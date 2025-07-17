Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Ellis Weiner
ADDENDUM: One thing I forgot to add is: Whether the Epstein stuff comes out or not, whether MAGA (correctly) believes that Trump is a pedophile conspirator...whatever the fallout of all this is, it's already a blessing. Anything that causes Trump stress--and, ideally, contributes to a fatal heart attack--is, as Martha Stewart used to say, a Good Thing.

Michele Gendelman
And let's not forget about the ped-ibals. You know, the pedophile cannibals who slaughtered and devoured innocent Christian children in that D.C. pizzeria basement. Blood libel, anyone?

