own death.

But we also know that crazy is crazy, and malevolent crazy seems to be the kind that, faced with its own defeat, would gleefully destroy the world. So being worried or upset about Trump’s having access to the football and the biscuit is both an alarmist over-reaction and a sober, realistic appreciation of reality. On the one hand, no one would let him get that far. On the other, look how far the Republican Party has already let him get.

Meanwhile, of the three legs of the nuclear triad, only one allows for error:

Can it be stopped? There is no reliable mechanism to “recall” an ICBM once launched. Bombers can be recalled. The system is deliberately designed to be fast and hard to interrupt, which is also the source of significant ongoing policy debate about whether sole presidential authority is appropriate.

YA THINK?

(If you haven’t seen Dr. Strangelove, what are you waiting for?)

THE SPLIT. Buy one, get one.

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