We are both big, strong men with tears running down our cheeks. That’s why—

Wait. No, we’re not THOSE big strong men with tears running, etc., who purportedly come up to Donald Trump on a regular basis and sob things like, “Sir…” (It always starts with “sir.”) “…sir, we can’t believe how wonderful you are, sir. We just (sniff) want to thank you for being yourself.”

Actually, no one who knows how many beans make five believes these so-called Sir Stories, but even if any of them are real, that’s not us.

No, see, our tears are tears of mirth. We are (as we say in the trade) laffing ourselves silly, and unto tears, at the quicksand Trump is wallowing in as regards the Jeffrey Epstein Affair. (None of this implies that we’re not big and strong, by the way.)

Trump spent nine years indulging and exploiting Q-Anon fantasies of elites running child trafficking rings (most famously from the basement of a D.C. pizza parlor that had no basement), and of Democratic celebrities raping minors. He permitted, if not encouraged, the “Anons” to believe that he was part of The Plan, that he was a White Hat who would bring The Storm to deliver those criminals to justice, to unveil the truth about the “deep state,” to save the poor ravaged children, and—the hell with the kids; this was all these lunatics really cared about—to own the libs.

Accordingly, in his 2024 prez campaign, he joined choruses calling for the release of Epstein’s “list” (of clients, or of blackmail victims) or “files” to reveal the names of those vile pedophiles. He was aided in this noble effort by such right-wing influencers and commentators and crackpots as Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, and Laura Loomer. Don, Jr. added his voice. Fox News, the Pravda of the GOP, promoted the whole project.

Then something happened. Trump (alt., “Tubby,” “Orange Julius,” “Pumpkin-Head,” “Stable Jenius,” “Shitler,” “Tangerine Mussolini,” “King Fuckface the First,” et alia) won. The dog caught the car! And, lo, he suddenly had the ability to actually deliver what he had promised. He made Kash Patel the head of the FBI. Really! He made Dan Bongino its Deputy Director! He made Laura Loomer an unofficial advisor! He retained Don, Jr. as his son!

But most of all, he made the once-corrupt A.G. of the great (read: horrible) state of Florida, Pam Bondi, the now-corrupt A.G. of the entire Gawd-help-us USA. And, in an act which she may now regret, she announced last February that the client list was “sitting on my desk right now for my review.” The world held its breath.

The world is still holding its breath. In fact, the world—Trump’s world, at any rate—has started gasping and turning blue. Somewhere in the past few weeks it occurred to Trump that his name might—will certainly—be on that list, or in that file. And so he has instructed Bondi to announce, “Hey, remember that client list I said was on my desk? Turns out it doesn’t exist! Could you DIE? Is life a funny thing, or what?”

No one—not Dems; not Q-Anon; not MAGA—is buying this. No one is even renting it. As Jay Kuo remarks in his excellent Substack, The Status Kuo:

…for the first time in a long while, the right and the left want the same thing: release of the Epstein files. It’s a perfect way to bleed support for the Republicans ahead of the midterms, especially if the GOP becomes part of the cover-up.

New polling from CNN reveals a startling convergence of American opinion: Almost no one is satisfied with the information in the Epstein matter that the authorities have disclosed, with only three percent saying they are.

To be clear, three percent in polling is really, really terrible. Almost nothing polls at three percent. Even the bubonic plague polled at nine percent.

(A YouGov poll about the Middle Ages shows 9% of responders have a “favorable opinion” of the Black Plague. Seriously.)

Meanwhile, demonstrating yet again why the letters GOP stand for “Un-fucking-believable Hypocrisy,” every single House Republican who had been calling for the release of the Epstein material voted against a measure calling for its disclosure. Some (incl. dependable dingbats like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace) did so mere hours after tweeting demands that the president come clean.

Last Friday Bongino and Bondi had a YELLING ARGUMENT in the Oval Office, after which Bongino stormed out, went home, took the day off, and got back to work on Monday. He “thought about” resigning! Meanwhile, Charlie Kirk, the balloon-headed nimrod who poisons the minds of our nation’s youth at Turning Point USA, triggered outright prolonged laughter when, the other day, he said he was finished talking about Epstein and would “trust” his “friends in the government.”

Prepare for tomorrow! Read The Split.

As for Trump, to say he’s all over the map on this thing would be an insult to maps. Having said, weeks ago, that he would “probably” release the material, last week he advanced an exciting new theory as to who wrote it. Via Rolling Stone:

For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more.

(Not explained: Why Obama, Hillary, etc. wrote it, but didn’t release it. This causes our eyes to well with fresh tears.)

Today (7-16) he is quoted as calling all those demanding what he himself said he would produce “weaklings.” [He also called them “stupid.”] Via Newser we read, in his typical measured, lapidary style:

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bulls---,' hook, line, and sinker," Trump wrote.

"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax," Trump wrote. "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!"

It goes on. “Disgraced General” Mike Flynn (whom some believe to actually be Q) calls for Trump to release the material, as does Speaker of the House Mike “The Smilin’ Choir Boy” Johnson. Trump now says Bondi should release “whatever she thinks is credible.” It may indeed be true that there is no Epstein “client list” per se, although there is certainly a ten-ton Epstein file.

We’ve dried our tears and we have several thoughts on the matter. For starters, something at the heart of this makes absolutely no sense, because:

1. There are many (Rick Wilson says he’s seen “hundreds”) of photos of Trump with Epstein. They were best friends. Epstein lived within a leisurely stroll of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. We have all seen videos of the two of them, ogling women and sniggering like frat boys.

2. It is known that Trump’s name appears on many of Epstein’s flight logs (on the so-called “Lolita Express”) to Epstein’s private island.

3. None of this means Trump had sex with underage girls. However, if he didn’t, what did he do on that island while everybody else was? Trump (an adjudicated rapist, who once alluded to orgies on yachts TO AN AUDIENCE LITERALLY OF BOY SCOUTS) famously has few (if any) friends, and more famously likes to curry favor with the rich and powerful. It is not remotely credible that he would not seek to impress and please pal Jeff when the Lolitas were produced.

4. And even if he didn’t have coercive sex with the Lolitas, he was right there in the middle of it; he is beyond implicated in something unsavory. And repulsive. And illegal.

So here’s our big question: Why would he ever even pretend to go along with Q-Anon and MAGA and promote the release of the Epstein material? Even if he knows what he didn’t do (as if), he knows what he did. It looks bad either way.

Or let’s say he figured he’d string them along to get their votes, but once he won, he’d shut it all down. On January 22 (let’s say), he should have had Bondi announce, “Now that we’re in, and we’ve seen the actual file, we can say it’s totally bogus.” No one would have believed that, either, but at least he would have established a consistent theme.

Why didn’t he? We think we know why. And it’s not because he’s a tactical genius, a Grand Master of Four-Dimensional Chess, or an MIT-worthy big brain. It’s because he’s an arrogant fuckhead. He was too busy destroying the government, and grifting for all the money he could get his little mitts on, to pay attention to it. He may also have assumed—with cause—that his faithful fans would buy any bullshit excuse or dismissal he’d eventually dream up to defuse the issue.

In that, he was, and is, operatically wrong. He thinks they love him for his charisma, his success, his glamour. No, they love him because they think he hates what they hate (“elites”) and wants what they want: a white supremacist Christian state, with immigrants (and, later, blacks, and Jews) in concentration camps. They want revenge against the contemporary world which, for reasons both their fault and not their fault, has left them behind.

And there’s our latest version of Splitsville, a notion of the US as consisting of two (or more) “nations” co-existing in a single geo-political entity. The numbers, in this one, admittedly don’t look so elegant. In the one nation, we have roughly 330 million Americans. In the other, we have a dozen or so assholes who, after spending years promulgating wild conspiracy theories about the Epstein files, now say they don’t want to talk about it.

And one of those assholes is the president of the United States of America.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

It's prescient! It's The Split!

Leave a comment