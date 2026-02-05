We can’t believe we’re about to say this, but it might be time to cut the Democrats a little slack.

We know: Ew. Who wants to? For more than a year now we’ve been screaming for them to do more, to meet the moment, to—in the words of our high school cheerleaders—”lean to the left/lean to the right/stand up/sit down/fight fight fight.” Except for the lean-to-the-right part.

It’s been more than twelve months of open murder and lawless brutality, naked corruption, wanton destruction of government agencies and properties, flaunted racism, economic stupidity, foreign relations catastrophes, a morally bankrupt and ethically farcical Supreme Court, endless and ubiquitous lying, and disgraceful Republican complicity with all of the above. (And yes—when we put it that way it sounds pretty bad.) What has been the Dem response?

Sternly-worded letters. Record-long speeches. Holding up silly auction-house paddles at the State of the Union address. Indignant tweets. Calls for bipartisanship. Demands for “accountability.” Thundering pronouncements about the price of eggs. In a word, complaints—while, at the same time, confirming Trump’s horrible nominees for Federal offices and refusing to acknowledge the intensity of we the people’s outrage, disgust, and fear with similar expressions of same.

Notably absent from the Democratic response has been anything aggressive, such as the formation of a shadow cabinet (to shame and mock, on a daily basis, Trump’s cabinet of baboons), or the organization and co-ordination of national protests, or the holding of hearings to publicize Trump’s bottomless greed, or an active campaign of shaming Republicans in both chambers for enabling what, by now, everyone and their dog is calling fascism. Rather than responding with a robust counterattack on Trumpian depravity and Republican collusion, Dems (with precious few exceptions) have responded with timidity, cowardice, or obliviousness. It’s been galling and frustrating and infuriating. But it just occurred to us that we have been so galled, frustrated, and infuriated that we have missed the obvious reason for it all.

Why can’t the Democratic members of the House and Senate mount an adequate opposition to Donald Trump and his flagrant criminality? Because they’re Democratic members of the House and Senate.

For a year—if not since Trump I, starting in 2017—we’ve been saying that the Republican Party selects for bigots, morons, and liars the way the NBA selects for tall men. But ask yourself: What kind of person does the Democratic Party select for? Ans.: Compromisers. Give-and-take-ers. Getting-to-yes-ers. You-scratch-my-back-and-I’ll-scratch-yours-ers.

You get the idea. And this, in normal circumstances, is not a bad thing. The Democratic Party is not a party the way France, with its single, unified land-mass, is a country. (Oh, wait. We forgot the outre-mer departments—Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Réunion, and Mayotte. All right, substitute, umm, the sovereign, unified-land-mass city-state of Monaco.) It’s a party the way Indonesia, with over 17,000 islands, is a country. To represent a Dem district in, say, Texas requires (that is, selects for) a different sort of person than a rep from Massachusetts. As Will Rogers said (almost 100 years ago), “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I’m a Democrat.”

Once they reach the House or the Senate, these 17,000 different types of people have to work together to accomplish anything—especially if they expect to be re-elected for a next term. The result is a party built on, dedicated to, and defined by compromise. That’s what a democracy (or, okay, soreheads, a democratic republic) requires. And again, under ordinary circumstances, that’s fine.

But these are not ordinary circs, and the Dems in Congress find themselves at a disadvantage—floundering, whining, coming up short and being yelled at by their base—because they are unable to do one vital thing.

They are unable to actively oppose evil when they see it.

We were at first tempted to say that they are unable to recognize actual evil. But that seems, not only inaccurate, but too kind. If you can’t see something, you can’t be expected to do anything about it. Every Dem on the Hill knows how toxic, criminal, and repulsive the Trump administration is. The problem is their response to it—or lack thereof. For most of them, their go-along-to-get-along nature impedes their ability to fight fire with fire.

What? What do we mean by “evil”? You tell us. The workings of Satan in the world? A metaphysical force of negativity, like The Force, but bad? The human capacity for destruction, cruelty, and greed? Whatevs. Pick your philosophical or religious poison. In any case, that is what Trump embodies and represents. He always has. Over the years he has aligned himself with (or been manipulated by) other evil people: Russian mobsters, soulless oligarchs, fascist strongmen. The Mafia. Roy Cohn. He has surrounded himself with shameless toadies and cynical careerists, made a sociopathic Nazi his prime minister, and played to a worshipful cult of racists.

Most people who a) decide to run for a Democratic seat in the House or Senate; b) do and say what has to be done and said to get the nomination; and c) do and say what has to be done and said to get the money to run and win, are simply unable to robustly oppose such Trumpian depravity.

At first that sounds crazy. “He pardoned drug dealers! He bombed fishing boats! He razed the East Wing! He praises Putin and trash-talks NATO! He invaded Venezuela! He’s paralyzing business with his lunatic tariffs! He defends the killings and kidnappings perpetrated by ICE! He’s openly soliciting and accepting bribes from corporations and foreign countries! He insults and arrests reporters, lies about everything, and wants to build an arch bigger than the Lincoln Memorial! WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR TO ROBUSTLY OPPOSE?”

You’d think. But who’s arranging the marches? Indivisible and 50501. Who’s delivering the mockery Trump deserves? Kimmel and Colbert and Oliver. Who’s actively opposing ICE? The people of Minnesota. As we’ve said before, the Democrats may not have legislative power, but they all have comms teams, and budgets, and access to every broadcast and social medium on Earth. Why aren’t they using them?

Then again, there are exceptions—non-monstrous people who are somehow able to talk about Trump or treat their Republican colleagues with the contempt they so richly deserve. But there are fewer than a dozen: AOC, Bernie, Chris Murphy, Jasmine Crockett, Maxwell Frost, Jared Moscowitz, Eric Swalwell, Jamie Raskin, Elizabeth Warren, Ro Khanna, Alex Padilla. And that’s it. Eleven names out of a total of 258 members in the House and Senate. There’s also Gavin Newsome, Tim Walz, and JB Pritzker, but they’re governors and not in Congress. Maybe we’ve left out one or two. Sorry not sorry.

[Insert here obligatory fulmination over the tone-deaf/tin-ear uselessness of Chuck Schumer and the weak-tea/hula-hands disappointments wrought by Hakim Jeffries. We can’t even.]

It is possible, of course, that many elected Dems want to respond vigorously to Trump’s (and Vance’s, and Miller’s, and Hegseth’s, and Bondi’s) evil, but fear the consequences of attacking them. Maybe they’re afraid of getting death threats from MAGA loons. Then again, it’s unimaginable that they don’t get them already. It comes with the job and fully a third of the population is insane.

Whatever the reason—inherent wimpiness; reasonable fear--until now, the Democratic strategy for opposing Trump has been: “Keep your head down, don’t attack him, focus on kitchen-table issues like affordability, and prepare for Republican cheating in the mid-terms.” In other words, “Yes, this administration is entirely populated by scumbags, fascists, and swine, who quite deliberately commit a new moral, legal, or ethical outrage every day. Maybe say something. But don’t really do anything.” Is this cowardice and timidity or canny political strategizing?

Well…

Last week, Taylor Rehmet, an unknown Dem, pulled off a 31-point turnaround in the Texas (!) state senate, winning by 14 points a district Trump had won last year by 17. And all he focused on was the cost of groceries and health insurance. The always-astute Brian Beutler asked, “Did Dems cause a landslide or are they simply being swept along by one?” Meaning: Has Schumer been right all along? Just talk about eggs, and stifle your moral outrage, lest you scare off centrists and disaffected Republican voters? Beutler thinks not.

According to the New York Times, Tarrant County is the epicenter of a backlash to right-wing book banning and other kinds of censorship and discrimination.

Which means that Dem passivity should not be excused, let alone promoted, as constituting some kind of MAGA-whisperer insight. Rather, as Beutler puts it:

…the benefits of the pivot to affordability are limited to battleground territory, and precisely because “affordability” is too antiseptic to scare people into their partisan corners. It isn’t a galvanizing issue, it’s a pacifying issue.

In other words, the kitchen table issues do play in contested purple, pink, and even red districts—not because they’re so electrifying, but for the opposite reason. They offer a do-no-harm agenda that nervous Republican voters, disenchanted with Trump’s toxicity, might find acceptable.

Meanwhile, Democratic voters in blue areas don’t need to be courted with promises of lower egg prices; they already hate Trump’s guts and will crawl over broken glass to vote against him and the GOP. Indeed, the reason the Democrats in Congress poll so abysmally (job approval rating: 18 percent) is surely because their response to this nightmare has been so tepid.

But, like we said, maybe it’s not their fault. They’re professional compromisers being asked not to compromise with a deteriorating and desperate malignant narcissist and his morally bankrupt cabal. Maybe they deserve a little slack. So here. Take it. We willingly grant that we’re calling for them to behave in ways that do not come naturally.

But that’s what you have to do when confronted with evil. Just ask Frodo! He didn’t want to schlep that damned ring into Mordor. It wasn’t in his nature. But he rose to the occasion. Isn’t that what we’re all called upon to do? Even lifetime compromisers in the House and professional do-nothings in the chummy, oh-so-collegial Senate?

Somebody tell them that. Somebody else tell them that, per Beutler, loudly campaigning against corruption and brutality is good politics. We’ll be over here, quietly (?) observing that another version of Splitsville—our term of art for a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”—may be the most fundamental one of all.

Here it is: Part of the US consists of evil people. Some of them commit terrible acts, while others simply help, or enable, or defend, or look the other way.

And then there’s everybody else. If this sounds familiar, it’s because we dealt with a version of it in July of last year. Back then we issued a touching plea for everyone to be “decent.” This is different. Now we’re issuing a touching plea for every Democrat in the House and Senate to call out these monsters for what they are, and to denounce the Republicans who have, for over a year, allowed them to get away with it.

Is that too much to ask? DON’T ANSWER THAT.

And by the way, we haven’t even mentioned the Epstein Files.

