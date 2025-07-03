Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Revenant's avatar
Revenant
5h

I have been ranting for years, to anyone who will even pretend to listen, about the plain fact that the Republican party is an active force for evil, that they are the worst enemies that this country has ever faced, that anyone who does not realize this is enabling evil, so they might as well face it that they themselves are evil. I will not have anything to do with persons who support the Fascist party, whether they are related to me or not. And I am entirely out of patience with those who will not accept the obvious truth that for several decades now the Right has been a poisonous, destructive force for evil, and it doesn't matter a damn whether they own it or not. I don't give a hoot in hell whether they mean to be monsters or not, they simply ARE what they are. and they deserve no sympathy or understanding from the rest of us, if they can't process the blindingly obvious truth that every day in every way, they are betraying America. That petty spite based in willful ignorance is the closest any of them can come to righteousness. If they can't or won't get that, to hell with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture