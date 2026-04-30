Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Edward Mulholland's avatar
Edward Mulholland
2d

It’s the same question every time Trump pushes the envelope: who’s going to stop him? With a system deliberately designed to include only one “decider”, that question becomes more urgent. General Caine no doubt did the world a favor when he dissuaded Trump from using the nuclear codes, but now that Trump considers himself a world-historical figure, such as Julius Caesar, Alexander, or Napoleon, who knows?

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G B's avatar
G B
2d

Everyone is talking about what the first thing Democrats should do when they retake power. I do believe this is it!

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