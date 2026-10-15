Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Steve Radlauer's avatar
Steve Radlauer
Oct 15

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BHHNq4ctsKA

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Bern's avatar
Bern
Oct 15

"just trying to put food on their families"

2 marks, but...

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