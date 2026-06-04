Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Michele Gendelman's avatar
Michele Gendelman
2d

And, President Psychopath withdrew the U.S. from membership in the World Health Organization earlier this year. Just in time, huh? Oy...

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Manqueman's avatar
Manqueman
14h

Arguably, the breaking point for me re the liberal media (actually a conservative slur/lie regarding establishment, propagandistic media) was the ebola story in 2014.

The said media were hysterical with fear of the US being hit; as this year, the problem originated far from our shores, as it were.

And yes, it struck the US -- cases numbered in the single digits and were handled professionally and competently.

But! This all went down in the run up to the midterms so the framing of the reporting (or hysteria) prominently featured the theme of the Obama administration failing to protect us.

As seen above, that absolutely was not the reality.

But the bullshitting worked and the Republicans got control of Congress (ask Merrick Garland, for one, how well that worked out.)

And to be clear, the media hysteria was hot and heavy on the ebola beat (no pun) the weak before Election Day and, in one of those amazing coincidences that actually aren't, the ebola story was dead, so to speak, wishing 48-odd hours of the Republicans' victories.

The Obama administration soon after set up a responsible protocol for addressing pandemics, one that Trump shut down for shortly after taking office. Three odd years later, he promoted the deaths of ~300,000-500,000 Americans and who knows how many long Covid cases. (For which he was rewarded by being returned to power in 2024 because we're a nation where the majority of people apparently have above average intelligence or something.)

And that is why I don't care about CBS News or CNN or the WaPo or the rest of the "liberal media": On every major issue they've lied and thereby harmed the nation. In this case, imagine if the Republicans hadn't regained control of Congress in 2014.

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