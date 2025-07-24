Remember Frankie Laine’s theme to Rawhide, by Dmitri Tiomkin and Ned Washington? Sure ya do.

Thus:

(CHORUS)

Scrollin’ scrollin’ scrollin’



Scrollin’ scrollin’ scrollin’

Keep

Scrollin’ scrollin’ scrollin’

Don’t you stop doom-scrollin’

Til your eyes get swollen

And fried

Don’t try to be too cautious

Just read till you’re nauseous

No, you

Can’t run and you can’t hide

‘Bout Trump and all his minions

Read facts, polls, opinions

It won’t even help

Once he’s died

Hit a key, click a mouse

Check a site, write a tweet

Leave a Like if it’s on your side

(WHIPCRACK)

Post a note, save a tag,

Send a link, type a name

You won’t stop

Even when

He’s died

(CHORUS)

Scrollin’ scrollin’ scrollin’

(HYAH!)

(WHIPCRACK)

Right? Because if you’re like us, you spend too much time reading Substacks and web sites and comments and magazine pieces and Bluesky tweets and Facebook posts about things that make us miserable. And not just miserable. They also make us enraged, disgusted, fearful, contemptuous, and anxious. You look at this relentless pursuit of self-harm, and you have to ask: That’s entertainment?

No, that’s “doom-scrolling”—which, if you ask us, should be declared Word of the Year, although it was probably coined last year or the year before, or during the first Trump term, so never mind. Kudos to whomever thought of it. It denotes a kind of digital masochism, the tendency to read (and comment on) one online thing after another, all in the context of distressing news. We do this for two or three hours, get up from the computer and go into the kitchen to (in the terrific words of Dennis Farina’s character in Midnight Run) “eat a sandwich, drink a glass of milk, do some fuckin’ thing,” and look up a minute or two later and wonder why we’re “depressed.”

But it’s not our fault. Or, rather, it is our fault, but it’s not our fault that it’s our fault. It’s a neurosis, and, as every schoolchild (and Google’s Gemini AI) knows:

Neurosis, or neurotic behavior, arises from a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and psychological factors. It's often associated with unresolved conflicts, chronic stress, and traumatic experiences.

If unresolved conflict, chronic stress, and traumatic experiences don’t perfectly describe the times in which we are living, we’ll buy you a hat and then eat it. Every day that Donald Trump is not in prison is an affront to basic human decency. Every day that Stephen Miller hasn’t suddenly realized how monstrous he is and, overwhelmed by an unappeasable sense of shame, committed suicide, is a day without sunshine. Every day lying press secretary Karoline Leavitt isn’t struck dead by a thunderbolt from Heaven is proof, not that God doesn’t exist but that God does exist, and hates us.

The brute fact of the matter is that, every day, we are exposed to the victory of lies, greed, racism, sadism, ignorance, religious lunacy, and stupidity. This—the triumph of Evil—is a two-edged light saber, because it brings with it not only harm to decent people but the self-congratulatory, gloating success of literally the worst people in the world. We see this, we react to it emotionally, and then that’s it. We can’t correct it, punish it, or prevent it from happening again. We have to swallow our responses and then go about our daily affairs.

We know one lady who describes trying to suppress—or at least deal with—these daily jolts of negative emotions as being like trying to use one hand to keep a beach ball submerged in a swimming pool. You can do it. You can not-think about ICE kidnappings or the burning of tons of food earmarked for poor people overseas or the obvious grift of the government getting involved in crypto. But sooner or later that ball escapes your hand and bobs to the surface, like that big, scary white balloon called “Rover” in The Prisoner (start at 2:48).

And yes, that’s why we have alcohol and pot and sex and sports and music and pets and art and friends and hobbies and all the other nice distractions of daily life. But that’s like sheltering inside when it starts to rain. It works, but you can’t stay in there forever.

Of course, not everybody feels this way. And that, you’ll be relieved to know, brings us to this week’s version of Splitsville, our term of art for the side-by-side existence of two or more “nations” within a single geo-political entity. There’s us, who view American public life today and are filled with anger and disgust. There is a second group, the MAGA hordes and the Republican Party, who look at the same thing and like it. (They’re a relatively small crowd, but no less loathsome for that.) And there’s a really quite sizeable group of people who either don’t care about any of this, or are unaware of it.

Now, having said all this, we should probably concede that not all of the news lately has been bad. The Jeffrey Epstein scandal, bringing panic and discomfort to the president and his allies, has been good, clean fun. The embarrassment of (the suddenly invisible) Pam Bondi; the full embrace by Assad-apologist Tulsi Gabbard of her role as a lying bitch; the flop-sweat desperation of Trump as he tries one ludicrous tactic after another to quell suspicions that he encouraged for years; the increasingly-real possibility that at the center of the Elite Pedophile and Child Trafficking Ring Which the Deep State Has Been Covering Up, MAGA and Q fans (who have been yelling about this for years) will find none other than Donald Trump himself—these have all been, as we say in Yiddish with a guttural ch, a mechiah (a blessed relief).

But the badness is still out there. Trump could expire tomorrow and we’d be stuck with the soulless, hideous Vance. The Republican Party would still be a reactionary mob of cheaters, liars, and idiots. The Supreme Court would still be the most corrupt in history. The feckless Democratic Party leadership would still be, in the apt words of Roy Edroso, “afflicted with centrist rigor mortis.” ICE would still be a lawless gestapo and still go forward building an archipelago of concentration camps. RFK, Jr.’s HHS would still try to drag us back into the 18th century.

Which is to say, no matter what happens regarding Trump and the Epstein material (and the Wall St. Journal is reporting that Bondi told Trump last May that his name was in the Epstein files), there will still be plenty to doom-scroll about. And while there have been and will continue to be many useful articles about how to deal with this emotional roller coaster—advising us to join a political group, go to a demonstration to connect with like-minded comrades, etc.—the fact is we’re all going to have to keep pushing that beach ball back underwater.

Not that there aren’t certain events we don’t look forward to. There are, and you know what they are, and we know that you know, so just stop (TAAYKWTAAWKTYKSJS).

