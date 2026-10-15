Let’s start here, courtesy of Dean Blundell’s Substack:

If you have been waiting for the moment the mask came all the way off, stop waiting. It’s on the floor, and Trump is now proudly waving a Russian flag. The President of the United States spent 72 hours lifting sanctions on Russian diesel, demanding Ukraine fire its president, inventing a ceasefire the Kremlin says doesn’t exist, and then ordering his people to call Ukraine’s top generals with threats to cut off weapons and intelligence if they keep hitting Russian oil refineries. Not Russian power plants. Not Russian missile factories. Refineries. The thing Putin actually needs to keep the tanks moving and the budget from collapsing.

It reminds us a line from the old tv series The Defenders, in which E.G. Marshall and Robert Reed play a father-and-son law firm. There’s a scene in which Marshall, questioning a witness on the stand, cites a certain event and says to the witness, “You were shocked. But were you surprised?”

That’s us, in the face of Trump’s recent naked, undisguised advocacy of Russia and betrayal of Ukraine: We were shocked, but we weren’t surprised.

It’s not even all that paradoxical. What’s shocking (at least to us, who are, as you well know, a pair of sensitive naifs too pure for this fallen world) is the blithe openness with which he now expresses his pro-Russian position. Until this past weekend, Trump had pretended, or at least pretended to pretend, to respect Ukraine’s status as a NATO-adjacent democracy, a pro-Western ally of the US, and an undeserving victim of Russia’s criminal aggression. However much Trump was, and is, in SR’s deft terminology, “Putin’s bitch,” he at least gave not only lip service to the righteousness of Ukraine’s cause, but military and intelligence support to its defense. Yes, it was in the contemptible tradition of his “fine people on both sides” moral tone-deafness, but Zelenskyy seemed like he could live with it.

That, at least as of this writing (11:45 PDT, Wed., 10/14/26), seems no longer to be the case. Trump is now an out-and-proud pro-Putin fuckhead. Getta loada this, which he said to reporters this past Saturday:

“Zelenskyy could have settled this war many times. Many, many times. And he chooses not to…Very difficult. It’s a war that should’ve never been started.”

The density-of-pure-bullshit-per-unit-volume of this statement is worth noting. The only way “Zelenskyy could have settled this war” is by surrendering. Saying it “should’ve never been started” is to imply that Ukraine started it—presumably by inducing Russia to invade it.

It’s false on its face, it’s flagrantly at odds with what the whole world knows to be recent history and, therefore, it’s insane to suppose that anyone would believe it, and it amounts to an abandonment of an ally in favor of the US’s most murderous adversary.

So, yes, confronted by its grotesque deviation from reality, we’re shocked. But are we surprised?

No, and neither are you. Everyone has known, for years, how Trump admires Putin and craves his respect. How well we remember those photos of the two men emerging from their tete-a-tete in Helsinki, lo those many years ago, in which Trump looked like a whipped dog and Putin looked like the smug little killer-troll he is. We have also the equally-unpleasant memory of photos of US Marines literally on their hands and knees, smoothing out a red carpet at Trump’s behest, to better please and flatter the Russian strongman when he arrived in Alaska for yet another sinister secret meeting.

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But if we’re unsurprised at Trump’s fealty to this world-class criminal, the question remains what it has always been: Why? Why is Trump so solicitous, so obedient, so slavishly servile to this, one of the worst persons in the world?

There are three main theories. Here they are in no particular order. Bear in mind that none of them need be exclusive of the others.

GREED—Trump has only ever wanted four things: Money, sex, revenge, and vainglory. As an ignoramus with great ambitions, a massive ego, and a sociopathic disregard for others, he plowed through his patrimony and his bank loans, making one bad decision after another, stiffing contractors and bankrupting casinos until almost no legitimate bank would lend to him. The Soviet Union (as it then was) took note, and began to cultivate him as a means of laundering money.

This is documented in Craig Unger’s 2018 book, House of Trump, House of Putin, which Claude partially summarizes thus:

· Money laundering through real estate. Unger traces Soviet-era émigré mobsters buying condos in Trump Tower in the 1980s, then argues that Trump’s properties (including Florida condo towers and Trump SoHo) became vehicles for laundering money from the former USSR.

And now we have Trump’s envoys, seasoned diplomats sleazy real estate developers Jared Kushner (see last week’s Splitsville) and Steven Witkoff, meeting with Putin to discuss God-knows-what. Blundell notes:

Anne Applebaum put it as plainly as anyone has in The Atlantic. This looks like “an abrupt, Hail Mary attempt to force Ukraine to surrender and to save the Russian economy, perhaps in order to finally complete the multiple business deals that the Russians are known to have discussed with” Trump’s envoys.

So far, so plausible. In passing we should note that we’re not saying that Trump would care about Ukraine’s sovereignty and take pains to help protect its democracy if only he didn’t have competing business interests in Russia. Trump doesn’t give a fuck about Ukraine, democracy, or indeed anything or anyone else except himself.

Which brings us to theory number 2:

KOMPROMAT—I.e., compromising intelligence which, if revealed, would embarrass Trump (to the extent that he is capable of feeling embarrassment) and undermine his grip on his MAGA stooges. “They’ve got something on Trump” can refer to anything from Epstein-file proof of under-age sexual depredation, to the icky-but-plausible Pee Tape, to Trump’s laff-out-loud-awful high school and college transcripts…not to mention SATs.

On the one hand, this seems the least potent explanation. What, at this point in his political career and at this stage in his dementia-deteriorated psyche, does he care about “looking bad”? Indeed, with his increasingly lunatic late-night Truth Social posts, he seems utterly oblivious of how normal people will react to anything he does. He is, as he told the G7 Summit, “the Boss.” He probably doesn’t think he is capable of looking bad no matter how depraved his behavior.

And yet the kompromat theory is also oddly appealing. What else could explain that haunted, beaten-down demeanor he displayed in Helsinki? He didn’t look like a triumphant world-conqueror secretly arranging business deals with a fellow oligarch. He looked like the victim of blackmail.

Finally we have theory 3:

TRUMP’S ABERRANT PSYCHOLOGY—Where to start? Where else: With Daddy. Trump’s father was notoriously a monster, and prepared the groundwork for young Donald to seek and find his professional mentor—one of the most vile and disgusting individuals in American history, Roy Cohn. To Trump, a day without the approval of a loathsome bully is a day without sunshine. His kowtowing to Putin, in this light, should be seen, not as unfortunate, but as inevitable.

And, of course, no discussion of Trump’s psychological state is complete without the observation that his mind is increasingly fucked. He’s a lifelong malignant narcissist currently deteriorating in the throes of what is largely thought to be fronto-temporal dementia. He’s crazy.

Then again, Donald Trump doesn’t have to be crazy to betray people. He’s been doing it his entire life. So maybe the explanation for his behavior lies as much in Putin’s motivation as in Trump’s character. Blundell:

For Putin, this isn’t about staying in power. It’s about staying alive. He is a man with an ICC warrant on his head who has watched what happens to Russian leaders who lose wars. Ukraine’s refinery campaign was the first thing in this war that made the Russian state visibly fail its own citizens, in 55 of 83 regions, at the pump, every day. A Russian economy that can’t fuel itself is a regime that can’t survive itself. Trump just threw it a lifeline, and he threw it at the expense of the one country that was finally winning the economic war.

So: Putin needs the sanctions ended and Zelenskyy brought to heel by US withdrawal of aid and intel. He needs Ukraine to stop bombing refineries because, among other things—as they said in Game of Thrones—Winter Is Coming.

Trump, meanwhile, needs the price of diesel to go down before the mid-terms. (Spoiler Alert: It won’t, at least not so’s anyone will notice, not even if a piddly 300 tons of Russian diesel somehow gets here in time. Iran will see to that.) And he needs to kiss Putin’s ass, and, as Blundell says, he “has roughly $80 billion in future Russian business riding on Russia winning and Putin surviving.”

What it all adds up to is the next monstrous moral and/or legal crime committed by Donald Trump.

What it also all adds up to is our latest version of Splitsville, which everyone knows is our term for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations.” In this case, Nation One consists of those who actively, consciously want Russia to succeed and Ukraine to fail. They’re greedy bastards and/or ignorant assholes and they should only drop dead already.

Nation Two comprises those who might prefer that Ukraine emerge victorious, but somehow just can’t bring themselves to endorse that view and to criticize and work in opposition to Trump. We call these wretched people “Republicans,” and they should be flayed alive, both today and especially after the Dems retake power.

Nation Three is everyone else, not counting Nation Four, which is the good, solid, dumb wad of the American people who have no opinion, who are just trying to put food on their families and worship the Gog or Magog of their choice, who put their pants on one leg at a time even if sometimes they get confused and put their shoes on first. They not only couldn’t find Ukraine on a map, they couldn’t find a map. They’re the salt of the earth, bless their heart, and you know what happens when you salt the earth. Nothing grows.

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