And it was morning and it was evening of November 3. And the mid-terms did come and go. And lo, there was much rejoicing throughout the land, for verily had almost the entire map of the USA turned blue. And then Hakim Jeffries did go on Morning Joe and unto Joe and Mika did speak, saying, “The American people don’t want us to get even; they want us to get things done on their behalf, because life is way too expensive.” And there came the sound of fifty million hearts sinking, and the air was rent with cries of “Alas!” and “Oy vey!” and “Fuck ME!”

So yeah, that was dispiriting. Jeffries—who mere hours before we wrote this was elected the next Speaker of the House—seemed to be promising/ threatening to oversee the Democrats’ reversion to type: in favor of good policies, yeah, sure, you bet. But, as regards confronting Republican lawlessness and corruption, as regards bringing Republican lawbreakers to justice, hmmm, no, maybe not. Or at least no comment on all that, suggesting we’ll be seeing a continuation of feckless, weak-willed, conflict-averse Democratic behavior, suggesting that the goal is to restore the status quo ante (ante Trump, that is) when it must not, and indeed cannot, be restored.

But maybe things—in the House, at least—aren’t that bad. For one thing, as discussed in this “space” recently, certain committee chairmen (Robert Garcia, Jamie Raskin) have hit the ground, not only running, but issuing Preserve Your Documents demands to a wide range of administration scumbags.

There is reason to think that Jeffries (who ran unopposed for the Speakership) is aware that the Dems’ big win was as much (if not more) the result of widespread loathing of Republicans as affection for Democrats. He also presumably knows the difference between getting even and obtaining justice. And if he doesn’t, he will have several hundred colleagues and tens of millions of fellow citizens to remind him.

Besides, as Michael Hardaway, who was advisor to and communications director for Jeffries, writes in The New Republic, “Fighting for the voiceless is something Jeffries has done his entire career.” He notes:

Many of Jeffries’s critics deride him as a “moderate.” Those people are wrong. Planned Parenthood Action Fund gives Jeffries a 100 percent score. The League of Conservation Voters gave him 100 percent in 2025 and 97 percent over his career. The AFL-CIO gave him 100 percent in 2025 and 99 percent over his career. And if you want to know what conservatives think about him, Heritage Action gave him 5 percent in the last Congress, half the average House Democrat’s score, and 6 percent over his career, while SBA Pro-Life America gives him an F.

It’s a nice report card. And this just came across the wire:

If you ask us, if Dems do none of the above except end Citizens United (not that our Supremely Corrupted Court would let them), that alone would transform the country for the better.

And what if Chuck Schumer becomes Senate Majority Leader?

He is, as everyone and their household pets know, now being opposed by Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Before we get into it (not that we haven’t already in the past), read this evenhanded summary of their careers, both pro and con, by the indispensable Robert Reich.

What? Can’t get past the paywall? Okay. In brief:

His allies argue that Schumer helped steer the party to major electoral victories in the midterms, picking up multiple Republican-held Senate seats and putting Democrats on track for a substantial majority (55 or 56 seats). Senator Ruben Gallego compared Schumer to a sports manager: “When the manager takes you to the World Series, you give him another contract.”

Schumer is credited with recruiting competitive candidates in difficult states, including former Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Mary Peltola in Alaska, Josh Turek in Iowa, and Scott Colom in Mississippi.

Memo to Ruben Gallego: Bad analogy. Dems won because the country rid itself of the Republicans like a cat ejecting a hairball. And, as Jen Rubin points out (see below), they won some seats with candidates who beat Schumer’s picks, and barely lost in Florida because Schumer didn’t support Angie Nixon sufficiently.

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Schumer’s counsel last year—that Dems should do nothing until Trump’s approval polls came in under 40 points—was like a fire chief declining to aim the hose at a burning house, since sooner or later the fire is bound to burn itself out. Waiting for terrible people to do enough terrible things that the electorate finally opposes them—that’s not leadership. That’s followership.

“But,” some will say. “What could he do? The Dems didn’t have power in either the House or the Senate.” True, as far as it goes. But Schumer did nothing to acknowledge, marshal, and embody our disgust and outrage at the many, many lies, corrupt acts, and outright criminal actions of Trump and his goons. And while he’s pro-Israel (yay) he’s also pro-Netanyahu (boo). As Esquire’s Charlie Pierce said during Trump I, “Chuck Schumer is not a wartime consigliere.”

And yes, it’s wartime. Dig this, off Bluesky:

Meanwhile, Reich on Van Hollen:

Van Hollen’s backers argue that he better aligns with the populist economic message that resonated with voters in the midterms. Van Hollen’s platform emphasizes taking on corporate power, regulating artificial intelligence, protecting consumers from data center costs, enacting a livable minimum wage, and implementing a wealth tax.

Unlike Schumer, Van Hollen is a cosponsor of the Medicare for All Act, making him a preferred choice for progressive lawmakers and healthcare advocates, including major labor organizations like National Nurses United.

And:

A big crop of incoming senators have spent months listening to voters tell them they need to bring change to Washington, that Congress needs to step up and meet the moment. Van Hollen fits that image far better than Schumer. “We need to earn people’s trust,” he says, “and I don’t think you do that by simply going back to business as usual.”

Jeet Heer at The Nation is no fan of Schumer either. In the aptly entitled, “Chuck Schumer is Yesterday’s Man,” Heer notes that, in his victory speech after the election, Schumer--

…expressed surprise that the Republicans “embraced Trump” and “followed Trump over the cliff as some of the time he talked about extraneous things that were ridiculous but much of the time he implemented things that raised their costs.”

Trump talked about extraneous things and implemented things that raised costs? The narrowness of that analysis is suffocating. As for Schumer’s surprise at how Republicans followed Trump over the cliff, Heer mentions Sam Seder’s mockery:

Seder rightly noted the absurdity of Schumer’s amazement at congressional Republicans’ loyalty to Trump, given that anyone who has been sentient for the last decade should have noticed that Trump easily won the GOP presidential nomination three times in a row and turned the party into his personal cult. There are few facts more obvious in American public life than that the Republican Party is completely subservient to Trump. But it’s a fact that Schumer still has a hard time accepting or acknowledging.

Let alone deploring, which has been driving us crazy since Trump II began. Schumer seems oblivious of the fact that the entire Republican Party has become a support group for the Trump crime family. Heer:

Partly, this is because Schumer is deeply committed to ancien régime restoration. He still seems to see Trump as a regrettable anomaly who will one day disappear and allow those most mythical creatures, the “reasonable Republicans,” to return. In this worldview, Democrats such as Schumer have to keep signaling they are ready to work with Republicans in order to hasten the return of normal politics. This is why Schumer can only talk about politics in the most abstract of terms (costs, chaos, and corruption) rather than specifying real areas of disagreement.

And then there’s Schumer’s public persona: whiny, droning, a middle-school vice-principal who is very disappointed in you. Jen Rubin at The Contrarian nails it:

With the transparency/intimacy made possible by social media and a hyper-engaged, organized Democratic base, the Senate Leader is very much in the public eye. Schumer’s biggest problem may be how ill-suited he is to that aspect of the job. His feeble, cringeworthy public image impedes Democrats’ ability to paint the starkest contrast possible with a Republican Party dominated by Big Business, led by a mentally and physically decrepit figure utterly out of touch with the lives of ordinary people. Schumer’s lack of connection or appreciation for the base — which has frankly been aggravated by the way he is running his re-election campaign — renders any decision(s) he makes the subject of instant suspicion and second-guessing.

Marcy Wheeler, at her Emptywheel blog, gave us a stern talking-to last week about what the Senate and House leaders “actually do,” which is manage the caucus, hand out committee memberships, decide what issues get to the floor, and confer with the opposition. To her, both Jeffries and Schumer are adept at that and will do no harm. But to Jen Rubin, this “It’s a backroom job” definition is a “myth.” Note this, emphasis ours:

Moreover, especially for the party that does not hold the presidency, its congressional leaders become its personification. In the first year of Donald Trump’s second term, the aura of compromise, complacency, and capitulation defined the party and infuriated the base, helping spark movements like No Kings, as a direct reflection of the less-than-stellar leadership from the House and Senate.

Rubin’s debunking of some other myths is bracing. Meanwhile, for all our feelings of triumph and relief after the mid-terms, it’s essential to remember that a) Trump has already signaled, with the naming of Stephen Miller as chief of staff, that he is going to double down on the most repellent aspects of his agenda; b) the impending arrival of the Democratic majorities in both houses in January is like an asteroid heading for a collision with Planet Corruption, and appears to have prompted Trump and his crime cabal to grab as much as they can before then; c) the investigations and hearings that will ensue will amp up and hyper-charge the hostility between the two parties and between the Democrats and the administration.

(Trump told Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich he thinks these next two years can be “unbelievably productive.” He’ll veto the Dems’ healthcare bill, then supposedly “sit down” with Schumer and Jeffries and do a deal. You will recall, however, that Trump is, as the saying goes, “full of shit.” He cannot be trusted, he lies with every breath, and any such deal would probably include a Dem pledge not to investigate or prosecute him, his family, and his cronies. So uck-fay at-thay.)

Things are going to get more contentious. Trump is going to act out in increasingly deranged ways, and Miller, Todd Blanche, Kash Patel, and the supremely obnoxious Jim “Gym” Jordan, newly-elected minority leader, are going to help him. As Congress-watcher Norman Ornstein tells The New Republic’s Blue Book:

Congress will not only face an executive that is both deeply hostile and contemptuous of the rule of law and the role of Congress. It is also likely to have the Elon Musks and Peter Thiels of the world willing to spend hundreds of millions to blame everything that goes wrong on Congress, and a media and social media dominated by oligarchs tilting toward Trump. Changing the way Congress does its business and communicates, with much more focus and internal discipline in messaging, along with balancing key legislative initiatives with the accountability agenda, are key. Business as usual won’t work.

Under those circumstances, do we really want half our army to be led by Chuck Schumer? Shirley not. Nonetheless, at the moment we appear to be due to an encounter with noogies of especial toughness. Many of the votes (to be cast in a secret ballot on December 1) are, as of this writing, unconfirmed. But for now it looks like Schumer will win.

If he does, we will find ourselves (as usual) living in Splitsville, which is our term of art for a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations.” In one will reside the Schumerian Democrats: centrist, cautious, and accommodating, with their incrementalism, their reach-across-the-aisle-ism, their do-nothing-to-disturb-the-donor-class-ism and so on. In another will be us: impatient, frustrated, and outraged, with our he’s-not-meeting-the-moment-ism, our he’s-such-a-wimp-ism, our fucking-hell-they’re-bringing-a-butter-knife-to-a-gunfight-again-ism, and so on. In the third will be everyb—oh never mind.

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