Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
4h

Hell, yes, to all of the above.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture