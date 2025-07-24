Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mommadillo's avatar
Mommadillo
8h

This might be the most brilliant thing I’ve read all year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michele Gendelman's avatar
Michele Gendelman
2h

Patrick McGoohan's character was Number Six. Trump's would be... Number Two?

One of your best, lads.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture