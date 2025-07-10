Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Gendelman's avatar
Michele Gendelman
4d

Elmo and the Incels. I'll be laughing over that one for days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture