Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
7h

As cathartic as today's newsletter is, with breaking news occurring in the monster-movie style battle between 47 and his sponsor, dare I say that optimism is now possible? Once the vows of secrecy are broken between these two, what spills out will destroy both the presidency and it's effects.

And not soon after would occur the sound of millions of collective sighs of relief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Lungo's avatar
Mark Lungo
7h

1. Is it possible for liberals to have conservative friends in times like these? I ask because I know conservatives who have been very nice to me. They've been good friends. They've done me favors. They've spent money on me. And yet I know they support the president who would happily slit my throat, and theirs too. (I also know some liberals/leftists who are capable of being real assholes. People are complicated.) i usually just avoid talking about politics with these people (sometimes at their request), but sometimes I wonder if I can keep it up, or if I should even try, although I would hate to lose these people as friends.

2. I'll let you know as soon as the interview is available to listen to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture